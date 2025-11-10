أعربت المصرية حبيبة صبري، حارسة مرمى فريق مسار، عن سعادتها الكبيرة بعد ترشيحها لدخول التشكيل المثالي «ذا بيست 2025» من قبل الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، كأول لاعبة مصرية في التاريخ.
وفي تصريحات خاصة إلى «عكاظ» قالت حبيبة: «شعرت بفخر وسعادة لا توصف بعد إعلان ترشيحي للتشكيل المرموق، هذا الترشيح يمثل تتويجاً لجهودي المستمرة وتفاني داخل الملعب وخارجه، لا أستطيع أن أقول إنني توقعت وجود اسمي ضمن القائمة، لكنني أؤمن أن الاجتهاد والانضباط هما الطريق للحظات استثنائية كهذه، هذا الترشيح يشكل دافعاً إضافياً لي للاستمرار في تقديم أفضل أداء وتحقيق المزيد من الإنجازات».
وأضافت: «وجود اسمي بجانب محمد صلاح في هذا الترشيح العالمي هو مصدر فخر كبير ومسؤولية مضاعفة، صلاح مصدر إلهام لي؛ ليس فقط كلاعب كرة قدم عالمي، بل كإنسان أثبت أن الطموح والعمل الجاد قادران على صناعة الفارق، بغض النظر عن بداية المشوار، أتمنى أن ألتقي به في أقرب فرصة، لأن الحديث معه سيكون فرصة رائعة للاستفادة من تجربته الفريدة، أريد أن أسأله حول النصيحة التي يمكن أن يقدمها للاعبات المصريات الطموحات في كرة القدم النسائية، خصوصاً من يسعين للاحتراف الأوروبي».
إنجازات الموسم الماضي
وحول إنجازات الموسم الماضي، قالت: «كان الموسم الماضي من أبرز المواسم في مسيرتي الكروية حتى الآن، على المستوى الجماعي، حققنا نتائج مميزة، أبرزها الفوز بلقب الدوري المحلي بعد منافسة شديدة حتى الجولات الأخيرة، كما حصلنا على الميدالية البرونزية في دوري أبطال أفريقيا 2024، وهو إنجاز تاريخي بالنسبة للنادي، أما على المستوى الفردي فقد فزت بجائزة أفضل حارسة مرمى (القفاز الذهبي) في دوري أبطال أفريقيا، وترشحت لجائزة أفضل حارسة مرمى في أفريقيا، وكذلك جائزة أفضل لاعبة صاعدة من الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف). كما تم اختياري ضمن قائمة «NXGN 2025» لأفضل 25 موهبة شابة على مستوى العالم، وأنا أول لاعبة عربية يتم اختيارها لهذه القائمة، حيث حللت في المركز الـ20».
حلم الاحتراف الأوروبي
وفي ما يخص حلمها بالاحتراف في أوروبا، أوضحت: «الاحتراف في أوروبا يعد من أبرز أهدافي وطموحاتي، أطمح للعب في دوريات قوية مثل الدوري الإنجليزي للسيدات، الدوري الفرنسي، أو الدوري الإسباني، هذه الدوريات تمنحني فرصة لتطوير مهاراتي، والتنافس على أعلى المستويات، وتحقيق إنجازات عالمية تُضاف إلى مسيرتي، أما عن مثلي الأعلى، فلا أعتبر حارسة مرمى واحدة قدوتي المطلقة، ولكنني أتابع العديد من الحارسات العالميات مثل الألمانية آن كاترين بيرغر، والإنجليزية هانا هامبتون، كل واحدة منهما تتميز بأسلوب فريد، وأنا أحاول الاستفادة من نقاط القوة في كل منهما، ما يساعدني على بناء شخصية فريدة داخل الملعب».
The Egyptian Habiba Sabry, goalkeeper of the Masar team, expressed her immense happiness after being nominated for the prestigious "The Best 2025" ideal lineup by the International Football Federation (FIFA), making her the first Egyptian female player in history to receive such a nomination.
In exclusive statements to "Okaz," Habiba said: "I felt an indescribable pride and happiness after the announcement of my nomination for this esteemed lineup. This nomination represents the culmination of my continuous efforts and dedication both on and off the field. I can't say that I expected to see my name on the list, but I believe that hard work and discipline are the path to exceptional moments like this. This nomination serves as an additional motivation for me to continue delivering my best performance and achieving more accomplishments."
She added: "Having my name alongside Mohamed Salah in this global nomination is a great source of pride and a multiplied responsibility. Salah is an inspiration to me; not only as a world-class football player but as a person who has proven that ambition and hard work can make a difference, regardless of where the journey begins. I hope to meet him at the earliest opportunity because talking with him would be a wonderful chance to benefit from his unique experience. I want to ask him about the advice he can give to ambitious Egyptian female players in women's football, especially those seeking to play professionally in Europe."
Achievements of Last Season
Regarding the achievements of last season, she said: "Last season was one of the most prominent seasons in my football career so far. On a collective level, we achieved remarkable results, most notably winning the local league title after fierce competition until the final rounds. We also secured the bronze medal in the 2024 African Champions League, which is a historic achievement for the club. On an individual level, I won the Best Goalkeeper Award (Golden Glove) in the African Champions League, and I was nominated for the Best Goalkeeper Award in Africa, as well as the Best Emerging Player Award from the Confederation of African Football (CAF). I was also selected for the "NXGN 2025" list of the top 25 young talents worldwide, and I am the first Arab female player to be chosen for this list, ranking 20th.
Dream of European Professionalism
Regarding her dream of playing professionally in Europe, she clarified: "Playing professionally in Europe is one of my main goals and ambitions. I aspire to play in strong leagues such as the Women's English Premier League, the French league, or the Spanish league. These leagues provide me with the opportunity to develop my skills, compete at the highest levels, and achieve global accomplishments that will be added to my career. As for my role models, I don't consider one goalkeeper to be my absolute idol, but I follow many world-class goalkeepers like the German Ann-Katrin Berger and the English Hannah Hampton. Each of them has a unique style, and I try to benefit from the strengths of both, which helps me build a unique character on the field."