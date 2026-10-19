Amid the scenes of violent floods that swept through northwestern Turkey, a touching human moment emerged that captured the attention of thousands, as one of the rescue workers was seen singing to an infant during her evacuation from a dangerous area surrounded by water.

A circulating video showed Turkish rescue worker Murad Ergul carrying an infant named Zainab, after securing her to himself while they crossed using a rope set up over a valley where the water level had risen due to heavy rains.

While the rescue operation required intense focus, Ergul made sure to calm the baby and gently rocked her, then began to hum a lullaby to help her return to sleep after she had woken up while being prepared for evacuation.

The footage quickly spread widely across social media platforms, where followers praised the human act that combined courage and compassion in a single moment, while the Turkish Interior Minister shared the clip, commending the rescue worker.

This incident coincided with a wave of rain and floods that hit Istanbul and several Turkish provinces, causing various damages and incidents; however, the scene of the infant and the rescuer succeeded in establishing itself as the most prominent human face amid the disaster.