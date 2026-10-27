كشف الصحفي الأمريكي المخضرم بوب وودورد، عن أسماء مصادر سرية ساعدته على فضح فضيحة «ووترغيت»، وأسراراً تتعلق برؤساء ومسؤولين تعاقبوا على البيت الأبيض خلال أكثر من نصف قرن من العمل الصحفي.


وودورد البالغ 83 عاماً، يستعيد في مذكراته الجديدة «أسرار: مذكرات صحفي»، المقرر صدورها في 24 نوفمبر القادم، محطات بارزة من مسيرته بصحيفة «واشنطن بوست»، إذ يفصح عن شبكة مصادره داخل مؤسسات الدولة، وينتقد مالك الصحيفة جيف بيزوس، معتبراً أن قراراته الأخيرة تهدد استقلالها وثقة الجمهور بها.


أسرار ووترغيت وإيران كونترا


وبحسب عرض حصري نشرته «واشنطن بوست»، يستند الكتاب، الواقع في 592 صفحة، إلى أرشيف واسع من الملاحظات والتسجيلات والوثائق التي جمعها وودورد خلال 55 عاماً من العمل الصحفي، ويكشف للمرة الأولى هويات شخصيات نافذة قدمت له معلومات حساسة.


ومن أبرز الملفات التي يتناولها لقاؤه عام 1987 بمدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية السابق وليام كيسي في المستشفى، إذ كشف أن كيسي اعترف بمعرفته بتحويل أرباح مبيعات الأسلحة إلى إيران، في إطار فضيحة «إيران كونترا». ويقول إنه تمكن من الوصول إليه بمساعدة أفراد فريق حراسته، رغم حالته الصحية الحرجة، مستنداً إلى مصادر قال إنها تدعم روايته التي شكك فيها مسؤولون سابقون وأرملة كيسي.

نيكسون وكيسنجر

نيكسون وكيسنجر


ويكشف الصحفي المخضرم أسماء مصادر روايته الشهيرة عن انهيار الرئيس ريتشارد نيكسون باكياً خلال لقاء مع وزير الخارجية هنري كيسنجر، في الأيام الأخيرة لفضيحة ووترغيت عام 1974. وشملت المصادر مساعدي كيسنجر برنت سكوكروفت ولورانس إيغلبرغر، إلى جانب كيسنجر نفسه.


مصادر داخل المحكمة العليا ومؤسسات الدولة


ويمتد كشف الأسرار إلى القضاء الأمريكي، إذ يعلن وودورد أسماء خمسة قضاة في المحكمة العليا ساعدوه وزميله سكوت أرمسترونغ في إعداد كتاب «الإخوة» الصادر عام 1979، والذي أثار جدلاً لاعتماده على مصادر مجهولة.


ويستعرض علاقاته بمسؤولين وخبراء داخل مؤسسات الأمن والدبلوماسية، بينهم مستشارون للرئيس جورج بوش الأب ومسؤولون سابقون في إدارتي رونالد ريغان وبوش، قدموا له معلومات عن ملفات استخباراتية وسياسية حساسة.


ويؤكد وودورد أنه امتنع أحياناً عن نشر معلومات تتعلق بالأمن القومي، تجنباً لتعريض الأمريكيين للخطر، في إشارة إلى التوازن الذي سعى إلى تحقيقه بين حق الجمهور في المعرفة والمسؤولية المهنية.


بيزوس واستقلال «واشنطن بوست»


ويخصص وودورد جانباً من مذكراته لانتقاد جيف بيزوس، مؤسس «أمازون» ومالك «واشنطن بوست» منذ عام 2013. ويقول إنه رحب بشراء بيزوس الصحيفة، أملاً في توفير الموارد اللازمة لاستمرار الصحافة الاستقصائية، إلا أنه أصيب بخيبة أمل بعد إلغاء تأييد هيئة التحرير للمرشحة الديمقراطية كامالا هاريس قبيل انتخابات 2024، ثم إجراء تغييرات في صفحات الرأي وتقليص ميزانية غرفة الأخبار وتسريح نحو 30% من العاملين.


وفي رأيه، أن هذه القرارات أضعفت ثقة الجمهور باستقلال الصحيفة، فيما دافع الرئيس التنفيذي والناشر جيف دونوفريو عن بيزوس، مؤكداً أن الهدف هو معالجة الخسائر المالية وضمان استمرار المؤسسة.


وتعيد المذكرات فتح النقاش حول دور المصادر السرية في كشف أسرار السلطة، وحدود السرية المهنية، وقدرة المؤسسات الإعلامية على الحفاظ على استقلالها في ظل الضغوط السياسية والمالية.