صدر قرار بترقية الأستاذة الدكتورة منى هاشم محسن الزهراني، أستاذة المناهج وطرق التدريس، إلى رتبة أستاذ (بروفيسور)، تقديرًا لمسيرتها العلمية والأكاديمية وإسهاماتها في مجال تخصصها.

وتأتي الترقية تقديرًا لجهودها في البحث العلمي والعملية التعليمية، وما قدمته من عطاء علمي وتربوي خلال مسيرتها في جامعة الملك خالد، بقيادة رئيس الجامعة الأستاذ الدكتور فالح رجاء الله السلمي، وعميد كلية التربية الأستاذ الدكتور سامي مصبح الشهري.