وسط مشاهد الفيضانات العنيفة التي اجتاحت شمال غربي تركيا، برزت لقطة إنسانية مؤثرة خطفت اهتمام الآلاف، بعدما ظهر أحد رجال الإنقاذ وهو يغني لرضيعة خلال عملية إجلائها من منطقة خطرة حاصرتها المياه.
وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول رجل الإنقاذ التركي مراد إرغول وهو يحمل رضيعة تُدعى زينب، بعد أن ثبتها إليه أثناء عبورهما بواسطة حبل أُقيم فوق وادٍ ارتفع منسوب المياه فيه جراء الأمطار الغزيرة.
وفي الوقت الذي كانت فيه عملية الإنقاذ تتطلب تركيزًا بالغًا، حرص إرغول على تهدئة الطفلة وهزّها برفق، ثم أخذ يردد لها تهويدة حتى تعود إلى النوم، بعدما استيقظت أثناء تجهيزها للإجلاء.
وسرعان ما انتشرت اللقطات على نطاق واسع عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث أشاد متابعون بالموقف الإنساني الذي جمع بين الشجاعة والرحمة في لحظة واحدة، فيما شارك وزير الداخلية التركي المقطع مثنيًا على رجل الإنقاذ.
وتزامنت هذه الواقعة مع موجة أمطار وفيضانات ضربت إسطنبول وعددًا من المحافظات التركية، وتسببت بخسائر وحوادث عدة، إلا أن مشهد الرضيعة والمنقذ نجح في فرض نفسه بوصفه الوجه الإنساني الأبرز وسط الكارثة.
Amid the scenes of violent floods that swept through northwestern Turkey, a touching human moment emerged that captured the attention of thousands, as one of the rescue workers was seen singing to an infant during her evacuation from a dangerous area surrounded by water.
A circulating video showed Turkish rescue worker Murad Ergul carrying an infant named Zainab, after securing her to himself while they crossed using a rope set up over a valley where the water level had risen due to heavy rains.
While the rescue operation required intense focus, Ergul made sure to calm the baby and gently rocked her, then began to hum a lullaby to help her return to sleep after she had woken up while being prepared for evacuation.
The footage quickly spread widely across social media platforms, where followers praised the human act that combined courage and compassion in a single moment, while the Turkish Interior Minister shared the clip, commending the rescue worker.
This incident coincided with a wave of rain and floods that hit Istanbul and several Turkish provinces, causing various damages and incidents; however, the scene of the infant and the rescuer succeeded in establishing itself as the most prominent human face amid the disaster.