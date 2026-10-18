The Egyptian artist Hussein Fahmy recounted the details of a surprising incident that brought together the late Ahmed Zaki and Mohamed Khan during the filming of the movie "A Date for Dinner," after a technical request turned into a confrontation and a weapon chase inside the studio, which required his intervention to contain the situation.

Fahmy explained, during the session "Men of Mohamed Khan: Extraordinary Heroes," as part of the ninth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival, that the disagreement began due to the crew's desire to record the sound of Zaki's footsteps while walking, which prompted them to ask him to return to filming after he had left the set.

A Dispute Over a Loaf of Bread

Fahmy recalled another incident from the film, when Mohamed Khan had a disagreement with the late Egyptian actress Soad Hosny regarding her appearance holding a loaf of bread in one of the scenes. The discussion between them lasted for nearly two hours before the dispute was resolved by allowing her to perform the scene as she wished.

A Confrontation Inside the Studio

Fahmy added that Soad Hosny insisted on Ahmed Zaki returning to benefit from the sound of his footsteps in the scene, but the request to reshoot angered him, so he went to his car and returned carrying a gun, before chasing Mohamed Khan inside the filming location.

Fahmy indicated that he intervened to grab Zaki's hand and take the weapon away from him, in an attempt to contain the situation and prevent the disagreement from escalating, which turned into one of the notable incidents that took place behind the scenes of the film.

Details About the Film

It is worth mentioning that the film "A Date for Dinner" was released in 1981, starting its screening on November 16 of the same year, and featured a group of the most prominent stars of Egyptian cinema.

The film starred Soad Hosny, Hussein Fahmy, Ahmed Zaki, Raga'a Al-Jeddawi, and Zuzu Madi, and was written and directed by Mohamed Khan, while Bashir Al-Dik was responsible for writing the screenplay and dialogue.