رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم (الثلاثاء) في الرياض واطّلع المجلس على مضمون الرسالة التي تلقاها خادم الحرمين من أمير دولة قطر الشقيقة الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، وعلى فحوى استقبال ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز ، رئيس وزراء جمهورية العراق الشقيقة علي فالح الزيدي.
سلاسل الإمداد وحركة الملاحة تتطلب تعاوناً دولياً
أوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تابع إثر ذلك المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية والمساعي التي تبذلها المملكة بالتواصل والتشاور مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة في سبيل تعزيز استقرار المنطقة والحد من تبعات النزاعات والتوترات على أمن الطاقة العالمي والتجارة الدولية واستدامة سلاسل الإمداد وحركة الملاحة؛ التي تُعد جميعها مسؤوليةً مشتركةً تتطلب تعاوناً دولياً يحول دون تعرض الاقتصاد العالمي لمخاطر تمس العالم أجمع.
الترحيب بإدانة مجلس الأمن للهجمات الحوثية
رحّب المجلس بالبيان الرئاسي الصادر عن أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي المتضمن إدانة هجمات ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على الأعيان المدنية والمطارات والبنية التحتية للطاقة في المملكة العربية السعودية والتهديدات المتواصلة للملاحة بالبحر الأحمر وباب المندب، وتأكيد أهمية التنفيذ الكامل لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم (2216) والقرارات اللاحقة، والدعوة إلى التعاون العملي لمنع تلك الجماعة الإرهابية من الحصول على الأسلحة وغيرها من أشكال الدعم.
استمرار برنامج التنمية الريفية الزراعية حتى 2032
قرر المجلس أن يلحق بالبعثة التعليمية لدراسة البكالوريوس والماجستير زوج وأولاد كل من: الموفد للعمل في الخارج، والموظف المبتعث، والطالب المبتعث؛ وفق عدد من الضوابط. كما اعتمد استمرار العمل ببرنامج التنمية الريفية الزراعية المستدامة حتى نهاية عام 2032م، ووافق على نظام براءات الاختراع ونماذج المنفعة، وعلى نظام الأصناف النباتية الجديدة، وعلى نظام التصميمات التخطيطية للدارات المتكاملة، كما اعتمد المجلس نظام التصاميم.
تثمين إنشاء مجلس وزراء الأمن السيبراني
ثمّن مجلس الوزراء قرار مجلس وزراء خارجية الدول الأعضاء في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي إنشاء «مجلس وزراء الأمن السيبراني لدول منظمة التعاون الإسلامي» واختيار الرياض مقراً لأمانته العامة ومكتبه التنفيذي؛ بناءً على مقترح قدمته المملكة العربية السعودية ضمن جهودها ومساعيها الرامية إلى تعزيز استقرار الفضاء السيبراني، واستضافة المقرات والكيانات الإقليمية والدولية ذات الصلة بالأمن السيبراني، وسجلها الحافل بالنجاحات على صعيد دعم المبادرات الإستراتيجية في هذا المجال.
جاذبية الاقتصاد السعودي وآفاقه المستقبلية
تناول مجلس الوزراء مخرجات استضافة المملكة عدداً من المؤتمرات الدولية، مشيداً في هذا السياق بالتوصيات الصادرة عن منتدى الرياض الاقتصادي التي ستسهم في خدمة منظومة الاقتصاد الوطني وتعزيز السياسات والتوجهات الاقتصادية وترسيخ الشراكة التكاملية بين القطاعين العام والخاص؛ بما يواكب المستهدفات المنشودة والتحولات التنموية الشاملة.
وعدّ المجلس تسجيل الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة في المملكة نمواً بنسبة (33.5%) في العام 2025م مقارنة بـ2024م؛ تأكيداً على جاذبية الاقتصاد السعودي وآفاقه المستقبلية الواسعة وفاعلية الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والهيكلية المنفذة في السنوات الماضية ضمن إطار (رؤية السعودية 2030).
قرارات
اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى:
- الموافقة على اتفاقية مقر بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية ومعهد الأمم المتحدة للتدريب والبحث لافتتاح مكتب تابع للمعهد في المملكة، وعلى مذكرة تفاهم في مجال الأمن السيبراني بين الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني في المملكة العربية السعودية والمكتب التابع لمعهد الأمم المتحدة للتدريب والبحث.
- تفويض رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الأسترالي في شأن مشروعي مذكرتي تفاهم بين الهيئة والوكالة الأسترالية للوقاية من الإشعاع والسلامة النووية، والمكتب الأسترالي للضمانات وعدم الانتشار؛ لتبادل المعلومات في مجالي السلامة النووية والوقاية من الإشعاع، والأمن النووي وعدم الانتشار النووي، والتوقيع عليهما.
- تفويض وزير السياحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب السوري في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السياحة بين وزارة السياحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة السياحة في الجمهورية العربية السورية، والتوقيع عليه.
- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية برئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية والأمم المتحدة ممثلةً بمكتبها المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة.
- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء بالمملكة العربية السعودية والمعهد الحكومي للمستحضرات الدوائية في روسيا الاتحادية.
- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية لجامعتي: (الباحة، وحفر الباطن)، ومكتبة الملك فهد الوطنية، لعامين ماليين سابقين.
- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، والهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، وهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية، ووكالة الفضاء السعودية، ووكالة الأنباء السعودية، ومؤسسة البريد السعودي، والمركز الوطني لإدارة الدين، والمركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة، ودارة الملك عبدالعزيز.
- الموافقة على ترقية القادمة أسماؤهم إلى وظيفة (وزير مفوض) في وزارة الخارجية:
- بدر بن عبدالعزيز المفيريج.
- نبيل بن أحمد الزهراني.
- يحيى بن أحمد عكيش.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today (Tuesday) in Riyadh. The council reviewed the content of the message received by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques from the Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the details of the reception of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for the Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi.
Supply Chains and Navigation Require International Cooperation
The Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, clarified after the session that the Council of Ministers followed up on the developments in the regional and international arenas and the efforts made by the Kingdom through communication and consultation with sisterly and friendly countries to enhance the stability of the region and mitigate the repercussions of conflicts and tensions on global energy security, international trade, and the sustainability of supply chains and navigation; all of which are shared responsibilities that require international cooperation to prevent the global economy from facing risks that affect the entire world.
Welcoming the Security Council's Condemnation of Houthi Attacks
The council welcomed the presidential statement issued by the members of the United Nations Security Council, which included condemnation of the terrorist Houthi militia's attacks on civilian targets, airports, and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the ongoing threats to navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab. It emphasized the importance of the full implementation of Security Council Resolution No. (2216) and subsequent resolutions, and called for practical cooperation to prevent that terrorist group from obtaining weapons and other forms of support.
Continuation of the Agricultural Rural Development Program until 2032
The council decided to allow the educational mission for undergraduate and master's studies to include the spouse and children of each of: the envoy working abroad, the seconded employee, and the scholarship student; according to a number of regulations. It also approved the continuation of the sustainable agricultural rural development program until the end of 2032, and agreed on the patent system and utility models, the new plant varieties system, and the integrated circuit design system, as well as adopting the design system.
Appreciation for the Establishment of the Cybersecurity Ministers Council
The Council of Ministers appreciated the decision of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to establish the "Cybersecurity Ministers Council for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation" and to choose Riyadh as the headquarters for its General Secretariat and Executive Office; based on a proposal submitted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its efforts to enhance the stability of cyberspace, host regional and international entities related to cybersecurity, and its track record of successes in supporting strategic initiatives in this field.
The Attractiveness of the Saudi Economy and Its Future Prospects
The Council of Ministers discussed the outcomes of the Kingdom hosting several international conferences, praising in this context the recommendations issued by the Riyadh Economic Forum that will contribute to serving the national economy system and enhancing economic policies and trends, and consolidating the integrative partnership between the public and private sectors; in line with the desired targets and comprehensive developmental transformations.
The council considered the registration of foreign direct investments in the Kingdom to grow by (33.5%) in 2025 compared to 2024; affirming the attractiveness of the Saudi economy, its wide future prospects, and the effectiveness of the economic and structural reforms implemented in recent years within the framework of (Saudi Vision 2030).
Decisions
The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying, and also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Council of Political and Security Affairs, and the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers regarding them. The council concluded with:
- Approval of the headquarters agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research to open an office affiliated with the institute in the Kingdom, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of cybersecurity between the National Cybersecurity Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the office of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.
- Authorizing the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority - or his representative - to negotiate with the Australian side regarding two draft memoranda of understanding between the authority and the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency, and the Australian Office of Safeguards and Non-Proliferation; to exchange information in the fields of nuclear safety and radiation protection, nuclear security, and nuclear non-proliferation, and to sign them.
- Authorizing the Minister of Tourism - or his representative - to negotiate with the Syrian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Tourism in the Syrian Arab Republic, and to sign it.
- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Financial Intelligence Unit of the State Security Presidency in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations, represented by its Office on Drugs and Crime.
- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Government Institute for Pharmaceutical Products in the Russian Federation.
- Adoption of the final accounts for the universities of: (Al-Baha, and Hafr Al-Batin), and the King Fahd National Library, for the previous two financial years.
- Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the agenda of the Council of Ministers, including annual reports for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the General Authority for Foreign Trade, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Saudi Geological Survey, the Saudi Space Agency, the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Post Corporation, the National Debt Management Center, the National Center for Performance Measurement of Public Agencies, and the King Abdulaziz Foundation.
- Approval of the promotion of the following individuals to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
- Badr bin Abdulaziz Al-Mufirij.
- Nabil bin Ahmed Al-Zahrani.
- Yahya bin Ahmed Akish.