The Turkish Football Federation today appointed its compatriot Serkan Yalçın as the new coach of the national team, succeeding the Italian Vincenzo Montella.



The Turkish Federation stated in a statement that a four-year contract will be signed with the 53-year-old coach and his technical staff, noting that his contributions to the national team have made him one of the most prominent hopes of Turkish football.



Italian coach Vincenzo Montella was dismissed on October 9th after three years at the helm of the national team.