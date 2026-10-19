دشن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية اليوم (الإثنين)، توزيع منحة أدوات المهنة للمستفيدين من دورة الإرشاد البيطري، بمحافظة سقطرى ضمن مشروع دعم مربي الثروة الحيوانية وإنتاج الغاز الحيوي للاستخدام المنزلي في اليمن، في إطار مبادرة «بذرة».


وتستهدف الدورة 20 مستفيداً من مربي الثروة الحيوانية، بهدف رفع قدراتهم في مجال الإرشاد البيطري، وتعزيز صحة المواشي، والحد من انتشار الأمراض التي تهدد الثروة الحيوانية.

العيادة البيطرية المتنقلة في سقطرى

العيادة البيطرية المتنقلة في سقطرى

وأشاد وكيل محافظة أرخبيل سقطرى المهندس رائد الجريبي، بالدعم الإنساني والتنموي الذي يقدمه مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة للأرخبيل، مؤكداً أن هذه المشاريع النوعية تسهم في تنمية القطاعين الزراعي والحيواني، وتعزيز قدرات المربين، ورفع مستوى الوعي بالممارسات البيطرية السليمة، والحفاظ على الثروة الحيوانية.


واطلع الوكيل الجريبي ووفد مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة على العيادة البيطرية المتنقلة، واستمعوا من مدير المشروع، الدكتور أحمد حديجان، إلى شرح حول طبيعة عملها وأهميتها في توفير خدمات الرعاية البيطرية والحملات الوقائية، لمربي الثروة الحيوانية، لا سيما في المناطق النائية بالأرخبيل، بما يسهم في الحفاظ على الثروة الحيوانية وتقليل الخسائر الناجمة عن الأمراض، ودعم مصادر دخل الأسر التي تعتمد على تربية المواشي.

تكريم المتميزين

تكريم المتميزين


حضر التدشين منسق البرامج الصحية بفرع مركز الملك سلمان في محافظتي المهرة وسقطرى الدكتور مراد بن عقيل، ومنسق الإغاثة الأستاذ عوض كعيتي والقائم بأعمال مكتب الزراعة والري بالمحافظة، ومدير مكتب التعليم الفني والتدريب المهني بالمحافظة ومدير أمن المحافظة، ونائب مدير أمن المحافظة.