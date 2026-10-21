The Lebanese artist Nawal El Zoghbi revealed her regret over her previous attack on the Syrian artist Assala, and clarified the truth behind her discomfort with the artist George Wassouf during the "Trio Night" concert in Riyadh, as well as her stance on the controversy sparked by her statements about the songs of the Levantine artist, during her appearance on the show "Ana w Bas" with the media personality Cynthia Sabbagh.

Dangerous Horn

The Lebanese artist recalled her dispute with Assala Nasri, which began after comments regarding El Zoghbi's beauty, her clothing, and their relationship with her fame. She admitted that she exaggerated in her previous response when she likened Assala's voice to a "dangerous horn," confirming her regret over what happened, and explaining that she prefers to respond to criticisms herself rather than inciting the audience to defend her.

Artistic Jealousy

In her talk about Najwa Karam, El Zoghbi acknowledged the existence of mutual artistic jealousy between them, but emphasized that competition does not contradict love and appreciation, pointing out that she enjoys sitting with her, talking, and laughing.

Change of Key

Regarding the controversy surrounding the "Trio Night" concert in Riyadh, El Zoghbi clarified that her discomfort while singing with George Wassouf was not due to a personal dispute, but rather a result of a change in the song's key, despite the agreement during rehearsals not to raise it.

She added that some parts did not suit her vocal range, which led her to stop performing it, confirming that Wassouf contacted her after the concert and they discussed the incident, and that he remains a dear friend to her.

Criticism of the Levantine Artist

She also denied that her previous statements about not understanding some of the lyrics of the Levantine artist's songs were a criticism of him, affirming her admiration for his voice and the music he presents, and that her comments reflected her personal experience in listening to his works.

We Are Not Enemies

Regarding not being invited to the wedding of the son of fashion designer Elie Saab, with whom she has collaborated for over 20 years, El Zoghbi confirmed that she was not saddened, explaining that their relationship is no longer what it used to be, but they are not enemies, and she would not mind wearing his designs again if offered an outfit that suits her.

Cyberbullying

On her family life, Nawal confirmed that she takes on the role of both mother and father in raising her three children after the divorce, and she has worked to build a relationship with them based on friendship, trust, and dialogue, rather than imposing decisions on them.

She explained that her concerns with her children transitioning into young adulthood now include cyberbullying and the dangers of the "dark web" and developments related to artificial intelligence, stressing the importance of respecting their privacy in using phones and social media platforms, while being ready to offer advice when needed.

She noted that her daughter Tia sometimes asks her to post her pictures, while her two sons prefer to stay away from the spotlight.

She pointed out that her son Georgy worries her due to his independence and his commitment to work and taking on responsibilities without asking for financial help from her, while Joey also enjoys independence but is more attached to her and shares details of his life with her. She revealed that Joey went through a difficult phase after his separation, and she helped him get through it by choosing the right support approach and seeking specialists when needed, while also containing his emotions and giving him space to express himself.