صدر قرار بترقية الأستاذة الدكتورة منى هاشم محسن الزهراني، أستاذة المناهج وطرق التدريس، إلى رتبة أستاذ (بروفيسور)، تقديرًا لمسيرتها العلمية والأكاديمية وإسهاماتها في مجال تخصصها.
وتأتي الترقية تقديرًا لجهودها في البحث العلمي والعملية التعليمية، وما قدمته من عطاء علمي وتربوي خلال مسيرتها في جامعة الملك خالد، بقيادة رئيس الجامعة الأستاذ الدكتور فالح رجاء الله السلمي، وعميد كلية التربية الأستاذ الدكتور سامي مصبح الشهري.
A decision has been made to promote Professor Dr. Mona Hashem Mohsen Al-Zahrani, a professor of curricula and teaching methods, to the rank of Professor, in recognition of her scientific and academic career and her contributions in her field of specialization.
This promotion comes in appreciation of her efforts in scientific research and the educational process, as well as her scientific and educational contributions throughout her career at King Khalid University, under the leadership of the university president, Professor Dr. Faleh Raje Allah Al-Sulami, and the dean of the College of Education, Professor Dr. Sami Musbah Al-Shahri.