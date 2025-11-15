أعلن منتخب مصر الأول لكرة القدم، اليوم (السبت)، تفاصيل إصابات الثلاثي حمدي فتحي وأحمد سيد «زيزو» وصلاح محسن.
وكان المنتخب المصري قد خسر أمام أوزبكستان بهدفين دون رد مساء أمس، في نصف نهائي بطولة كأس العين الدولية الودية المقامة في الإمارات.
وأوضح طبيب منتخب مصر، محمد أبو العلا، أن حمدي فتحي يُعاني من إصابة في عضلات الساق، بينما أصيب «زيزو» في الأوتار المحيطة بالركبة، في حين تعرض صلاح محسن لإصابة في العضلة الخلفية.
ويُطلق مصطلح «فايروس الفيفا» على الإصابات التي يتعرض لها اللاعبون خلال فترة التوقف الدولي أثناء مشاركتهم مع منتخباتهم الوطنية.
مصر تواجه الرأس الأخضر
ويستعد منتخب مصر لخوض مباراة تحديد المركز الثالث، إذ سيواجه منتخب الرأس الأخضر الإثنين القادم، بينما يلتقي منتخبا أوزبكستان وإيران الثلاثاء في نهائي البطولة الودية.
ويواصل منتخب مصر تحضيراته لبطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي ستقام في المغرب الشهر القادم، ويوجد في المجموعة الثانية رفقة جنوب أفريقيا، وأنغولا، وزيمبابوي.
The Egyptian national football team announced today (Saturday) the details of the injuries to the trio of Hamdi Fathy, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo," and Salah Mohsen.
The Egyptian team lost to Uzbekistan 2-0 last night in the semi-finals of the International Al Ain Friendly Cup held in the UAE.
The team doctor, Mohamed Abu Alaa, explained that Hamdi Fathy is suffering from a calf muscle injury, while "Zizo" has injured the tendons around his knee, and Salah Mohsen has sustained a hamstring injury.
The term "FIFA virus" is used to describe the injuries that players suffer during the international break while participating with their national teams.
Egypt faces Cape Verde
The Egyptian team is preparing to play the third-place match, where they will face the Cape Verde team next Monday, while Uzbekistan and Iran will meet on Tuesday in the final of the friendly tournament.
The Egyptian team continues its preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco next month, and is in Group B alongside South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe.