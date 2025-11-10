أعربت المصرية حبيبة صبري، حارسة مرمى فريق مسار، عن سعادتها الكبيرة بعد ترشيحها لدخول التشكيل المثالي «ذا بيست 2025» من قبل الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، كأول لاعبة مصرية في التاريخ.

وفي تصريحات خاصة إلى «عكاظ» قالت حبيبة: «شعرت بفخر وسعادة لا توصف بعد إعلان ترشيحي للتشكيل المرموق، هذا الترشيح يمثل تتويجاً لجهودي المستمرة وتفاني داخل الملعب وخارجه، لا أستطيع أن أقول إنني توقعت وجود اسمي ضمن القائمة، لكنني أؤمن أن الاجتهاد والانضباط هما الطريق للحظات استثنائية كهذه، هذا الترشيح يشكل دافعاً إضافياً لي للاستمرار في تقديم أفضل أداء وتحقيق المزيد من الإنجازات».

وأضافت: «وجود اسمي بجانب محمد صلاح في هذا الترشيح العالمي هو مصدر فخر كبير ومسؤولية مضاعفة، صلاح مصدر إلهام لي؛ ليس فقط كلاعب كرة قدم عالمي، بل كإنسان أثبت أن الطموح والعمل الجاد قادران على صناعة الفارق، بغض النظر عن بداية المشوار، أتمنى أن ألتقي به في أقرب فرصة، لأن الحديث معه سيكون فرصة رائعة للاستفادة من تجربته الفريدة، أريد أن أسأله حول النصيحة التي يمكن أن يقدمها للاعبات المصريات الطموحات في كرة القدم النسائية، خصوصاً من يسعين للاحتراف الأوروبي».

إنجازات الموسم الماضي

وحول إنجازات الموسم الماضي، قالت: «كان الموسم الماضي من أبرز المواسم في مسيرتي الكروية حتى الآن، على المستوى الجماعي، حققنا نتائج مميزة، أبرزها الفوز بلقب الدوري المحلي بعد منافسة شديدة حتى الجولات الأخيرة، كما حصلنا على الميدالية البرونزية في دوري أبطال أفريقيا 2024، وهو إنجاز تاريخي بالنسبة للنادي، أما على المستوى الفردي فقد فزت بجائزة أفضل حارسة مرمى (القفاز الذهبي) في دوري أبطال أفريقيا، وترشحت لجائزة أفضل حارسة مرمى في أفريقيا، وكذلك جائزة أفضل لاعبة صاعدة من الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (الكاف). كما تم اختياري ضمن قائمة «NXGN 2025» لأفضل 25 موهبة شابة على مستوى العالم، وأنا أول لاعبة عربية يتم اختيارها لهذه القائمة، حيث حللت في المركز الـ20».

حلم الاحتراف الأوروبي

وفي ما يخص حلمها بالاحتراف في أوروبا، أوضحت: «الاحتراف في أوروبا يعد من أبرز أهدافي وطموحاتي، أطمح للعب في دوريات قوية مثل الدوري الإنجليزي للسيدات، الدوري الفرنسي، أو الدوري الإسباني، هذه الدوريات تمنحني فرصة لتطوير مهاراتي، والتنافس على أعلى المستويات، وتحقيق إنجازات عالمية تُضاف إلى مسيرتي، أما عن مثلي الأعلى، فلا أعتبر حارسة مرمى واحدة قدوتي المطلقة، ولكنني أتابع العديد من الحارسات العالميات مثل الألمانية آن كاترين بيرغر، والإنجليزية هانا هامبتون، كل واحدة منهما تتميز بأسلوب فريد، وأنا أحاول الاستفادة من نقاط القوة في كل منهما، ما يساعدني على بناء شخصية فريدة داخل الملعب».