Veteran American journalist Bob Woodward revealed the names of secret sources that helped him expose the Watergate scandal, along with secrets related to presidents and officials who have occupied the White House over more than half a century of journalistic work.



Woodward, who is 83 years old, recalls in his new memoir "Secrets: A Journalist's Memoir," set to be released on November 24, significant milestones from his career at the Washington Post, as he discloses his network of sources within state institutions and criticizes the newspaper's owner Jeff Bezos, considering that his recent decisions threaten its independence and public trust.



Secrets of Watergate and Iran-Contra



According to an exclusive preview published by the Washington Post, the book, which spans 592 pages, is based on a vast archive of notes, recordings, and documents that Woodward has collected over 55 years of journalism, revealing for the first time the identities of influential figures who provided him with sensitive information.



Among the notable files he discusses is his 1987 meeting with former CIA Director William Casey in the hospital, where he revealed that Casey admitted to knowing about the diversion of profits from arms sales to Iran, as part of the Iran-Contra scandal. He states that he was able to reach him with the help of members of his security team, despite Casey's critical health condition, relying on sources he claims support his account, which has been questioned by former officials and Casey's widow.

نيكسون وكيسنجر



Woodward reveals the names of sources for his famous account of President Richard Nixon breaking down in tears during a meeting with Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the final days of the Watergate scandal in 1974. The sources included Kissinger's aides Brent Scowcroft and Lawrence Eagleburger, along with Kissinger himself.



Sources within the Supreme Court and State Institutions



The revelation of secrets extends to the American judiciary, as Woodward names five Supreme Court justices who assisted him and his colleague Scott Armstrong in preparing the book "The Brethren," published in 1979, which sparked controversy for relying on anonymous sources.



He reviews his relationships with officials and experts within security and diplomatic institutions, including advisors to President George H.W. Bush and former officials in the Reagan and Bush administrations, who provided him with information on sensitive intelligence and political files.



Woodward asserts that he sometimes refrained from publishing information related to national security to avoid putting Americans at risk, referring to the balance he sought to achieve between the public's right to know and professional responsibility.



Bezos and the Independence of the Washington Post



Woodward dedicates part of his memoir to criticizing Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post since 2013. He states that he welcomed Bezos's purchase of the newspaper, hoping to provide the necessary resources for the continuation of investigative journalism, but he was disappointed after the editorial board withdrew its endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 elections, followed by changes in the opinion pages, budget cuts in the newsroom, and the layoff of about 30% of the staff.



In his view, these decisions weakened public trust in the newspaper's independence, while CEO and publisher Jeff Donofrio defended Bezos, asserting that the goal is to address financial losses and ensure the institution's continuity.



The memoir reignites the discussion about the role of secret sources in uncovering the secrets of power, the limits of professional secrecy, and the ability of media institutions to maintain their independence amid political and financial pressures.