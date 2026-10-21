في إرهاب ممنهج يستهدف شرايين الحياة والأعيان المدنية، صعدت مليشيا الحوثي من هجماتها اليوم (الأربعاء)، على مطاري عدن والريان واستهدفتهما بالصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة، بالتزامن مع اشتداد المعارك في جبهات تعز، ومواصلة القوات الحكومية عملياتها في لحج.


وأوضحت وزارة النقل اليمنية أن الهجمات الحوثية الإرهابية على مطاري عدن والريان تسببت في إيقاف رحلتين جويتين وتأجيلهما وإخلاء مطار عدن من المسافرين والعاملين، حفاظاً على سلامتهم، محذرةً من مخاطر جسيمة تهدد الطيران المدني وحياة المسافرين.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن مطار عدن تعرض للاستهداف للمرة الرابعة، فيما استُهدف مطار الريان بمدينة المكلا بثلاث طائرات مسيّرة، بينما تحدثت مصادر محلية عن إطلاق أربعة صواريخ باليستية باتجاه مطار الريان، وسماع دوي انفجارات وتصاعد أعمدة الدخان في محيطه.


وأكدت السلطة المحلية بحضرموت عدم تسجيل خسائر بشريةً، مشيرةً إلى متابعة الحادثة وتعزيز التدابير الأمنية.


وجاء استهداف مطار عدن عقب إقلاع رحلتين للخطوط الجوية اليمنية وطيران عدن باتجاه عمّان والقاهرة، وبعد هبوط طائرة تابعة للجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر وأطباء بلا حدود، فيما تزامن الهجوم مع استعداد رحلتين أخريين للإقلاع إلى أديس أبابا والقاهرة، ما استدعى إيقافهما وإخلاء المطار.


ودعت وزارة النقل المجتمع الدولي والأمم المتحدة ومنظمة الطيران المدني الدولي إلى اتخاذ إجراءات عمليةً لحماية المطارات المدنية ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن استهدافها، محذرةً من أن استمرار الهجمات سيعرقل حركة السفر ويضاعف معاناة اليمنيين.


وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش اليمني ماجد النزيلي إن المليشيا تدّعي الحصار، وتمارسه على اليمنيين بالصواريخ والمسيّرات الإيرانية؛ وتضرب مقدراتهم وبنيتهم التحتية وتستهدف منافذ سفرهم وأرزاقهم، موضحاً أن استهداف مطاري عدن والمكلا وإحراق مصنع الإسفنج في بيرباشا بتعز يعكس نهج المليشيا، ويظهر أنها كلما كُسرت في الميدان، صبّت إرهابها بعدوانيةٍ على حياة المواطنين.


وأكد النزيلي أن هذه الاعتداءات لن تمنحها مخرجاً؛ فعملية «فجر اليمن» مستمرةٌ حتى تحقيق أهدافها.


وفي تعز، تواصلت المواجهات العنيفة بين القوات الحكومية والمقاومة الشعبية من جهة، ومليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية من جهة أخرى، لأكثر من ست ساعات في الجبهات الغربية، خصوصاً المطار القديم ومدرات ومحيط جبل هان والضباب، وسط إسنادٍ جوي مكثف، كما امتدت الاشتباكات إلى جبهات الشقب والأقروض والمسراخ جنوباً، فيما أعلنت القوات الحكومية إسقاط طائرة مسيّرة حوثية، واستهداف الطيران الحربي تعزيزات ومعسكرات ومنصات إطلاق صواريخ للمليشيا في محيط المدينة، وفقاً للمركز الإعلامي للمحور تعز.


وتزامن التصعيد مع استمرار أزمة المياه التي تفاقمت بفعل حصار الحوثيين لتعز، وسط دعواتٍ أمميةٍ لفتح ممراتٍ آمنةٍ أمام السلع الأساسية والأدوية والمساعدات الإنسانية.


وفي محافظة لحج، أعلنت قوات درع الوطن استهداف مركبةٍ للحوثيين في وادي مامر بجبهة المحاولة بطائرةٍ مسيّرة، ما أدى إلى احتراقها ومقتل عددٍ من العناصر، فيما شهدت مدينة عتق بمحافظة شبوة تشييع جثامين 75 من منتسبي الأجهزة الأمنية، الذين قُتلوا في هجومٍ صاروخي حوثي استهدف مركزاً تدريبياً.