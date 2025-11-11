The Zamalek Club announced today (Tuesday) that it has filed a complaint with the Egyptian Football Association against Al Ahly player Ahmed Mostafa "Zizo".

The club clarified in a statement that it has submitted a complaint to the Disciplinary Committee against "Zizo" due to the behavior exhibited by the player during the awarding ceremony following the local Super Cup final, and his failure to shake hands with Zamalek board member Hisham Nasr.

Zamalek based its complaint on the Disciplinary Committee's regulations, which emphasize the importance of respect and adherence to established standards and sportsmanship among players.

The statement continued: "Article 6/6 of the Disciplinary and Ethical Regulations issued by the Disciplinary Committee of the Egyptian Football Association stipulates penalties for anyone who insults the federation, the council, the committee, the organizing body, officials, or game elements."

Zamalek demanded in its complaint that the necessary penalties be imposed on the player in accordance with the regulations.

It is worth mentioning that "Zizo" transferred to Al Ahly during the last summer transfer window in a free transfer after his contract with Zamalek ended.

Al Ahly was crowned the Egyptian Super Cup last Sunday after defeating Zamalek with a score of two goals to none at the "Mohammed bin Zayed" stadium in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.