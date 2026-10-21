The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution and the necessity to stay in safe places, avoid areas where floods and valleys gather, refrain from swimming in them, and adhere to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms, due to the continued thunderstorm rains affecting most regions of the Kingdom until next Monday.

The National Center of Meteorology has clarified that the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to the flow of floods, hail, and downbursts that stir up dust and sand, including the holy capital, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat. Light to moderate rains are expected to affect Jeddah, Khulais, Rabigh, Al-Lith, Al-Qunfudhah, Rania, Turbah, Al-Khurmah, and Al-Muwaiah.

It was noted that the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Medina, Hail, and Qassim will experience moderate to heavy rains, leading to the flow of floods, hail, and downbursts that stir up dust and sand, while light to moderate rains are expected in the Eastern Province, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders.