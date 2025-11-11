أعلن نادي الزمالك اليوم (الثلاثاء) تقديمه شكوى إلى الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم ضد لاعب الأهلي أحمد مصطفى «زيزو».

وأوضح النادي في بيان، أنه تقدم بشكوى إلى لجنة الانضباط ضد «زيزو» بسبب التصرف الذي صدر من اللاعب أثناء مراسم التتويج عقب نهائي كأس السوبر المحلي، وعدم مصافحته عضو مجلس إدارة الزمالك هشام نصر.

واستند الزمالك في شكواه على لائحة لجنة الانضباط التي تؤكد على اللاعبين أهمية الاحترام والالتزام بالمعايير الموضوعة والروح الرياضية.

وتابع البيان: «تنص المادة 6/6 من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق الصادرة من لجنة الانضباط بالاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، على فرض عقوبات على من يتعرض بالإساءة إلى الاتحاد أو المجلس أو اللجنة أو الجهة المنظمة أو المسوؤلين أو عناصر اللعبة».

وطالب الزمالك في شكواه بتوقيع العقوبات اللازمة على اللاعب طبقاً للائحة.

يُذكر أن «زيزو» انتقل إلى الأهلي خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الماضية في صفقة انتقال حر، بعد انتهاء عقده مع الزمالك.

وكان الأهلي قد تُوج ببطولة السوبر المصري الأحد الماضي بعد فوزه على الزمالك بهدفين دون رد على ملعب «محمد بن زايد» في العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي.