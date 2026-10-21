كشفت الفنانة اللبنانية نوال الزغبي عن ندمها على هجومها السابق على الفنانة السورية أصالة، كما أوضحت حقيقة انزعاجها من الفنان جورج وسوف خلال حفل «تريو نايت» في الرياض، وموقفها من الجدل الذي أثارته تصريحاتها عن أغاني الفنان الشامي، وذلك خلال استضافتها في برنامج «أنا وبس» مع الإعلامية سينتيا صباغ.

زمور خطر

واستعادت الفنانة اللبنانية خلافها مع أصالة نصري، الذي بدأ بعد تصريحات تناولت جمال الزغبي وملابسها وعلاقتهما بشهرتها، معترفة بأنها بالغت في ردها السابق عندما شبّهت صوت أصالة بـ«زمور خطر»، مؤكدةً ندمها على ما حدث، موضحة أنها تفضّل الرد بنفسها على الانتقادات بدلاً من تحريض الجمهور للدفاع عنها.

غيرة فنية

وفي حديثها عن نجوى كرم، أقرت الزغبي بوجود غيرة فنية متبادلة بينهما، لكنها شددت على أن المنافسة لا تتعارض مع المحبة والتقدير، مشيرةً إلى أنها تستمتع بالجلوس معها والحديث والضحك.

تغيير الطبقة

وعن الجدل الذي رافق حفل «تريو نايت» في الرياض، أوضحت الزغبي أن انزعاجها أثناء الغناء مع جورج وسوف لم يكن بسبب خلاف شخصي، بل نتيجة تغيير طبقة الأغنية، رغم الاتفاق خلال البروفات على عدم رفعها.

وأضافت بعض المقاطع لم تناسب طبقة صوتي، ما دفعني إلى التوقف عن أدائها، مؤكدةً أن وسوف تواصل معها بعد الحفل وتحدثا بشأن الواقعة، وأنه لا يزال صديقاً عزيزاً عليها.

انتقاد الشامي

كما نفت أن تكون تصريحاتها السابقة بشأن عدم فهم بعض كلمات أغاني الشامي انتقاداً له، مؤكدةً إعجابها بصوته والموسيقى التي يقدمها، وأن حديثها عبّر عن تجربتها الشخصية في الاستماع إلى أعماله.

لسنا أعداء

وفي ما يتعلق بعدم دعوتها إلى حفل زفاف نجل مصمم الأزياء إيلي صعب، الذي تعاونت معه لأكثر من 20 عاماً، أكدت الزغبي أنها لم تحزن، موضحةً أن علاقتهما لم تعد كما كانت سابقاً، لكنهما ليسا عدوين، ولا تمانع ارتداء تصميماته مجدداً إذا عرض عليها زياً يناسبها.

ابتزاز إلكتروني

وعن حياتها الأسرية، أكدت نوال توليها دور الأم والأب في تربية أبنائها الثلاثة بعد الطلاق، وحرصت على بناء علاقة معهم تقوم على الصداقة والثقة والحوار، بدلاً من فرض القرارات عليهم.

وأوضحت أن مخاوفها مع انتقال أبنائها إلى مرحلة الشباب باتت تشمل الابتزاز الإلكتروني ومخاطر «الدارك ويب» والتطورات المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، مشددةً على احترام خصوصيتهم في استخدام الهواتف ومنصات التواصل، مع استعدادها لتقديم النصيحة عند الحاجة.

وأشارت إلى أن ابنتها تيا تطلب منها أحياناً نشر صورها، بينما يفضل ابناها الابتعاد عن الظهور.

ولفتت إلى أن ابنها جورجي يثير قلقها بسبب اعتماده على نفسه وحرصه على العمل وتحمل مسؤولياته دون طلب مساعدة مالية منها، في حين يتمتع جوي أيضاً بالاستقلالية، لكنه أكثر تعلقاً بها ويشاركها تفاصيل حياته، وكشفت أن جوي مرّ بمرحلة صعبة عقب انفصاله، وأنها ساعدته على تجاوزها عبر اختيار أسلوب الدعم المناسب والاستعانة بالمتخصصين عند الحاجة، مع احتواء مشاعره ومنحه مساحةً للتعبير عن نفسه.