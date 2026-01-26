The interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, expressed her displeasure with the United States, saying she is "tired" of Washington's orders.



We have paid a heavy price



She added, in statements broadcast by a government channel during an event for a group of oil workers in the city of Puerto La Cruz yesterday, "Enough orders from Washington to politicians in Venezuela," according to CNN.



She continued: "Let Venezuelan politics resolve its internal disputes and conflicts. This republic has paid a heavy price for facing the consequences of fascism and extremism in our country."



Rodríguez, Maduro's former deputy, has insisted in recent weeks that the United States "does not govern Venezuela," but at the same time, she has not sought confrontation with Washington.



Rodríguez faces a delicate situation since the United States supported her to take over temporarily; she is striving to maintain the loyalty of Maduro's faction domestically while also trying to ensure the White House's satisfaction.



Less than a month after taking office, Rodríguez sharply criticized the United States amid ongoing pressures, including a series of demands for Venezuela to return to oil production.



White House pressures



The White House has been exerting continuous pressure on Venezuela since the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during a raid in early January, and their transfer to the United States, where the former president faces charges.



Former President Donald Trump claimed that the United States would "manage" Venezuela once Maduro was captured, but he supported Rodríguez as the interim leader of the country.



Days after U.S. strikes on Caracas in early January, the Trump administration outlined several demands that Venezuela must agree to, including severing ties with China, Iran, Russia, and Cuba, and agreeing to an exclusive partnership with the United States in oil production, as stated by two senior White House officials to CNN at the time.



For nearly a quarter of a century, oil-rich socialist Venezuela has been in continuous confrontation with the United States, but following Maduro's ousting, Washington is now seeking to secure a stable source of power in Caracas.



Domestically, the country remains divided between Maduro loyalists, leftist opposition, and "Chavistas rejecting Maduro," supporters of the late Hugo Chávez who accuse Maduro of "betraying" the 21st-century socialist ideals.