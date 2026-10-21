أدّى أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر اليوم، صلاة الميت على الأميرة مشاعل بنت سعود بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بن فيصل آل سعود، رحمها الله، وذلك بجامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في مدينة الرياض.


وشارك في أداء الصلاة عدد من الأمراء، والمسؤولين، وجمع من المواطنين، سائلين الله تعالى أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يسكنها فسيح جناته.