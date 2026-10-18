كشفت مصادر مطلعة لـ«عكاظ»، أن قواعد عمل المكاتب الفنية، التي اعتمدها المجلس الأعلى للقضاء أخيراً، ترسم إطاراً مؤسسياً لتنظيم أعمال الإعداد والمراجعة الفنية في المحاكم، من خلال تحديد المسؤوليات والمعايير المعتمدة، بما يسهم في رفع جودة الدراسات والمسودات القضائية، وتعزيز اتساق تطبيق الأنظمة والمبادئ القضائية.

وذكرت المصادر، أن التنظيم يمتد ليشمل مختلف درجات التقاضي. ويتولى مركز التهيئة أعمال الإعداد والمراجعة في محاكم الدرجة الأولى، فيما تضطلع المكاتب الفنية بأدوارها المساندة في محاكم الاستئناف والمحكمة العليا. ويتولى مكتب الشؤون الفنية بالمجلس الأعلى للقضاء متابعة جوانب الجودة، ورصد الملاحظات الفنية والاستفادة منها في تطوير الأداء.

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وتحدد القواعد مسؤوليات الجهات المعنية بالإعداد والمراجعة والاعتماد، بما يعزز وضوح الأدوار في مختلف مراحل العمل، ويضع معايير فنية تستند إلى دراسة وقائع القضية، ومراعاة النصوص النظامية والمبادئ القضائية ذات الصلة، والتحقق من استيفاء الدراسات والمسودات للمتطلبات المعتمدة والإجراءات اللازمة. وأضافت المصادر، لا تتوقف المراجعة الفنية عند مرحلة إعداد الدراسات والمسودات، بل تمتد إلى الاستفادة من الملاحظات التي تظهر بعد صدور الأحكام واكتسابها القطعية.