بحث وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، مع وزير أوروبا والشؤون الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو اليوم (الإثنين)، العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة.

تناول اللقاء تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة للحد من تداعياتها، إذ أكد الوزير الفرنسي إدانة بلاده اعتداءات مليشيا الحوثي وتضامن فرنسا مع المملكة. كما بحث الجانبان تكثيف الجهود الدبلوماسية لضمان أمن الممرات المائية الإقليمية وحرية الملاحة، والتوصل إلى حلول شاملة ومستدامة للأزمات الراهنة، بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.