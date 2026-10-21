نال علي بن محمد حسن طوهري على درجة الدكتوراه في علم الاجتماع مع مرتبة الشرف الأولى، بعد مناقشة رسالته العلمية بعنوان: «دور التحولات الاجتماعية الثقافية التي يشهدها المجتمع السعودي في تشكيل ثقافة الحوار بين الشباب».
وتلقى الطوهري التهاني والتبريكات من الأقارب والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوه فرحته بهذا الإنجاز العلمي، متمنين له مزيدًا من التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرته العلمية والعملية.
Ali bin Mohammed Hassan Tawhari received his PhD in Sociology with first-class honors after defending his thesis titled: "The Role of Socio-Cultural Transformations in Saudi Society in Shaping Dialogue Culture Among Youth."
Tawhari received congratulations and best wishes from relatives and friends, who shared in his joy over this academic achievement, wishing him further success and prosperity in his academic and professional journey.