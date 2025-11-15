The Egyptian national football team announced today (Saturday) the details of the injuries to the trio of Hamdi Fathy, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo," and Salah Mohsen.

The Egyptian team lost to Uzbekistan 2-0 last night in the semi-finals of the International Al Ain Friendly Cup held in the UAE.

The team doctor, Mohamed Abu Alaa, explained that Hamdi Fathy is suffering from a calf muscle injury, while "Zizo" has injured the tendons around his knee, and Salah Mohsen has sustained a hamstring injury.

The term "FIFA virus" is used to describe the injuries that players suffer during the international break while participating with their national teams.

Egypt faces Cape Verde

The Egyptian team is preparing to play the third-place match, where they will face the Cape Verde team next Monday, while Uzbekistan and Iran will meet on Tuesday in the final of the friendly tournament.

The Egyptian team continues its preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco next month, and is in Group B alongside South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe.