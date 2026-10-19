حددت المديرية العامة للجوازات 10 أسئلة شائعة حول تصحيح أوضاع جميع الموجودين في المملكة بطرق غير نظامية من الجنسية اليمنية وأجابت على الاستفسارات المتداولة عبر منصتها الرسمية في (x).

وجاءت في صدارة الأسئلة الفترة المتاحة للاستفادة من تصحيح الأوضاع وأجابت الجوازات أنه يمكن الاستفادة من تصحيح الأوضاع لمدة شهرين اعتباراً من 1448/4/30هـ.

وعن الفئات المستفيدة من تصحيح الأوضاع أكدت أن جميع الموجودين في المملكة بطرق غير نظامية من الجنسية اليمنية يستفيدون من التصحيح حسب الضوابط والشروط المحددة.

وفي إجابة على سؤال حول مدة تأشيرة الزيارة التي تمنح للمستفيدين من التصحيح ممن لديهم وثائق أو جوازات سفر يمنية أجابت المديرية أنه تمنح للمستفيدين من الجنسية اليمنية تأشيرة زيارة مجانية لمدة (6) أشهر من خلال حجز موعد إلكتروني عبر (منصة أبشر) واختيار موقع التصحيح وحجز موعد للمراجعة في الوقت والموقع المحدد، مع إحضار وثائق تثبت جنسيتهم اليمنية، سواء جواز سفر أو وثيقة سفر صادرة من سفارة بلدهم.

وفي إجابة على سؤال من أحد المستفيدين من التصحيح عن إمكانية الحصول على إقامة نظامية بعد الحصول على تأشيرة الزيارة، أجابت الجوازات بالإيجاب وأكدت أنه يمكن لمن يجد له عمل ممن تم منحه تأشيرة الزيارة الاستثنائية الحصول على إقامة نظامية، وذلك خلال فترة سريان التأشيرة، ويشترط لذلك توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية ووجود فحص طبي.

الزيارة المنتهية

أكدت الجوازات في إجابة على سؤال حول تأشيرة الزيارة المنتهية وهل يتطلب لحاملها مراجعة الجوازات لتمديدها، أنه يتم تمديد تأشيرة الزيارة منتهية الصلاحية بمختلف أنواعها وهوية زائر منتهية الصلاحية آلياً دون الحاجة إلى المراجعة بشرط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية.

وعن الإجراءات المطلوبة لتصحيح وضع من انتهت إقامته، أوضحت الجوازات أنه يتم الانتقال إلى صاحب عمل بحاجة إلى خدماته عن طريق المنصات الرقمية لوزارة الداخلية ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (منصة أبشر، ومنصة قوى للعمالة المهنية، ومنصة مساند للعمالة المساندة)، دون الحاجة إلى المراجعة، بشرط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية ووجود فحص طبي.

بلاغ التغيب

أما من سجل عليه بلاغ تغيب فيتطلب لتصحيح وضعه عن طريق إلغاء بلاغ التغيب ونقل الخدمات إلى صاحب عمل آخر بحاجة إلى خدماته عبر المنصات الرقمية لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (منصة قوى للعمالة المهنية، ومنصة مساند للعمالة المساندة) بشرط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية ووجود فحص طبي.

وفي إجابة على سؤال عن الإجراءات المطلوبة لمن ليس لديهم وثائق أو جوازات سفر أوضحت المديرية العامة للجوازات أن ذلك يتطلب إحضار وثائق تثبت الجنسية اليمنية، سواء جواز سفر أو وثيقة سفر صادرة من سفارة بلدهم.

وحجز موعد إلكتروني عبر (منصة أبشر) واختيار موقع التصحيح وحجز موعد للمراجعة في الوقت والموقع المحدد.

مستندات مطلوبة

أما المستندات المطلوبة للاستفادة من تصحيح الأوضاع فتختلف حسب الحالة فالمنتهية إقاماتهم أو المتغيبين عن العمل يشترط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية، ووجود فحص طبي، ويمكنهم استكمال إجراءات تصحيح أوضاعهم إلكترونياً عبر منصات الخدمات الرقمية لوزارة الداخلية ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (منصة أبشر، ومنصة قوى للعمالة المهنية، ومنصة مساند للعمالة المساندة)، دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة مقار الجهات الحكومية.

من لديهم هوية زائر منتهية الصلاحية، أو من يحملون تأشيرة زيارة منتهية الصلاحية بمختلف أنواعها، وخصائصهم الحيوية مسجلة في أنظمة المملكة، فيتم تمديد تأشيراتهم في النظام إلكترونياً لمدة (6) أشهر، دون الحاجة لمراجعة إدارات الجوازات، ويشترط وجود جواز سفر ساري الصلاحية.

والذين ليس لديهم وثائق أو جوازات سفر يمنية عليهم الدخول إلى منصة أبشر واختيار موقع التصحيح وحجز موعد والمراجعة في الوقت والموقع المحدد، مع إحضار وثائق تثبت الجنسية اليمنية سواء جواز سفر أو وثيقة سفر صادرة من سفارة بلدهم.