عبرت رئيسة فنزويلا المؤقتة ديلسي رودريجيز، عن امتعاضها من الولايات المتحدة، بقولها «سئمت» من أوامر واشنطن.
دفعنا ثمناً باهظاً
وأضافت، في تصريحات بثتها قناة حكومية خلال فعالية لمجموعة من عمال النفط في مدينة بويرتو لا كروز أمس الأحد، «كفى أوامر من واشنطن للسياسيين في فنزويلا»، بحسب ما نقلت شبكة CNN.
وزادت: «دعوا السياسة الفنزويلية تحل خلافاتها ونزاعاتها الداخلية. لقد دفعت هذه الجمهورية ثمناً باهظاً لمواجهة تبعات الفاشية والتطرف في بلادنا».
وأصرت رودريجيز، نائبة مادورو السابقة، في الأسابيع الأخيرة على أن الولايات المتحدة «لا تحكم فنزويلا»، لكنها في وقت نفسه لم تسعَ إلى المواجهة مع واشنطن.
وتواجه رودريجيز وضعاً دقيقاً منذ أن دعمتها الولايات المتحدة لتولي زمام الأمور مؤقتاً؛ إذ تسعى جاهدةً للحفاظ على ولاء جناح مادورو في الداخل، وفي الوقت نفسه، تحاول ضمان رضا البيت الأبيض.
وبعد مرور أقل من شهر تقريباً على توليها منصبها، وجّهت رودريجيز انتقادات حادة للولايات المتحدة، وسط ضغوط متواصلة، بينها سلسلة من المطالب بعودة فنزويلا إلى إنتاج النفط.
ضغوط البيت الأبيض
ويُمارس البيت الأبيض ضغوطاً متواصلة على فنزويلا منذ اعتقال الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، في مداهمة مطلع يناير، ونقلهما إلى الولايات المتحدة، حيث يواجه الرئيس السابق اتهامات.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، زعم أن الولايات المتحدة «ستُدير» فنزويلا فور القبض على مادورو، لكنه دعم رودريجيز كزعيمة مؤقتة للبلاد.
وبعد أيام من الضربات الأمريكية على كاراكاس في أوائل يناير، حددت إدارة ترمب عدداً من المطالب التي يجب على فنزويلا الموافقة عليها، بما في ذلك قطع العلاقات مع الصين وإيران وروسيا وكوبا، والموافقة على الشراكة حصرياً مع الولايات المتحدة في إنتاج النفط، حسبما صرح مسؤولان كبيران في البيت الأبيض لشبكة CNN في ذلك الوقت.
وعلى مدى نحو ربع قرن، كانت فنزويلا الاشتراكية الغنية بالنفط في مواجهة مستمرة مع الولايات المتحدة، لكن بعد الإطاحة بمادورو، تسعى واشنطن الآن إلى تأمين مصدر مستقر للسلطة في كاراكاس.
وعلى الصعيد الداخلي، لا تزال البلاد منقسمة بين الموالين لمادورو، والمعارضة اليسارية، و«التشافيين الرافضين لمادورو»، أنصار الراحل هوجو تشافيز الذين يرفضون مادورو، متهمين إياه بـ«خيانة» المُثل الاشتراكية في القرن الـ21.
