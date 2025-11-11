The management of Qatari club Al Sadd has reached an agreement with Italian Roberto Mancini, the former coach of the Saudi national team, to take over as the head coach of the first football team.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mancini has agreed to coach Al Sadd with a clause that allows him to leave if he wishes at the end of the current season.

He noted that the Italian coach will sign the coaching contracts with Al Sadd as soon as they are prepared and approved.

13 Months Without Work

Mancini has not coached any team or national squad since his dismissal from leading the Saudi Green about 13 months ago, when Frenchman Hervé Renard was appointed in his place.

Al Sadd had dismissed its Spanish coach Félix Sánchez last month due to the deterioration of the team's results on both local and continental levels.

Currently, Al Sadd occupies the sixth position in the Qatari league standings with 14 points, while it is in the tenth position in the AFC Champions League standings with only two points.