Informed sources revealed to "Okaz" that the operational rules for technical offices, recently approved by the Supreme Judicial Council, outline an institutional framework to organize the preparation and technical review work in the courts, by defining responsibilities and established standards, which contributes to enhancing the quality of legal studies and drafts, and strengthening the consistency of applying legal systems and judicial principles.

The sources mentioned that the organization extends to include various levels of litigation. The Preparation Center is responsible for the preparation and review work in first-instance courts, while the technical offices play their supportive roles in appellate courts and the Supreme Court. The Technical Affairs Office at the Supreme Judicial Council is responsible for monitoring quality aspects, recording technical observations, and utilizing them to improve performance.

The rules define the responsibilities of the parties involved in preparation, review, and approval, which enhances the clarity of roles at various stages of work, and establishes technical standards based on the study of the case facts, taking into account the relevant legal texts and judicial principles, and verifying that the studies and drafts meet the approved requirements and necessary procedures. The sources added that the technical review does not stop at the stage of preparing studies and drafts, but extends to benefiting from the observations that arise after the issuance of judgments and their finality.