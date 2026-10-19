وسط مشاهد الفيضانات العنيفة التي اجتاحت شمال غربي تركيا، برزت لقطة إنسانية مؤثرة خطفت اهتمام الآلاف، بعدما ظهر أحد رجال الإنقاذ وهو يغني لرضيعة خلال عملية إجلائها من منطقة خطرة حاصرتها المياه.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول رجل الإنقاذ التركي مراد إرغول وهو يحمل رضيعة تُدعى زينب، بعد أن ثبتها إليه أثناء عبورهما بواسطة حبل أُقيم فوق وادٍ ارتفع منسوب المياه فيه جراء الأمطار الغزيرة.

وفي الوقت الذي كانت فيه عملية الإنقاذ تتطلب تركيزًا بالغًا، حرص إرغول على تهدئة الطفلة وهزّها برفق، ثم أخذ يردد لها تهويدة حتى تعود إلى النوم، بعدما استيقظت أثناء تجهيزها للإجلاء.

وسرعان ما انتشرت اللقطات على نطاق واسع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث أشاد متابعون بالموقف الإنساني الذي جمع بين الشجاعة والرحمة في لحظة واحدة، فيما شارك وزير الداخلية التركي المقطع مثنيًا على رجل الإنقاذ.

وتزامنت هذه الواقعة مع موجة أمطار وفيضانات ضربت إسطنبول وعددًا من المحافظات التركية، وتسببت بخسائر وحوادث عدة، إلا أن مشهد الرضيعة والمنقذ نجح في فرض نفسه بوصفه الوجه الإنساني الأبرز وسط الكارثة.