The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, the bilateral relations and ways to enhance the partnership between the two countries in various fields, in a manner that achieves mutual interests.

The meeting addressed the developments in the regional situation and the efforts made to mitigate its repercussions, where the French minister affirmed his country's condemnation of the Houthi militia's attacks and France's solidarity with the Kingdom. The two sides also discussed intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure the security of regional waterways and freedom of navigation, and to reach comprehensive and sustainable solutions to the current crises, thereby enhancing security and stability in the region.