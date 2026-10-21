روت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين رئيس، تفاصيل أصعب لحظات حياتها التي شكلت شخصيتها منذ الطفولة، وذلك خلال استضافتها في برنامج ABtalks، مساء أمس (الثلاثاء).
وداع والدي
وكشفت ياسمين رئيس خلال البرنامج، عن آخر مشهد تتذكره لوالدها أثناء وداعه على الحدود في الكويت بمرحلة الطفولة وقت اندلاع الحرب في 1990، مؤكدة أنها كانت تبلغ من العمر سبع سنوات فقط، وأنها لم تكن تدري أنه الوداع الأخير، معتقدة أنه سيلحق بها ووالدتها في مصر لاحقاً.
ولم تتمالك رئيس دموعها أثناء الحوار، حيث روت مشاعرها كطفلة متعلقة بوالدها وتتمنى عودته مرة أخرى، فيما أكدت أنها ظلت تكتب الخطابات لوالدها خلال هذه الفترة معبرة له عن شوقها إليه وانتظارها لعودته مرة أخرى، قبل أن تكتشف حقيقة وفاته بطريقة غير متوقعة.
حلم أخبرني بالوفاة
وأكدت ياسمين أنها علمت بوفاة والدها بطريقة غريبة لا تخطر على بال، إذ جاءها في الحلم وأخبرها بوفاته بطريقة رقيقة ومطمئنة، قائلاً لها ألا تحزن عليه أو تخاف على مصيره.
وأضافت: «صحيت وأنا أشعر بيدي التي كان يحتضنها وهي دافئة بسبب لمسته، وكان الحلم حقيقياً كاليقين»، مؤكدة أنها أدركت حقيقة رحيله بعد هذه الواقعة، مضيفة: «عند ذكره أصبحت أقول بعدها (الله يرحمه)».
مرض والدتي
وتطرقت رئيس إلى فترة مرض والدتها ووفاتها، وقالت: «علمت بإصابة والدتي بمرض سرطان الكبد تزامناً مع العرض الخاص لفيلم «لص بغداد» عام 2019»، مشيرة إلى أن مرض والدتها استمر لمدة عام كامل يعد أصعب أعوام وفترات حياتها، حيث عانت والدتها من المرض مع انتشار جائحة كورونا ومنع السفر وكل الصعوبات التي تخللت هذه الفترة.
رحيل مبكر
وأكدت أنها لم تكن تتوقع أن تتركها والدتها مبكراً وبهذه الطريقة، وأضافت باكية: «ملحقتش أتهنى بها ولا لحقت تشوف أحفادها».
وكشفت رئيس عن كواليس ما بعد رحيل والدتها، مؤكدة أنها لم تتمكن من رؤية والدتها القوية في منتهى الضعف والوهن، مشيرة إلى أنها لم تتمكن من حضور غسل والدتها، مضيفة أن صديقتها الفنانة دينا الشربيني هي من قامت بهذه المهمة الصعبة بدلاً منها.
The Egyptian artist Yasmin Raeis shared the details of the hardest moments in her life that shaped her personality since childhood during her appearance on the ABtalks program last night (Tuesday).
Goodbye to My Father
Yasmin Raeis revealed during the program the last scene she remembers of her father as she said goodbye to him at the border in Kuwait during her childhood at the outbreak of the war in 1990, confirming that she was only seven years old at the time and did not realize it was the final farewell, believing he would join her and her mother in Egypt later.
Raeis could not hold back her tears during the conversation, as she recounted her feelings as a child attached to her father, wishing for his return. She confirmed that she continued to write letters to her father during that time, expressing her longing for him and waiting for his return, before discovering the truth of his death in an unexpected way.
A Dream Told Me of His Death
Yasmin confirmed that she learned of her father's death in a strange way that one would not expect, as he came to her in a dream and gently and reassuringly told her of his passing, telling her not to be sad for him or fear for his fate.
She added, "I woke up feeling my hand that he was holding, warm from his touch, and the dream felt as real as certainty," confirming that she realized the truth of his departure after this incident, adding, "When I mention him, I find myself saying (may God have mercy on him)."
My Mother's Illness
Raeis spoke about the period of her mother's illness and death, saying, "I learned of my mother's liver cancer diagnosis coinciding with the special screening of the film 'Thief of Baghdad' in 2019," noting that her mother's illness lasted a full year, which was the hardest year and period of her life, as her mother suffered from the illness alongside the spread of the Corona pandemic, travel restrictions, and all the difficulties that accompanied that time.
An Early Departure
She confirmed that she did not expect her mother to leave her early and in such a way, adding tearfully, "I didn't get to enjoy her company, nor did she get to see her grandchildren."
Raeis revealed the behind-the-scenes events following her mother's passing, confirming that she was unable to see her strong mother in a state of utter weakness and frailty, noting that she could not attend her mother's washing, adding that her friend, the artist Dina El Sherbiny, took on this difficult task in her place.