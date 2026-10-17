رفضت الحكومة اليمنية اليوم (السبت)، محاولات النظام الإيراني تقديم نفسه وسيطاً في الأزمة اليمنية، مؤكدة أن طهران ليست طرفاً بعيداً عن الحرب، بل تتحمل مسؤولية دعم الانقلاب الحوثي وإطالة أمد الصراع عبر التسليح والتمويل والتدريب وتزويد المليشيا بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة والخبراء.


وأكدت وزيرة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الدكتورة أفراح الزوبة، أن تصريحات وزير الخارجية الإيراني ومسؤولين في وزارته بشأن ما وصفته طهران بـ«الوساطة» لا يمكن أن تحجب دور النظام الإيراني في إشعال الحرب وتقويض فرص السلام، مشددة على أن الأولى بطهران أن توقف تدخلاتها وتسحب يدها وسلاحها من اليمن، وتحترم سيادة الدول والقانون الدولي ومبادئ حسن الجوار.


وقالت الزوبة، في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)، إن إيران جعلت من نفسها طرفاً في الحرب على اليمنيين من خلال تسليح مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وتمويلها، معتبرة أن طرح الوساطة في ظل استمرار هذا الدعم يمثل استفزازاً للشعب اليمني وأسر ضحايا السلاح الإيراني.


وربطت الوزيرة التصريحات الإيرانية بتصعيد المليشيا واعتداءاتها، التي تشمل استهداف مقري الرئاسة والحكومة ومطار العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، وحصار تعز وقصف أحيائها السكنية، واستهداف المدنيين في مأرب ومحافظات أخرى، إلى جانب الهجمات على مطارات المملكة العربية السعودية ومنشآتها المدنية وتهديد الملاحة الدولية.


وأشارت إلى أن المليشيا المدعومة من طهران لم تستجب للجهود الدولية والإقليمية، بما فيها خريطة الطريق التي قدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية للعودة إلى المسار السياسي، متهمة إياها باستغلال فترات التهدئة لإعادة تنظيم صفوفها وتعزيز قدراتها العسكرية، فيما يسعى النظام الإيراني، إلى استخدام اليمن ورقة تفاوضية في صراعاته الإقليمية، وتحميل شعوب المنطقة تبعات سياساته.


ورفضت الزوبة محاولات طهران منح مليشيا الحوثي صفة تمثيل اليمن أو تسميتها «القوات المسلحة اليمنية»، مؤكدة أن التعامل الإيراني مع المليشيا لا يمنحها شرعية تمثيل الدولة ولا يخول النظام الإيراني الوصاية على القرار الوطني اليمني. وشددت على أن الادعاء بأن المليشيا تتصرف وفق حساباتها الخاصة لا يعفي طهران من مسؤولية تسليحها وتمكينها، كما رفضت استخدام شعار «رفع الحصار» ذريعة لتعطيل تنفيذ حظر السلاح المفروض عليها.


وجددت وزيرة الخارجية تضامن الجمهورية اليمنية الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، وتأييد حقها في الدفاع عن أمنها وحماية مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها وفق القانون الدولي، مؤكدة أن أمن البلدين مترابط، وأن المملكة قدمت لليمن دعماً اقتصادياً وإغاثياً وتنموياً، في مقابل استمرار الدعم الإيراني المسلح للمليشيا، الذي فاقم معاناة اليمنيين وقوّض فرص استعادة الأمن والاستقرار.


كما أدانت الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، معتبرة أنها تأتي ضمن نهج يقوم على التدخل في شؤون الدول وتسليح المليشيات لفرض النفوذ بالقوة. وأكدت الوزيرة اليمنية أن أمن اليمن وأشقائه وحدة لا تتجزأ، وأن مواجهة هذه التدخلات تتطلب موقفاً حازماً يوقف دعم الجماعات المسلحة ويحمي سيادة الدول واستقرار شعوبها.


واستحضرت الوزيرة خطوات إيرانية قالت إنها تمثل انتهاكاً لسيادة اليمن، من بينها تسليم مقار دبلوماسية يمنية في طهران لممثل عن المليشيا في نوفمبر 2019، وتهريب ضابط من الحرس الثوري إلى صنعاء في أكتوبر 2020 وتقديمه بصفة سفير لدى الحوثيين، وصولاً إلى تسيير رحلات إلى مطار صنعاء في يوليو 2026 دون موافقة الحكومة الشرعية، مؤكدة أن هذه الممارسات مخالفة لقواعد التعامل بين الدول وانتهاكاً لاتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسية.


وفي المقابل، فرّقت الزوبة بين الشعب الإيراني وسياسات النظام الحاكم، مؤكدة أن اليمنيين وشعوب المنطقة تجمعهم روابط تاريخية وحضارية، وأن استقرار المنطقة يتطلب توجيه الموارد نحو التنمية والتعاون بدلاً من تمويل المليشيا وزعزعة الأمن.


ودعت المجتمع الدولي إلى اتخاذ موقف حازم إزاء التدخلات الإيرانية، ودعم الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وبسط سلطتها على كامل الأراضي اليمنية وفق المرجعيات الثلاث المتفق عليها، والعمل على تصنيف مليشيا الحوثي منظمة إرهابية، وتجفيف مصادر تمويلها ومحاسبة مموليها، وإنفاذ حظر تسليحها بموجب قراري مجلس الأمن 2216 و2624.