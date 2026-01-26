The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Sam Mostyn, on the occasion of Australia Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, and for the government and people of the friendly Commonwealth of Australia, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.

Additionally, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Sam Mostyn, on the occasion of Australia Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, and for the government and people of the friendly Commonwealth of Australia, wishing them further progress and prosperity.