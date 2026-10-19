حددت المديرية العامة للجوازات 10 أسئلة شائعة حول تصحيح أوضاع جميع الموجودين في المملكة بطرق غير نظامية من الجنسية اليمنية وأجابت على الاستفسارات المتداولة عبر منصتها الرسمية في (x).
وجاءت في صدارة الأسئلة الفترة المتاحة للاستفادة من تصحيح الأوضاع وأجابت الجوازات أنه يمكن الاستفادة من تصحيح الأوضاع لمدة شهرين اعتباراً من 1448/4/30هـ.
وعن الفئات المستفيدة من تصحيح الأوضاع أكدت أن جميع الموجودين في المملكة بطرق غير نظامية من الجنسية اليمنية يستفيدون من التصحيح حسب الضوابط والشروط المحددة.
وفي إجابة على سؤال حول مدة تأشيرة الزيارة التي تمنح للمستفيدين من التصحيح ممن لديهم وثائق أو جوازات سفر يمنية أجابت المديرية أنه تمنح للمستفيدين من الجنسية اليمنية تأشيرة زيارة مجانية لمدة (6) أشهر من خلال حجز موعد إلكتروني عبر (منصة أبشر) واختيار موقع التصحيح وحجز موعد للمراجعة في الوقت والموقع المحدد، مع إحضار وثائق تثبت جنسيتهم اليمنية، سواء جواز سفر أو وثيقة سفر صادرة من سفارة بلدهم.
وفي إجابة على سؤال من أحد المستفيدين من التصحيح عن إمكانية الحصول على إقامة نظامية بعد الحصول على تأشيرة الزيارة، أجابت الجوازات بالإيجاب وأكدت أنه يمكن لمن يجد له عمل ممن تم منحه تأشيرة الزيارة الاستثنائية الحصول على إقامة نظامية، وذلك خلال فترة سريان التأشيرة، ويشترط لذلك توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية ووجود فحص طبي.
الزيارة المنتهية
أكدت الجوازات في إجابة على سؤال حول تأشيرة الزيارة المنتهية وهل يتطلب لحاملها مراجعة الجوازات لتمديدها، أنه يتم تمديد تأشيرة الزيارة منتهية الصلاحية بمختلف أنواعها وهوية زائر منتهية الصلاحية آلياً دون الحاجة إلى المراجعة بشرط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية.
وعن الإجراءات المطلوبة لتصحيح وضع من انتهت إقامته، أوضحت الجوازات أنه يتم الانتقال إلى صاحب عمل بحاجة إلى خدماته عن طريق المنصات الرقمية لوزارة الداخلية ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (منصة أبشر، ومنصة قوى للعمالة المهنية، ومنصة مساند للعمالة المساندة)، دون الحاجة إلى المراجعة، بشرط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية ووجود فحص طبي.
بلاغ التغيب
أما من سجل عليه بلاغ تغيب فيتطلب لتصحيح وضعه عن طريق إلغاء بلاغ التغيب ونقل الخدمات إلى صاحب عمل آخر بحاجة إلى خدماته عبر المنصات الرقمية لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (منصة قوى للعمالة المهنية، ومنصة مساند للعمالة المساندة) بشرط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية ووجود فحص طبي.
وفي إجابة على سؤال عن الإجراءات المطلوبة لمن ليس لديهم وثائق أو جوازات سفر أوضحت المديرية العامة للجوازات أن ذلك يتطلب إحضار وثائق تثبت الجنسية اليمنية، سواء جواز سفر أو وثيقة سفر صادرة من سفارة بلدهم.
وحجز موعد إلكتروني عبر (منصة أبشر) واختيار موقع التصحيح وحجز موعد للمراجعة في الوقت والموقع المحدد.
مستندات مطلوبة
أما المستندات المطلوبة للاستفادة من تصحيح الأوضاع فتختلف حسب الحالة فالمنتهية إقاماتهم أو المتغيبين عن العمل يشترط توفر جواز سفر يمني ساري الصلاحية، ووجود فحص طبي، ويمكنهم استكمال إجراءات تصحيح أوضاعهم إلكترونياً عبر منصات الخدمات الرقمية لوزارة الداخلية ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (منصة أبشر، ومنصة قوى للعمالة المهنية، ومنصة مساند للعمالة المساندة)، دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة مقار الجهات الحكومية.
