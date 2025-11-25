أصدرت محكمة مصرية، قرارا جديدا، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في قضية محاكمة لاعب نادي بيراميدز ومنتخب مصر لكرة القدم الدولي رمضان صبحي، إذ قررت محكمة جنايات الجيزة المنعقدة بمحكمة شبرا الخيمة، تأجيل محاكمة اللاعب رمضان صبحي و3 آخرين بتهمة التزوير بمحررات رسمية لجلسة 30 ديسمبر القادم للنطق بالحكم من استمرار حبس المتهمين.

إكرامي يساند رمضان صبحي

وحرص حارس مرمى نادي بيراميدز شريف إكرامي شقيق زوجة اللاعب رمضان صبحي على مؤازرة اللاعب وحضور جلسة محاكمته، وقال: «الحقيقة ستظهر لثقتي في عدالة القضاء».

حبس رمضان صبحي احتياطياً

وكانت المحكمة أمرت في الجلسة السابقة بتاريخ 22 نوفمبر الجاري، بحبس رمضان صبحي احتياطيا حتى جلسة النطق بالحكم يوم 25 نوفمبر في قضية تزوير محررات رسمية تتعلق بامتحانات معهد عالٍ للسياحة والفنادق.

جاء قرار حبس اللاعب الدولي بعد اعتراف مذهل من أحد المتورطين، ما يهدد مسيرة اللاعب البالغ من العمر 28 عاما، الذي كان يُعتبر أحد أبرز نجوم الكرة المصرية في السنوات الأخيرة.

تفاصيل قضية تزوير رمضان صبحي

تعود جذور الواقعة إلى 14 مايو 2025، حين اكتشف وكيل معهد الفراعنة العالي للسياحة والفنادق بمنطقة أبو النمرس في الجيزة شبهة غريبة أثناء مراجعة أسماء الطلاب المقيدين لامتحانات الفرقة الثالثة.

وكان الشاب الذي قدم نفسه باسم رمضان صبحي يبلغ 23 عاما ويُدعى يوسف م. لا يشبه اللاعب الشهير المعروف بملامحه الرياضية البارزة، وأبلغ الوكيل الجهات الأمنية فورا، ما أدى إلى ضبط الشاب داخل اللجنة الامتحانية، وتحرير محضر بالواقعة.

ووفقا لأمر الإحالة الصادر من نيابة جنوب الجيزة الكلية (رقم 528 لسنة 2025)، اعترف يوسف م. أمام النيابة باتفاقه مع رمضان صبحي على أداء الامتحان نيابة عنه مقابل مكافأة مالية غير محددة المبلغ.

كما تورط شخص آخر وهو طارق محمد صالح (45 عاما)، مالك مقهى بالمقطم، في تنظيم العملية، إضافة إلى فرد أمن إداري وقع توقيعات مزورة على كشوف الحضور والانصراف لإظهار مشاركة اللاعب في الامتحانات على غير الحقيقة. وكشفت التحقيقات أيضا تزوير كراسات إجابات لامتحانات الفرقة الأولى والثالثة، إذ قدم صبحي بياناته لمجهول لتحرير الإجابات ونسبتها إليه زورا.

القبض على رمضان صبحي في المطار

وفي يوليو 2025، تصاعدت الأزمة عندما ألقت مباحث مطار القاهرة الدولي القبض على صبحي فور عودته من تركيا، بعد معسكر تدريبي مع فريقه، لتنفيذ قرار ضبط وإحضار صادر ضده، وقضى اللاعب ساعات في الحجز، قبل أن تُخلي سبيله بكفالة 100 ألف جنيه مصري.

ومع ذلك، استمرت التحقيقات، ما أدى إلى إحالته و3 متهمين آخرين إلى محكمة الجنايات بتهم التزوير في محرر رسمي، وهي جريمة قد تصل عقوبتها إلى السجن لمدة تصل إلى 10 سنوات وغرامة مالية كبيرة.