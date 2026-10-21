وجّه مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد الفيصل، بتشكيل لجنة من الجهات المختصة للوقوف على ملابسات حادثة انهيار خزان مياه بمحافظة جدة وأسبابها.

وأوضحت إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة، عبر حسابها الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، أن اللجنة ستتحقق من مدى الالتزام باشتراطات السلامة ذات الصلة، والتأكد من سلامة المنشآت المجاورة.

وأضافت أن اللجنة سترفع ما تتوصل إليه من نتائج وتوصيات، لاتخاذ ما يلزم حيالها وفقاً للأنظمة والتعليمات.