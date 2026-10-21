The permanent military court in Beirut decided today (Wednesday) to postpone the trial session of Fadl Shaker to November 25 to hear new witnesses and complete legal procedures, based on the request of his legal representative, attorney Amata Mubarak. This decision comes just one day before his concert held under the slogan "Return of the Absent" as part of the Riyadh Season.

Postponement of the Previous Session

The court had previously postponed the session that was scheduled for September 23 to today's date due to Shaker's inability to attend for health reasons.

The court had previously decided to release him in July on bail amounting to 500 million Lebanese pounds in four cases, the most notable of which is the Abra events file. It then lifted the travel ban against him and returned his passport, allowing him to leave Lebanon, while the trial procedures remain ongoing after he surrendered to the authorities in October 2025.

First Appearance

In this context, Shaker has begun rehearsals in Riyadh in preparation for the "Return of the Absent" concerts on the upcoming (Thursday) and (Friday), at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Boulevard City. The audience has been sharing clips from the preparations with the musical band, eagerly anticipating his direct appearance after many years of absence from public concerts.

The high public turnout for the first night prompted the organizers to add a second concert, which was later announced to be sold out as well.

Khobar Concert

Fadl Shaker and his son Muhammad will meet for the first time in a public concert at the "Khobar Arena" in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, on October 30.

The duo will then head to Qatar to perform a concert on November 12 at the open-air Katara Theater, with joint concerts continuing in Jordan, where Fadl Shaker will meet his son Muhammad for a musical evening by the Dead Sea on November 14.