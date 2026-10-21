The advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Prince of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, has directed the formation of a committee from the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances and causes of the water tank collapse in Jeddah.

The Makkah Region Emirate clarified, via its official account on the "X" platform, that the committee will verify compliance with the relevant safety requirements and ensure the safety of the neighboring facilities.

It added that the committee will submit its findings and recommendations for necessary actions in accordance with the regulations and instructions.