رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم (الثلاثاء) في الرياض واطّلع المجلس على مضمون الرسالة التي تلقاها خادم الحرمين من أمير دولة قطر الشقيقة الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، وعلى فحوى استقبال ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز ، رئيس وزراء جمهورية العراق الشقيقة علي فالح الزيدي.

سلاسل الإمداد وحركة الملاحة تتطلب تعاوناً دولياً


أوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تابع إثر ذلك المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية والمساعي التي تبذلها المملكة بالتواصل والتشاور مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة في سبيل تعزيز استقرار المنطقة والحد من تبعات النزاعات والتوترات على أمن الطاقة العالمي والتجارة الدولية واستدامة سلاسل الإمداد وحركة الملاحة؛ التي تُعد جميعها مسؤوليةً مشتركةً تتطلب تعاوناً دولياً يحول دون تعرض الاقتصاد العالمي لمخاطر تمس العالم أجمع.

الترحيب بإدانة مجلس الأمن للهجمات الحوثية


رحّب المجلس بالبيان الرئاسي الصادر عن أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي المتضمن إدانة هجمات ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على الأعيان المدنية والمطارات والبنية التحتية للطاقة في المملكة العربية السعودية والتهديدات المتواصلة للملاحة بالبحر الأحمر وباب المندب، وتأكيد أهمية التنفيذ الكامل لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم (2216) والقرارات اللاحقة، والدعوة إلى التعاون العملي لمنع تلك الجماعة الإرهابية من الحصول على الأسلحة وغيرها من أشكال الدعم.

استمرار برنامج التنمية الريفية الزراعية حتى 2032


قرر المجلس أن يلحق بالبعثة التعليمية لدراسة البكالوريوس والماجستير زوج وأولاد كل من: الموفد للعمل في الخارج، والموظف المبتعث، والطالب المبتعث؛ وفق عدد من الضوابط. كما اعتمد استمرار العمل ببرنامج التنمية الريفية الزراعية المستدامة حتى نهاية عام 2032م، ووافق على نظام براءات الاختراع ونماذج المنفعة، وعلى نظام الأصناف النباتية الجديدة، وعلى نظام التصميمات التخطيطية للدارات المتكاملة، كما اعتمد المجلس نظام التصاميم.

تثمين إنشاء مجلس وزراء الأمن السيبراني


ثمّن مجلس الوزراء قرار مجلس وزراء خارجية الدول الأعضاء في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي إنشاء «مجلس وزراء الأمن السيبراني لدول منظمة التعاون الإسلامي» واختيار الرياض مقراً لأمانته العامة ومكتبه التنفيذي؛ بناءً على مقترح قدمته المملكة العربية السعودية ضمن جهودها ومساعيها الرامية إلى تعزيز استقرار الفضاء السيبراني، واستضافة المقرات والكيانات الإقليمية والدولية ذات الصلة بالأمن السيبراني، وسجلها الحافل بالنجاحات على صعيد دعم المبادرات الإستراتيجية في هذا المجال.

جاذبية الاقتصاد السعودي وآفاقه المستقبلية


تناول مجلس الوزراء مخرجات استضافة المملكة عدداً من المؤتمرات الدولية، مشيداً في هذا السياق بالتوصيات الصادرة عن منتدى الرياض الاقتصادي التي ستسهم في خدمة منظومة الاقتصاد الوطني وتعزيز السياسات والتوجهات الاقتصادية وترسيخ الشراكة التكاملية بين القطاعين العام والخاص؛ بما يواكب المستهدفات المنشودة والتحولات التنموية الشاملة.


وعدّ المجلس تسجيل الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة في المملكة نمواً بنسبة (33.5%) في العام 2025م مقارنة بـ2024م؛ تأكيداً على جاذبية الاقتصاد السعودي وآفاقه المستقبلية الواسعة وفاعلية الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والهيكلية المنفذة في السنوات الماضية ضمن إطار (رؤية السعودية 2030).

قرارات


اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى:


- الموافقة على اتفاقية مقر بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية ومعهد الأمم المتحدة للتدريب والبحث لافتتاح مكتب تابع للمعهد في المملكة، وعلى مذكرة تفاهم في مجال الأمن السيبراني بين الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني في المملكة العربية السعودية والمكتب التابع لمعهد الأمم المتحدة للتدريب والبحث.


- تفويض رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الأسترالي في شأن مشروعي مذكرتي تفاهم بين الهيئة والوكالة الأسترالية للوقاية من الإشعاع والسلامة النووية، والمكتب الأسترالي للضمانات وعدم الانتشار؛ لتبادل المعلومات في مجالي السلامة النووية والوقاية من الإشعاع، والأمن النووي وعدم الانتشار النووي، والتوقيع عليهما.


- تفويض وزير السياحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب السوري في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السياحة بين وزارة السياحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة السياحة في الجمهورية العربية السورية، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية برئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية والأمم المتحدة ممثلةً بمكتبها المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء بالمملكة العربية السعودية والمعهد الحكومي للمستحضرات الدوائية في روسيا الاتحادية.


- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية لجامعتي: (الباحة، وحفر الباطن)، ومكتبة الملك فهد الوطنية، لعامين ماليين سابقين.


- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، والهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، وهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية، ووكالة الفضاء السعودية، ووكالة الأنباء السعودية، ومؤسسة البريد السعودي، والمركز الوطني لإدارة الدين، والمركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة، ودارة الملك عبدالعزيز.


- الموافقة على ترقية القادمة أسماؤهم إلى وظيفة (وزير مفوض) في وزارة الخارجية:


- بدر بن عبدالعزيز المفيريج.


- نبيل بن أحمد الزهراني.


- يحيى بن أحمد عكيش.