استغل عاطل مصري (22 عاماً) الإنترنت ليحوّل حياة ضحاياه إلى كابوس حقيقي. فالشاب «محمود إ.م» أنشأ حسابًا وهميًا باسم «الشيخة أميرة المصرية»، واستدرج النساء بوهم قدرته على العلاج بالقرآن الكريم، قبل أن يطلب منهن صورًا شخصية.

وبعد الحصول على الصور، يبدأ ابتزازهن ماليًا وتهديدهن بنشر الصور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين الضحايا.

وبعد أن تلقّت وزارة الداخلية المصرية عدة بلاغات رسمية من نساء تعرضن لابتزاز «الشيخة أميرة المصرية»، بدأت تحريات إدارة مكافحة جرائم الحسابات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات، التي كشفت هوية المتهم وأدت إلى ضبطه في مسقط رأسه بقرية النواورة بمركز البداري بأسيوط.

وعند مواجهته، اعترف المتهم بكل الوقائع، مؤكداً استغلاله ثقة الضحايا وخداعهم عبر الإنترنت، قبل ابتزازهن، والحصول منهن على مبالغ مالية.

واليوم (الإثنين)، قضت محكمة جنايات أسيوط بسجنه 15 عامًا، لتكون رسالة صارمة لكل من يظن أن الإنترنت مكان آمن للابتزاز والخداع.