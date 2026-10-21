في إرهاب ممنهج يستهدف شرايين الحياة والأعيان المدنية، صعدت مليشيا الحوثي من هجماتها اليوم (الأربعاء)، على مطاري عدن والريان واستهدفتهما بالصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة، بالتزامن مع اشتداد المعارك في جبهات تعز، ومواصلة القوات الحكومية عملياتها في لحج.
وأوضحت وزارة النقل اليمنية أن الهجمات الحوثية الإرهابية على مطاري عدن والريان تسببت في إيقاف رحلتين جويتين وتأجيلهما وإخلاء مطار عدن من المسافرين والعاملين، حفاظاً على سلامتهم، محذرةً من مخاطر جسيمة تهدد الطيران المدني وحياة المسافرين.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن مطار عدن تعرض للاستهداف للمرة الرابعة، فيما استُهدف مطار الريان بمدينة المكلا بثلاث طائرات مسيّرة، بينما تحدثت مصادر محلية عن إطلاق أربعة صواريخ باليستية باتجاه مطار الريان، وسماع دوي انفجارات وتصاعد أعمدة الدخان في محيطه.
وأكدت السلطة المحلية بحضرموت عدم تسجيل خسائر بشريةً، مشيرةً إلى متابعة الحادثة وتعزيز التدابير الأمنية.
وجاء استهداف مطار عدن عقب إقلاع رحلتين للخطوط الجوية اليمنية وطيران عدن باتجاه عمّان والقاهرة، وبعد هبوط طائرة تابعة للجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر وأطباء بلا حدود، فيما تزامن الهجوم مع استعداد رحلتين أخريين للإقلاع إلى أديس أبابا والقاهرة، ما استدعى إيقافهما وإخلاء المطار.
ودعت وزارة النقل المجتمع الدولي والأمم المتحدة ومنظمة الطيران المدني الدولي إلى اتخاذ إجراءات عمليةً لحماية المطارات المدنية ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن استهدافها، محذرةً من أن استمرار الهجمات سيعرقل حركة السفر ويضاعف معاناة اليمنيين.
وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش اليمني ماجد النزيلي إن المليشيا تدّعي الحصار، وتمارسه على اليمنيين بالصواريخ والمسيّرات الإيرانية؛ وتضرب مقدراتهم وبنيتهم التحتية وتستهدف منافذ سفرهم وأرزاقهم، موضحاً أن استهداف مطاري عدن والمكلا وإحراق مصنع الإسفنج في بيرباشا بتعز يعكس نهج المليشيا، ويظهر أنها كلما كُسرت في الميدان، صبّت إرهابها بعدوانيةٍ على حياة المواطنين.
وأكد النزيلي أن هذه الاعتداءات لن تمنحها مخرجاً؛ فعملية «فجر اليمن» مستمرةٌ حتى تحقيق أهدافها.
وفي تعز، تواصلت المواجهات العنيفة بين القوات الحكومية والمقاومة الشعبية من جهة، ومليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية من جهة أخرى، لأكثر من ست ساعات في الجبهات الغربية، خصوصاً المطار القديم ومدرات ومحيط جبل هان والضباب، وسط إسنادٍ جوي مكثف، كما امتدت الاشتباكات إلى جبهات الشقب والأقروض والمسراخ جنوباً، فيما أعلنت القوات الحكومية إسقاط طائرة مسيّرة حوثية، واستهداف الطيران الحربي تعزيزات ومعسكرات ومنصات إطلاق صواريخ للمليشيا في محيط المدينة، وفقاً للمركز الإعلامي للمحور تعز.
وتزامن التصعيد مع استمرار أزمة المياه التي تفاقمت بفعل حصار الحوثيين لتعز، وسط دعواتٍ أمميةٍ لفتح ممراتٍ آمنةٍ أمام السلع الأساسية والأدوية والمساعدات الإنسانية.
وفي محافظة لحج، أعلنت قوات درع الوطن استهداف مركبةٍ للحوثيين في وادي مامر بجبهة المحاولة بطائرةٍ مسيّرة، ما أدى إلى احتراقها ومقتل عددٍ من العناصر، فيما شهدت مدينة عتق بمحافظة شبوة تشييع جثامين 75 من منتسبي الأجهزة الأمنية، الذين قُتلوا في هجومٍ صاروخي حوثي استهدف مركزاً تدريبياً.
In a systematic terrorism targeting the lifelines and civilian assets, the Houthi militia escalated its attacks today (Wednesday) on Aden and Al-Riyan airports, using ballistic missiles and drones, coinciding with the intensification of battles in the Taiz fronts, and the continuation of government forces' operations in Lahij.
The Yemeni Ministry of Transport stated that the Houthi terrorist attacks on Aden and Al-Riyan airports resulted in the cancellation and postponement of two flights and the evacuation of Aden airport from passengers and staff, for their safety, warning of serious risks threatening civil aviation and the lives of travelers.
The ministry indicated that Aden airport was targeted for the fourth time, while Al-Riyan airport in Mukalla was targeted by three drones, and local sources reported the launch of four ballistic missiles towards Al-Riyan airport, with the sound of explosions and rising columns of smoke in its vicinity.
The local authority in Hadhramaut confirmed that no human losses were recorded, indicating that the incident is being monitored and security measures are being reinforced.
The targeting of Aden airport came after the departure of two Yemenia and Aden Airlines flights towards Amman and Cairo, and after the landing of a plane belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders, while the attack coincided with the preparation of two other flights for departure to Addis Ababa and Cairo, which necessitated their cancellation and the evacuation of the airport.
The Ministry of Transport called on the international community, the United Nations, and the International Civil Aviation Organization to take practical measures to protect civil airports and hold those responsible for targeting them accountable, warning that the continuation of attacks will disrupt travel and exacerbate the suffering of Yemenis.
The spokesperson for the Yemeni army, Majid Al-Nazili, stated that the militia claims to be under siege while it is actually besieging Yemenis with Iranian missiles and drones; it strikes their capabilities and infrastructure and targets their travel outlets and livelihoods, explaining that the targeting of Aden and Mukalla airports and the burning of the sponge factory in Birbasha in Taiz reflects the militia's approach, showing that whenever it is defeated in the field, it pours its terrorism with aggression on the lives of citizens.
Al-Nazili confirmed that these attacks will not provide the militia with an exit; the "Dawn of Yemen" operation continues until its objectives are achieved.
In Taiz, violent confrontations continued between government forces and popular resistance on one side, and the Houthi terrorist militia on the other, for more than six hours in the western fronts, particularly the old airport, Madarat, and the vicinity of Mount Han and Al-Dabab, amid intense air support. The clashes also extended to the fronts of Al-Shaqeb, Al-Aqroud, and Al-Masrak in the south, while government forces announced the downing of a Houthi drone and the targeting of warplanes at militia reinforcements, camps, and missile launch platforms in the vicinity of the city, according to the media center of the Taiz axis.
The escalation coincided with the ongoing water crisis exacerbated by the Houthis' siege on Taiz, amid UN calls to open safe passages for essential goods, medicines, and humanitarian aid.
In Lahij Governorate, the National Shield Forces announced the targeting of a Houthi vehicle in Wadi Mamer on the Al-Muhawla front with a drone, resulting in its burning and the death of several elements, while the city of Ataq in Shabwa Governorate witnessed the funeral of 75 security personnel who were killed in a Houthi missile attack targeting a training center.