قررت المحكمة العسكرية الدائمة في بيروت، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تأجيل جلسة محاكمة فضل شاكر إلى 25 نوفمبر القادم للاستماع إلى شهود جدد واستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، وذلك بناءً على طلب وكيلته القانونية المحامية أماتا مبارك، ويأتي القرار قبل يوم واحد من حفله المقام تحت شعار «عودة الغائب» ضمن موسم الرياض.

تأجيل الجلسة السابقة

وأجلت المحكمة الجلسة السابقة التي كانت مقررةً في 23 سبتمبر، إلى موعد اليوم لتعذر حضور شاكر لأسباب صحية.

وسبق للمحكمة أن قررت إخلاء سبيله في يوليو بكفالات بلغ مجموعها 500 مليون ليرة لبنانية في أربع قضايا، أبرزها ملف أحداث عبرا، ثم رفعت منع السفر عنه وأعادت جواز سفره، ما أتاح له مغادرته لبنان، مع بقاء إجراءات المحاكمة قائمةً بعد تسليمه نفسه للسلطات في أكتوبر 2025.

الظهور الأول

وفي السياق بدأ شاكر بروفاته في الرياض استعداداً لحفلَي «عودة الغايب»، يومي (الخميس) و(الجمعة) القادمين، على مسرح أبو بكر سالم في بوليفارد سيتي، وتداول الجمهور مقاطع من التحضيرات مع الفرقة الموسيقية، في ترقّب للقائه المباشر بعد سنوات طويلة من الغياب عن الحفلات الجماهيرية.

ودفع الإقبال الجماهيري على الليلة الأولى المنظمين إلى إضافة حفل ثانٍ، أُعلن لاحقاً نفاد تذاكره أيضاً.

حفل الخبر

ويجتمع فضل شاكر ونجله محمد للمرة الأولى في حفل جماهيري واحد على مسرح «الخبر أرينا» بمدينة الخبر السعودية، يوم 30 أكتوبر الجاري.

ويتجه الثنائي بعد ذلك إلى قطر لإحياء حفل غنائي يوم 12 نوفمبر القادم على مسرح كتارا المكشوف، وتتواصل الحفلات المشتركة في الأردن، حيث يلتقي فضل شاكر نجله محمد في أمسية غنائية بمنطقة البحر الميت يوم 14 نوفمبر القادم.