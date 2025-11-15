أعلن منتخب مصر الأول لكرة القدم، اليوم (السبت)، تفاصيل إصابات الثلاثي حمدي فتحي وأحمد سيد «زيزو» وصلاح محسن.

وكان المنتخب المصري قد خسر أمام أوزبكستان بهدفين دون رد مساء أمس، في نصف نهائي بطولة كأس العين الدولية الودية المقامة في الإمارات.

وأوضح طبيب منتخب مصر، محمد أبو العلا، أن حمدي فتحي يُعاني من إصابة في عضلات الساق، بينما أصيب «زيزو» في الأوتار المحيطة بالركبة، في حين تعرض صلاح محسن لإصابة في العضلة الخلفية.

ويُطلق مصطلح «فايروس الفيفا» على الإصابات التي يتعرض لها اللاعبون خلال فترة التوقف الدولي أثناء مشاركتهم مع منتخباتهم الوطنية.

مصر تواجه الرأس الأخضر

ويستعد منتخب مصر لخوض مباراة تحديد المركز الثالث، إذ سيواجه منتخب الرأس الأخضر الإثنين القادم، بينما يلتقي منتخبا أوزبكستان وإيران الثلاثاء في نهائي البطولة الودية.

ويواصل منتخب مصر تحضيراته لبطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي ستقام في المغرب الشهر القادم، ويوجد في المجموعة الثانية رفقة جنوب أفريقيا، وأنغولا، وزيمبابوي.