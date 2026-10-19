The General Directorate of Passports has identified 10 frequently asked questions regarding the regularization of the status of all individuals in the Kingdom who are present unlawfully and are of Yemeni nationality, and has responded to the common inquiries through its official platform on (x).

At the forefront of the questions was the period available to benefit from the regularization of status, to which the Passports Directorate responded that individuals can benefit from the regularization for a period of two months starting from 30/4/1448 AH.

Regarding the categories eligible for regularization, it confirmed that all individuals in the Kingdom unlawfully who are of Yemeni nationality can benefit from the regularization according to the specified controls and conditions.

In response to a question about the duration of the visit visa granted to beneficiaries of the regularization who possess Yemeni documents or passports, the Directorate stated that a free visit visa is granted to beneficiaries of Yemeni nationality for a period of (6) months through booking an electronic appointment via (Absher platform) and selecting the location for regularization and scheduling an appointment for review at the specified time and location, along with presenting documents proving their Yemeni nationality, whether a passport or a travel document issued by their country's embassy.

In response to a question from one of the beneficiaries of the regularization regarding the possibility of obtaining a legal residency after obtaining the visit visa, the Passports Directorate answered positively and confirmed that those who find employment and have been granted the exceptional visit visa can obtain legal residency during the validity period of the visa, provided they have a valid Yemeni passport and a medical examination.

Expired Visit

The Passports Directorate confirmed in response to a question about the expired visit visa and whether the holder needs to visit the passports office to extend it, that the expired visit visa of all types and the expired visitor identity can be extended automatically without the need for a visit, provided that a valid Yemeni passport is available.

Regarding the required procedures to regularize the status of those whose residency has expired, the Passports Directorate clarified that they can transition to an employer in need of their services through the digital platforms of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (Absher platform, Qiwa platform for professional labor, and Musaned platform for supporting labor), without the need for a visit, provided they have a valid Yemeni passport and a medical examination.

Absence Report

As for those who have an absence report registered against them, to regularize their status, it is required to cancel the absence report and transfer their services to another employer in need of their services through the digital platforms of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (Qiwa platform for professional labor, and Musaned platform for supporting labor), provided they have a valid Yemeni passport and a medical examination.

In response to a question about the required procedures for those who do not have documents or passports, the General Directorate of Passports clarified that this requires presenting documents proving Yemeni nationality, whether a passport or a travel document issued by their country's embassy.

They must also book an electronic appointment via (Absher platform), select the location for regularization, and schedule an appointment for review at the specified time and location.

Required Documents

The required documents to benefit from the regularization of status vary according to the case. For those whose residency has expired or those who have been absent from work, it is required to have a valid Yemeni passport and a medical examination. They can complete the procedures for regularizing their status electronically through the digital service platforms of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (Absher platform, Qiwa platform for professional labor, and Musaned platform for supporting labor), without the need to visit government offices.

Those who have an expired visitor identity or those holding an expired visit visa of all types, and whose biometric data is registered in the Kingdom's systems, will have their visas extended in the system electronically for a period of (6) months, without the need to visit the passport departments, provided they have a valid passport.

Those who do not have Yemeni documents or passports must enter the Absher platform, select the location for regularization, and book an appointment for review at the specified time and location, along with presenting documents proving their Yemeni nationality, whether a passport or a travel document issued by their country's embassy.