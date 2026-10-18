روى الفنان المصري حسين فهمي تفاصيل واقعة مفاجئة جمعت الراحلين أحمد زكي ومحمد خان خلال تصوير فيلم «موعد على العشاء»، بعدما تحول طلب فني إلى مواجهة ومطاردة بالسلاح داخل البلاتوه، ما استدعى تدخله لاحتواء الموقف.

وأوضح فهمي، خلال جلسة «رجال محمد خان: أبطال خارج المألوف»، ضمن فعاليات الدورة التاسعة من مهرجان الجونة السينمائي، أن الخلاف بدأ بسبب رغبة فريق العمل في تسجيل صوت خطوات زكي أثناء المشي، ما دفعهم إلى مطالبته بالعودة إلى التصوير بعد مغادرته موقع العمل.

خلاف بسبب رغيف خبز

واستعاد فهمي موقفًا آخر من الفيلم، حين اختلف محمد خان مع الفنانة المصرية الراحلة سعاد حسني بشأن ظهورها وهي تحمل رغيف خبز في أحد المشاهد. واستمر النقاش بينهما قرابة ساعتين، قبل أن يُحسم الخلاف بالسماح لها بتنفيذ المشهد كما أرادت.

مواجهة داخل البلاتوه

وأضاف فهمي أن سعاد حسني تمسكت بعودة أحمد زكي للاستفادة من وقع خطواته في المشهد، لكن طلب إعادة التصوير أثار غضبه، فتوجه إلى سيارته وعاد حاملًا مسدسًا، قبل أن يطارد محمد خان داخل موقع التصوير.

وأشار فهمي إلى أنه تدخل للإمساك بيد زكي وإبعاد السلاح عنه، في محاولة لاحتواء الموقف ومنع تصاعد الخلاف، الذي تحول إلى واحدة من الوقائع اللافتة التي شهدتها كواليس الفيلم.

تفاصيل عن الفيلم

يُشار إلى أن فيلم «موعد على العشاء» عُرض عام 1981، وبدأ عرضه في 16 نوفمبر من العام نفسه، وضم مجموعة من أبرز نجوم السينما المصرية.

وشارك في بطولة الفيلم سعاد حسني وحسين فهمي وأحمد زكي ورجاء الجداوي وزوزو ماضي، وهو من تأليف وإخراج محمد خان، فيما تولى بشير الديك كتابة السيناريو والحوار.