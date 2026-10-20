Dr. Issam bin Nahid Al-Hajari, former advisor to the Emir of the Medina Region, celebrated with the Mayor of Jeddah, Ihsan bin Abbas Bafqih, on the occasion of the royal trust in appointing him as the Mayor of Jeddah. This took place during a social evening held at one of Jeddah's hotels, attended by the former Mayor of Jeddah, Engineer Saleh Al-Turki, along with a number of princes, officials, dignitaries, and intellectuals.

The evening featured speeches that addressed the leadership's aspirations to elevate Jeddah and enhance its historical, cultural, and geographical significance as the gateway to the Two Holy Mosques, as well as its rich heritage and developmental components.



Al-Hajari emphasized, in his welcoming speech, the status that Jeddah holds, recalling its role in welcoming those who visit the Sacred House of God and the visitors of the Prophet's Mosque, and what it represents as a gathering place for loved ones and relatives, stressing the importance of having good intentions in serving this city and its people.



The evening evoked the meanings of dialogue and the exchange of visions, inspired by the phrase in the invitation card: "And what remains of pleasures is only the dialogue of men of intellect," in a gathering that brought together officials and dignitaries around the aspirations for the future of Jeddah and its developmental journey.