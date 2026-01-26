استغل عاطل مصري (22 عاماً) الإنترنت ليحوّل حياة ضحاياه إلى كابوس حقيقي. فالشاب «محمود إ.م» أنشأ حسابًا وهميًا باسم «الشيخة أميرة المصرية»، واستدرج النساء بوهم قدرته على العلاج بالقرآن الكريم، قبل أن يطلب منهن صورًا شخصية.
وبعد الحصول على الصور، يبدأ ابتزازهن ماليًا وتهديدهن بنشر الصور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين الضحايا.
وبعد أن تلقّت وزارة الداخلية المصرية عدة بلاغات رسمية من نساء تعرضن لابتزاز «الشيخة أميرة المصرية»، بدأت تحريات إدارة مكافحة جرائم الحسابات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات، التي كشفت هوية المتهم وأدت إلى ضبطه في مسقط رأسه بقرية النواورة بمركز البداري بأسيوط.
وعند مواجهته، اعترف المتهم بكل الوقائع، مؤكداً استغلاله ثقة الضحايا وخداعهم عبر الإنترنت، قبل ابتزازهن، والحصول منهن على مبالغ مالية.
واليوم (الإثنين)، قضت محكمة جنايات أسيوط بسجنه 15 عامًا، لتكون رسالة صارمة لكل من يظن أن الإنترنت مكان آمن للابتزاز والخداع.
A 22-year-old Egyptian unemployed man exploited the internet to turn the lives of his victims into a real nightmare. The young man "Mahmoud E.M." created a fake account under the name "Sheikha Amira Al-Masriya," luring women with the illusion of his ability to heal through the Quran, before asking them for personal photos.
After obtaining the photos, he began to blackmail them financially and threatened to publish the images on social media, causing a state of panic among the victims.
After the Egyptian Ministry of Interior received several official complaints from women who were blackmailed by "Sheikha Amira Al-Masriya," the Cyber Crimes and Information Technology Department initiated investigations, which revealed the identity of the accused and led to his arrest in his hometown of Al-Nawara village in the Al-Badari Center of Asyut.
When confronted, the accused confessed to all the incidents, confirming that he exploited the victims' trust and deceived them online before blackmailing them and obtaining financial amounts from them.
Today (Monday), the Asyut Criminal Court sentenced him to 15 years in prison, sending a stern message to anyone who thinks that the internet is a safe place for blackmail and deception.