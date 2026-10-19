رفع المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الاثنين)، درجة الإنذار إلى الأحمر بهطول أمطار غزيرة على العاصمة المقدسة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية.


وبيّن أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الحادية عشرة مساءً.


ورفعت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة مكة المكرمة مستوى جاهزيتها الإسعافية استعداداً لموسم الأمطار، بناءً على التقارير الصادرة عن المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وضمن خططها التشغيلية الرامية إلى تعزيز الاستعداد الميداني وسرعة الاستجابة للبلاغات الإسعافية والحالات الطارئة في مختلف الظروف الجوية.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن استعداداتها تشمل جاهزية 166 فرقة إسعافية موزعة على مدن المنطقة، بواقع 69 فرقة في جدة، و60 فرقة في العاصمة المقدسة، و37 فرقة في الطائف، إلى جانب 6 مركبات للاستجابة النوعية، بما يعزز كفاءة التغطية الإسعافية وسرعة التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة.


وأكدت أن خطط الجاهزية تتضمن متابعة التقارير والتحديثات الجوية الصادرة عن المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وتوزيع نقاط التمركز الإسعافي وفقاً لتوجيهات الجهات المختصة، وبما يتناسب مع الحالة الجوية والمواقع التي تستدعي تعزيز الوجود الإسعافي، إلى جانب رفع مستوى الاستعداد التشغيلي للفرق الإسعافية وتعزيز التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يضمن سرعة الاستجابة واستمرارية تقديم الخدمات الإسعافية بكفاءة وفاعلية.


ودعت الهيئة المواطنين والمقيمين إلى التعاون مع الفرق الإسعافية وإفساح الطريق أمامها، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن الحالات الإسعافية الطارئة مع الحرص على تحديد موقع الحالة بدقة لتسهيل سرعة الوصول إليها وتقديم الرعاية الإسعافية اللازمة.