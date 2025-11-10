The Egyptian Habiba Sabry, goalkeeper of the Masar team, expressed her immense happiness after being nominated for the prestigious "The Best 2025" ideal lineup by the International Football Federation (FIFA), making her the first Egyptian female player in history to receive such a nomination.

In exclusive statements to "Okaz," Habiba said: "I felt an indescribable pride and happiness after the announcement of my nomination for this esteemed lineup. This nomination represents the culmination of my continuous efforts and dedication both on and off the field. I can't say that I expected to see my name on the list, but I believe that hard work and discipline are the path to exceptional moments like this. This nomination serves as an additional motivation for me to continue delivering my best performance and achieving more accomplishments."

She added: "Having my name alongside Mohamed Salah in this global nomination is a great source of pride and a multiplied responsibility. Salah is an inspiration to me; not only as a world-class football player but as a person who has proven that ambition and hard work can make a difference, regardless of where the journey begins. I hope to meet him at the earliest opportunity because talking with him would be a wonderful chance to benefit from his unique experience. I want to ask him about the advice he can give to ambitious Egyptian female players in women's football, especially those seeking to play professionally in Europe."

Achievements of Last Season

Regarding the achievements of last season, she said: "Last season was one of the most prominent seasons in my football career so far. On a collective level, we achieved remarkable results, most notably winning the local league title after fierce competition until the final rounds. We also secured the bronze medal in the 2024 African Champions League, which is a historic achievement for the club. On an individual level, I won the Best Goalkeeper Award (Golden Glove) in the African Champions League, and I was nominated for the Best Goalkeeper Award in Africa, as well as the Best Emerging Player Award from the Confederation of African Football (CAF). I was also selected for the "NXGN 2025" list of the top 25 young talents worldwide, and I am the first Arab female player to be chosen for this list, ranking 20th.

Dream of European Professionalism

Regarding her dream of playing professionally in Europe, she clarified: "Playing professionally in Europe is one of my main goals and ambitions. I aspire to play in strong leagues such as the Women's English Premier League, the French league, or the Spanish league. These leagues provide me with the opportunity to develop my skills, compete at the highest levels, and achieve global accomplishments that will be added to my career. As for my role models, I don't consider one goalkeeper to be my absolute idol, but I follow many world-class goalkeepers like the German Ann-Katrin Berger and the English Hannah Hampton. Each of them has a unique style, and I try to benefit from the strengths of both, which helps me build a unique character on the field."