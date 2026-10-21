The Egyptian artist Yasmin Raeis shared the details of the hardest moments in her life that shaped her personality since childhood during her appearance on the ABtalks program last night (Tuesday).

Goodbye to My Father

Yasmin Raeis revealed during the program the last scene she remembers of her father as she said goodbye to him at the border in Kuwait during her childhood at the outbreak of the war in 1990, confirming that she was only seven years old at the time and did not realize it was the final farewell, believing he would join her and her mother in Egypt later.

Raeis could not hold back her tears during the conversation, as she recounted her feelings as a child attached to her father, wishing for his return. She confirmed that she continued to write letters to her father during that time, expressing her longing for him and waiting for his return, before discovering the truth of his death in an unexpected way.

A Dream Told Me of His Death

Yasmin confirmed that she learned of her father's death in a strange way that one would not expect, as he came to her in a dream and gently and reassuringly told her of his passing, telling her not to be sad for him or fear for his fate.

She added, "I woke up feeling my hand that he was holding, warm from his touch, and the dream felt as real as certainty," confirming that she realized the truth of his departure after this incident, adding, "When I mention him, I find myself saying (may God have mercy on him)."

My Mother's Illness

Raeis spoke about the period of her mother's illness and death, saying, "I learned of my mother's liver cancer diagnosis coinciding with the special screening of the film 'Thief of Baghdad' in 2019," noting that her mother's illness lasted a full year, which was the hardest year and period of her life, as her mother suffered from the illness alongside the spread of the Corona pandemic, travel restrictions, and all the difficulties that accompanied that time.

An Early Departure

She confirmed that she did not expect her mother to leave her early and in such a way, adding tearfully, "I didn't get to enjoy her company, nor did she get to see her grandchildren."

Raeis revealed the behind-the-scenes events following her mother's passing, confirming that she was unable to see her strong mother in a state of utter weakness and frailty, noting that she could not attend her mother's washing, adding that her friend, the artist Dina El Sherbiny, took on this difficult task in her place.