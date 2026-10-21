روت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين رئيس، تفاصيل أصعب لحظات حياتها التي شكلت شخصيتها منذ الطفولة، وذلك خلال استضافتها في برنامج ABtalks، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء).

وداع والدي

وكشفت ياسمين رئيس خلال البرنامج، عن آخر مشهد تتذكره لوالدها أثناء وداعه على الحدود في الكويت بمرحلة الطفولة وقت اندلاع الحرب في 1990، مؤكدة أنها كانت تبلغ من العمر سبع سنوات فقط، وأنها لم تكن تدري أنه الوداع الأخير، معتقدة أنه سيلحق بها ووالدتها في مصر لاحقاً.

ولم تتمالك رئيس دموعها أثناء الحوار، حيث روت مشاعرها كطفلة متعلقة بوالدها وتتمنى عودته مرة أخرى، فيما أكدت أنها ظلت تكتب الخطابات لوالدها خلال هذه الفترة معبرة له عن شوقها إليه وانتظارها لعودته مرة أخرى، قبل أن تكتشف حقيقة وفاته بطريقة غير متوقعة.

حلم أخبرني بالوفاة

وأكدت ياسمين أنها علمت بوفاة والدها بطريقة غريبة لا تخطر على بال، إذ جاءها في الحلم وأخبرها بوفاته بطريقة رقيقة ومطمئنة، قائلاً لها ألا تحزن عليه أو تخاف على مصيره.

وأضافت: «صحيت وأنا أشعر بيدي التي كان يحتضنها وهي دافئة بسبب لمسته، وكان الحلم حقيقياً كاليقين»، مؤكدة أنها أدركت حقيقة رحيله بعد هذه الواقعة، مضيفة: «عند ذكره أصبحت أقول بعدها (الله يرحمه)».

مرض والدتي

وتطرقت رئيس إلى فترة مرض والدتها ووفاتها، وقالت: «علمت بإصابة والدتي بمرض سرطان الكبد تزامناً مع العرض الخاص لفيلم «لص بغداد» عام 2019»، مشيرة إلى أن مرض والدتها استمر لمدة عام كامل يعد أصعب أعوام وفترات حياتها، حيث عانت والدتها من المرض مع انتشار جائحة كورونا ومنع السفر وكل الصعوبات التي تخللت هذه الفترة.

رحيل مبكر

وأكدت أنها لم تكن تتوقع أن تتركها والدتها مبكراً وبهذه الطريقة، وأضافت باكية: «ملحقتش أتهنى بها ولا لحقت تشوف أحفادها».

وكشفت رئيس عن كواليس ما بعد رحيل والدتها، مؤكدة أنها لم تتمكن من رؤية والدتها القوية في منتهى الضعف والوهن، مشيرة إلى أنها لم تتمكن من حضور غسل والدتها، مضيفة أن صديقتها الفنانة دينا الشربيني هي من قامت بهذه المهمة الصعبة بدلاً منها.