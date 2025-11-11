توصلت إدارة نادي السد القطري إلى اتفاق مع الإيطالي روبرتو مانشيني، مدرب المنتخب السعودي السابق، لتولي قيادة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم.
وبحسب الصحفي الموثوق فابريزو رومانو، وافق مانشيني على تدريب السد مع بند يسمح له بالرحيل في حال رغبه بنهاية الموسم الحالي.
وأشار إلى أن المدرب الإيطالي سيوقع على عقود تدريب السد بمجرد أن يتم تجهيزها واعتمادها.
13 شهراً دون عمل
ولم يتولَّ مانشيني تدريب أي فريق أو منتخب منذ إقالته من قيادة الأخضر السعودي قبل نحو 13 شهراً، عندما تم تعيين الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد بدلاً منه.
وكان نادي السد القطري قد أقال مدربه الإسباني فيليكس سانشيز الشهر الماضي بسبب تدهور نتائج الفريق على الصعيدين المحلي والقاري.
ويحتل السد حالياً المركز السادس في جدول ترتيب الدوري القطري برصيد 14 نقطة، بينما يوجد في المركز العاشر في ترتيب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بنقطتين فقط.
The management of Qatari club Al Sadd has reached an agreement with Italian Roberto Mancini, the former coach of the Saudi national team, to take over as the head coach of the first football team.
According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mancini has agreed to coach Al Sadd with a clause that allows him to leave if he wishes at the end of the current season.
He noted that the Italian coach will sign the coaching contracts with Al Sadd as soon as they are prepared and approved.
13 Months Without Work
Mancini has not coached any team or national squad since his dismissal from leading the Saudi Green about 13 months ago, when Frenchman Hervé Renard was appointed in his place.
Al Sadd had dismissed its Spanish coach Félix Sánchez last month due to the deterioration of the team's results on both local and continental levels.
Currently, Al Sadd occupies the sixth position in the Qatari league standings with 14 points, while it is in the tenth position in the AFC Champions League standings with only two points.