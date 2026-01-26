بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة لحاكم العام لكومنولث أستراليا سام موستين، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم أستراليا.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لحاكم العام لكومنولث أستراليا، ولحكومة وشعب كومنولث أستراليا الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة لحاكم العام لكومنولث أستراليا سام موستين الحاكم، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم أستراليا.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لحاكم العام لكومنولث أستراليا، ولحكومة وشعب كومنولث أستراليا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.