نال علي بن محمد حسن طوهري على درجة الدكتوراه في علم الاجتماع مع مرتبة الشرف الأولى، بعد مناقشة رسالته العلمية بعنوان: «دور التحولات الاجتماعية الثقافية التي يشهدها المجتمع السعودي في تشكيل ثقافة الحوار بين الشباب».


وتلقى الطوهري التهاني والتبريكات من الأقارب والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوه فرحته بهذا الإنجاز العلمي، متمنين له مزيدًا من التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرته العلمية والعملية.