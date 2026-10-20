عيّن الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم اليوم مواطنه سيرغين يالتشين مدرباً جديداً لمنتخب بلاده، خلفاً للإيطالي فينتشينسو مونتيلا.


وأوضح الاتحاد التركي في بيانٍ أن عقداً لمدة أربع سنوات سيُوقع مع المدرب البالغ 53 عاماً وجهازه الفني، مشيراً إلى أن عطاءاته مع المنتخب الوطني جعلت منه أحد أبرز آمال كرة القدم التركية.


وكان المدرب الإيطالي فينتشينسو مونتيلا أُقيل في التاسع من شهر أكتوبر الحالي بعد ثلاثة أعوام على رأس المنتخب الوطني.