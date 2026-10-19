A decision has been made to promote Professor Dr. Mona Hashem Mohsen Al-Zahrani, a professor of curricula and teaching methods, to the rank of Professor, in recognition of her scientific and academic career and her contributions in her field of specialization.

This promotion comes in appreciation of her efforts in scientific research and the educational process, as well as her scientific and educational contributions throughout her career at King Khalid University, under the leadership of the university president, Professor Dr. Faleh Raje Allah Al-Sulami, and the dean of the College of Education, Professor Dr. Sami Musbah Al-Shahri.