The National Center of Meteorology raised the alert level to red today (Monday) due to heavy rainfall in the holy capital, accompanied by strong winds, reduced horizontal visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms.



It was indicated that this condition will continue until eleven o'clock in the evening.



The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Makkah region has raised its emergency readiness level in preparation for the rainy season, based on reports issued by the National Center of Meteorology, and as part of its operational plans aimed at enhancing field readiness and rapid response to emergency reports and situations under various weather conditions.



The Authority clarified that its preparations include the readiness of 166 emergency teams distributed across the region's cities, with 69 teams in Jeddah, 60 teams in the holy capital, and 37 teams in Taif, in addition to 6 specialized response vehicles, which enhances the efficiency of emergency coverage and the speed of dealing with emergency situations.



It confirmed that the readiness plans include monitoring weather reports and updates issued by the National Center of Meteorology, distributing emergency response points according to the directives of the relevant authorities, and in line with the weather conditions and locations that require enhanced emergency presence, as well as raising the operational readiness level of the emergency teams and strengthening coordination with relevant entities, ensuring rapid response and the continuity of providing emergency services efficiently and effectively.



The Authority urged citizens and residents to cooperate with the emergency teams, clear the way for them, and take the initiative to report emergency medical cases, while ensuring accurate location identification to facilitate quick access and provide the necessary emergency care.