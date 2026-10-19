بحث وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، مع وزير أوروبا والشؤون الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو اليوم (الإثنين)، العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة.
تناول اللقاء تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة للحد من تداعياتها، إذ أكد الوزير الفرنسي إدانة بلاده اعتداءات مليشيا الحوثي وتضامن فرنسا مع المملكة. كما بحث الجانبان تكثيف الجهود الدبلوماسية لضمان أمن الممرات المائية الإقليمية وحرية الملاحة، والتوصل إلى حلول شاملة ومستدامة للأزمات الراهنة، بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, the bilateral relations and ways to enhance the partnership between the two countries in various fields, in a manner that achieves mutual interests.
The meeting addressed the developments in the regional situation and the efforts made to mitigate its repercussions, where the French minister affirmed his country's condemnation of the Houthi militia's attacks and France's solidarity with the Kingdom. The two sides also discussed intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure the security of regional waterways and freedom of navigation, and to reach comprehensive and sustainable solutions to the current crises, thereby enhancing security and stability in the region.