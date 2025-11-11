توصلت إدارة نادي السد القطري إلى اتفاق مع الإيطالي روبرتو مانشيني، مدرب المنتخب السعودي السابق، لتولي قيادة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم.

وبحسب الصحفي الموثوق فابريزو رومانو، وافق مانشيني على تدريب السد مع بند يسمح له بالرحيل في حال رغبه بنهاية الموسم الحالي.

وأشار إلى أن المدرب الإيطالي سيوقع على عقود تدريب السد بمجرد أن يتم تجهيزها واعتمادها.

13 شهراً دون عمل

ولم يتولَّ مانشيني تدريب أي فريق أو منتخب منذ إقالته من قيادة الأخضر السعودي قبل نحو 13 شهراً، عندما تم تعيين الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد بدلاً منه.

وكان نادي السد القطري قد أقال مدربه الإسباني فيليكس سانشيز الشهر الماضي بسبب تدهور نتائج الفريق على الصعيدين المحلي والقاري.

ويحتل السد حالياً المركز السادس في جدول ترتيب الدوري القطري برصيد 14 نقطة، بينما يوجد في المركز العاشر في ترتيب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بنقطتين فقط.