احتفى مستشار أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة سابقاً الدكتور عصام بن ناهض الهجاري، بأمين محافظة جدة إحسان بن عباس بافقيه، بمناسبة الثقة الملكية بتعيينه أميناً لمحافظة جدة، وذلك في أمسية اجتماعية أقيمت في جدة، بحضور أمين جدة السابق المهندس صالح التركي، وعدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين والأعيان والمثقفين.
وشهدت الأمسية كلمات تناولت تطلعات القيادة للنهوض بمحافظة جدة، وتعزيز مكانتها التاريخية والحضارية والجغرافية بوصفها بوابةً للحرمين الشريفين، وما تزخر به من إرث عريق ومقومات تنموية.
وأكد الهجاري، في كلمته الترحيبية، المكانة التي تحظى بها جدة، مستحضراً دورها في استقبال قاصدي بيت الله الحرام وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف، وما تمثله من ملتقىً للأحباب والأنساب، مشدداً على أهمية استحضار النوايا الطيبة في خدمة هذه المدينة وأهلها.
واستحضرت الأمسية معاني الحوار وتبادل الرؤى، مستلهمةً العبارة الواردة في بطاقة الدعوة: «وما بقيت من اللذات إلا محاورة الرجال ذوي العقول»، في لقاءٍ جمع المسؤولين والوجهاء حول تطلعات مستقبل جدة ومسيرتها التنموية.
Dr. Issam bin Nahid Al-Hajari, former advisor to the Emir of the Medina Region, celebrated with the Mayor of Jeddah, Ihsan bin Abbas Bafqih, on the occasion of the royal trust in appointing him as the Mayor of Jeddah. This took place during a social evening held at one of Jeddah's hotels, attended by the former Mayor of Jeddah, Engineer Saleh Al-Turki, along with a number of princes, officials, dignitaries, and intellectuals.
The evening featured speeches that addressed the leadership's aspirations to elevate Jeddah and enhance its historical, cultural, and geographical significance as the gateway to the Two Holy Mosques, as well as its rich heritage and developmental components.
Al-Hajari emphasized, in his welcoming speech, the status that Jeddah holds, recalling its role in welcoming those who visit the Sacred House of God and the visitors of the Prophet's Mosque, and what it represents as a gathering place for loved ones and relatives, stressing the importance of having good intentions in serving this city and its people.
The evening evoked the meanings of dialogue and the exchange of visions, inspired by the phrase in the invitation card: "And what remains of pleasures is only the dialogue of men of intellect," in a gathering that brought together officials and dignitaries around the aspirations for the future of Jeddah and its developmental journey.