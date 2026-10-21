In a systematic terrorism targeting the lifelines and civilian assets, the Houthi militia escalated its attacks today (Wednesday) on Aden and Al-Riyan airports, using ballistic missiles and drones, coinciding with the intensification of battles in the Taiz fronts, and the continuation of government forces' operations in Lahij.



The Yemeni Ministry of Transport stated that the Houthi terrorist attacks on Aden and Al-Riyan airports resulted in the cancellation and postponement of two flights and the evacuation of Aden airport from passengers and staff, for their safety, warning of serious risks threatening civil aviation and the lives of travelers.



The ministry indicated that Aden airport was targeted for the fourth time, while Al-Riyan airport in Mukalla was targeted by three drones, and local sources reported the launch of four ballistic missiles towards Al-Riyan airport, with the sound of explosions and rising columns of smoke in its vicinity.



The local authority in Hadhramaut confirmed that no human losses were recorded, indicating that the incident is being monitored and security measures are being reinforced.



The targeting of Aden airport came after the departure of two Yemenia and Aden Airlines flights towards Amman and Cairo, and after the landing of a plane belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders, while the attack coincided with the preparation of two other flights for departure to Addis Ababa and Cairo, which necessitated their cancellation and the evacuation of the airport.



The Ministry of Transport called on the international community, the United Nations, and the International Civil Aviation Organization to take practical measures to protect civil airports and hold those responsible for targeting them accountable, warning that the continuation of attacks will disrupt travel and exacerbate the suffering of Yemenis.



The spokesperson for the Yemeni army, Majid Al-Nazili, stated that the militia claims to be under siege while it is actually besieging Yemenis with Iranian missiles and drones; it strikes their capabilities and infrastructure and targets their travel outlets and livelihoods, explaining that the targeting of Aden and Mukalla airports and the burning of the sponge factory in Birbasha in Taiz reflects the militia's approach, showing that whenever it is defeated in the field, it pours its terrorism with aggression on the lives of citizens.



Al-Nazili confirmed that these attacks will not provide the militia with an exit; the "Dawn of Yemen" operation continues until its objectives are achieved.



In Taiz, violent confrontations continued between government forces and popular resistance on one side, and the Houthi terrorist militia on the other, for more than six hours in the western fronts, particularly the old airport, Madarat, and the vicinity of Mount Han and Al-Dabab, amid intense air support. The clashes also extended to the fronts of Al-Shaqeb, Al-Aqroud, and Al-Masrak in the south, while government forces announced the downing of a Houthi drone and the targeting of warplanes at militia reinforcements, camps, and missile launch platforms in the vicinity of the city, according to the media center of the Taiz axis.



The escalation coincided with the ongoing water crisis exacerbated by the Houthis' siege on Taiz, amid UN calls to open safe passages for essential goods, medicines, and humanitarian aid.



In Lahij Governorate, the National Shield Forces announced the targeting of a Houthi vehicle in Wadi Mamer on the Al-Muhawla front with a drone, resulting in its burning and the death of several elements, while the city of Ataq in Shabwa Governorate witnessed the funeral of 75 security personnel who were killed in a Houthi missile attack targeting a training center.