من لديهم هوية زائر منتهية الصلاحية، أو من يحملون تأشيرة زيارة منتهية الصلاحية بمختلف أنواعها، وخصائصهم الحيوية مسجلة في أنظمة المملكة، فيتم تمديد تأشيراتهم في النظام إلكترونياً لمدة (6) أشهر، دون الحاجة لمراجعة إدارات الجوازات، ويشترط وجود جواز سفر ساري الصلاحية.
والذين ليس لديهم وثائق أو جوازات سفر يمنية عليهم الدخول إلى منصة أبشر واختيار موقع التصحيح وحجز موعد والمراجعة في الوقت والموقع المحدد، مع إحضار وثائق تثبت الجنسية اليمنية سواء جواز سفر أو وثيقة سفر صادرة من سفارة بلدهم.
The General Directorate of Passports has identified 10 frequently asked questions regarding the regularization of the status of all individuals in the Kingdom who are present unlawfully and are of Yemeni nationality, and has responded to the common inquiries through its official platform on (x).
At the forefront of the questions was the period available to benefit from the regularization of status, to which the Passports Directorate responded that individuals can benefit from the regularization for a period of two months starting from 30/4/1448 AH.
Regarding the categories eligible for regularization, it confirmed that all individuals in the Kingdom unlawfully who are of Yemeni nationality can benefit from the regularization according to the specified controls and conditions.
In response to a question about the duration of the visit visa granted to beneficiaries of the regularization who possess Yemeni documents or passports, the Directorate stated that a free visit visa is granted to beneficiaries of Yemeni nationality for a period of (6) months through booking an electronic appointment via (Absher platform) and selecting the location for regularization and scheduling an appointment for review at the specified time and location, along with presenting documents proving their Yemeni nationality, whether a passport or a travel document issued by their country's embassy.
In response to a question from one of the beneficiaries of the regularization regarding the possibility of obtaining a legal residency after obtaining the visit visa, the Passports Directorate answered positively and confirmed that those who find employment and have been granted the exceptional visit visa can obtain legal residency during the validity period of the visa, provided they have a valid Yemeni passport and a medical examination.
Expired Visit
The Passports Directorate confirmed in response to a question about the expired visit visa and whether the holder needs to visit the passports office to extend it, that the expired visit visa of all types and the expired visitor identity can be extended automatically without the need for a visit, provided that a valid Yemeni passport is available.
Regarding the required procedures to regularize the status of those whose residency has expired, the Passports Directorate clarified that they can transition to an employer in need of their services through the digital platforms of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (Absher platform, Qiwa platform for professional labor, and Musaned platform for supporting labor), without the need for a visit, provided they have a valid Yemeni passport and a medical examination.
Absence Report
As for those who have an absence report registered against them, to regularize their status, it is required to cancel the absence report and transfer their services to another employer in need of their services through the digital platforms of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (Qiwa platform for professional labor, and Musaned platform for supporting labor), provided they have a valid Yemeni passport and a medical examination.
In response to a question about the required procedures for those who do not have documents or passports, the General Directorate of Passports clarified that this requires presenting documents proving Yemeni nationality, whether a passport or a travel document issued by their country's embassy.
They must also book an electronic appointment via (Absher platform), select the location for regularization, and schedule an appointment for review at the specified time and location.
Required Documents
The required documents to benefit from the regularization of status vary according to the case. For those whose residency has expired or those who have been absent from work, it is required to have a valid Yemeni passport and a medical examination. They can complete the procedures for regularizing their status electronically through the digital service platforms of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (Absher platform, Qiwa platform for professional labor, and Musaned platform for supporting labor), without the need to visit government offices.
Those who have an expired visitor identity or those holding an expired visit visa of all types, and whose biometric data is registered in the Kingdom's systems, will have their visas extended in the system electronically for a period of (6) months, without the need to visit the passport departments, provided they have a valid passport.
Those who do not have Yemeni documents or passports must enter the Absher platform, select the location for regularization, and book an appointment for review at the specified time and location, along with presenting documents proving their Yemeni nationality, whether a passport or a travel document issued by their country's embassy.