The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, performed the funeral prayer for Princess Mishaal bint Saud bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God have mercy on her, after the afternoon prayer today at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.



A number of princes, officials, and a gathering of citizens participated in the prayer, asking God Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant her a place in His spacious gardens.