An Egyptian court issued a new ruling today (Tuesday) in the trial of Al Ahly player and international Egyptian footballer Ramadan Sobhi. The Giza Criminal Court, convened at Shubra El Kheima Court, decided to postpone the trial of player Ramadan Sobhi and three others on charges of forgery of official documents to the session on December 30 for the pronouncement of the verdict regarding the continued detention of the defendants.

Ikrami Supports Ramadan Sobhi

The goalkeeper of Pyramids FC, Sherif Ikrami, who is the brother of Ramadan Sobhi's wife, was keen to support the player by attending his trial session. He said, "The truth will emerge, as I trust in the justice of the judiciary."

Ramadan Sobhi's Pretrial Detention

The court ordered in the previous session on November 22 to detain Ramadan Sobhi pending trial until the verdict session on November 25 in the case of forgery of official documents related to exams at a higher institute for tourism and hotels.

The decision to detain the international player came after a shocking confession from one of the involved parties, which threatens the career of the 28-year-old player, who has been considered one of the most prominent stars of Egyptian football in recent years.

Details of Ramadan Sobhi's Forgery Case

The roots of the incident date back to May 14, 2025, when the agent of the Pharaonic Institute for Tourism and Hotels in Abu Nomros, Giza, discovered a strange suspicion while reviewing the names of students registered for the third-year exams.

The young man who introduced himself as Ramadan Sobhi was 23 years old and named Youssef M. He did not resemble the famous player known for his prominent athletic features. The agent immediately informed the security authorities, which led to the arrest of the young man inside the examination committee and the filing of a report about the incident.

According to the referral order issued by the South Giza Prosecution (No. 528 of 2025), Youssef M. confessed before the prosecution that he had agreed with Ramadan Sobhi to take the exam on his behalf in exchange for an unspecified financial reward.

Another person involved was Tarek Mohamed Saleh (45 years old), a café owner in Mokattam, who organized the operation, in addition to an administrative security personnel who forged signatures on attendance and departure lists to falsely show the player's participation in the exams. Investigations also revealed the forgery of answer sheets for first and third-year exams, as Sobhi provided his details to an unknown person to prepare the answers and falsely attribute them to him.

Ramadan Sobhi's Arrest at the Airport

In July 2025, the crisis escalated when Cairo International Airport detectives arrested Sobhi upon his return from Turkey after a training camp with his team, to execute an arrest warrant issued against him. The player spent hours in detention before being released on a bail of 100,000 Egyptian pounds.

However, investigations continued, leading to his referral along with three other defendants to the criminal court on charges of forgery of an official document, a crime that could result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a substantial fine.