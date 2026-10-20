احتفى مستشار أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة سابقاً الدكتور عصام بن ناهض الهجاري، بأمين محافظة جدة إحسان بن عباس بافقيه، بمناسبة الثقة الملكية بتعيينه أميناً لمحافظة جدة، وذلك في أمسية اجتماعية أقيمت في جدة، بحضور أمين جدة السابق المهندس صالح التركي، وعدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين والأعيان والمثقفين.

وشهدت الأمسية كلمات تناولت تطلعات القيادة للنهوض بمحافظة جدة، وتعزيز مكانتها التاريخية والحضارية والجغرافية بوصفها بوابةً للحرمين الشريفين، وما تزخر به من إرث عريق ومقومات تنموية.


وأكد الهجاري، في كلمته الترحيبية، المكانة التي تحظى بها جدة، مستحضراً دورها في استقبال قاصدي بيت الله الحرام وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف، وما تمثله من ملتقىً للأحباب والأنساب، مشدداً على أهمية استحضار النوايا الطيبة في خدمة هذه المدينة وأهلها.


واستحضرت الأمسية معاني الحوار وتبادل الرؤى، مستلهمةً العبارة الواردة في بطاقة الدعوة: «وما بقيت من اللذات إلا محاورة الرجال ذوي العقول»، في لقاءٍ جمع المسؤولين والوجهاء حول تطلعات مستقبل جدة ومسيرتها التنموية.