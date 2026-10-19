The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center today (Monday) launched the distribution of vocational tools grant for beneficiaries of the veterinary guidance course in Socotra Governorate, as part of the project to support livestock breeders and produce biogas for household use in Yemen, under the "Seed" initiative.



The course targets 20 beneficiaries from livestock breeders, aiming to enhance their capabilities in the field of veterinary guidance, improve livestock health, and reduce the spread of diseases that threaten livestock.

العيادة البيطرية المتنقلة في سقطرى

The Deputy Governor of Socotra Archipelago, Engineer Raed Al-Juraibi, praised the humanitarian and developmental support provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to the archipelago, affirming that these quality projects contribute to the development of the agricultural and livestock sectors, enhance the capabilities of breeders, raise awareness of sound veterinary practices, and preserve livestock.



Deputy Al-Juraibi and the delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center reviewed the mobile veterinary clinic and listened to an explanation from the project manager, Dr. Ahmed Hadijan, about its nature of work and its importance in providing veterinary care services and preventive campaigns for livestock breeders, especially in the remote areas of the archipelago, which contributes to preserving livestock and reducing losses caused by diseases, and supporting the income sources of families that rely on livestock farming.

تكريم المتميزين



The launch was attended by the health program coordinator at the King Salman Center branch in Al-Mahra and Socotra Governorates, Dr. Murad bin Aqeel, the relief coordinator, Mr. Awad Kaiti, the acting head of the Agriculture and Irrigation Office in the governorate, the director of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Office in the governorate, the director of security in the governorate, and the deputy director of security in the governorate.