أكد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، استعداد بلاده لتنفيذ أي إجراء تطلبه المملكة العربية السعودية والدفاع عنها وفقاً لتوجهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مشيراً إلى أنه لو تطلب الأمر موافقة البرلمان المصري فلن يتأخر لحظة.
لن نسمح بالمساس بالسعودية
وقال السيسي، خلال كلمته في حفل تخريج الدفعة الأولى من الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية، اليوم السبت، "أعرف أن هذا الموضوع يتطلب تصديقاً من البرلمان، وأرجو أن ينعقد البرلمان في جلسة طارئة ويعطينا التفويض إذا طلب الأمر منا".
وأضاف: "نحن لا نبحث عن دور، لكن ليس معقولاً أن نسمح بالمساس بالسعودية واستقرارها".
وجدد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي التأكيد على أنه لن يتم تعديل الدستور، كاشفا أن نهاية رئاسته لمصر ستكون في عام 2030.
وأعلن السيسي أن نهاية مدته في رئاسة البلاد ستكون في عام 2030، مضيفاً "هذا أمر محسوم"، مشيراً إلى تصريحات سابقة أكد فيها أن "الدستور المصري لن يُمس".
الشكر لدول الخليج وعلى رأسهم السعودية
وأعرب السيسي عن خالص شكره وتقديره للأشقاء في الخليج، وعلى رأسهم المملكة العربية السعودية، لمساندتهم مصر عقب أحداث عام 2013، مؤكداً أن دعمهم وجسور سفن الغاز بترول جاءت دون حساب، ولولا موقفهم لخاضت مصر مساراً مجهولاً.
ووجّه الرئيس السيسي القوات المسلحة المصرية بتقديم تحية عسكرية للأشقاء في دول الخليج وعلى رأسها السعودية على مواقفهم التاريخية مع مصر.
وقرأ الرئيس المصري خلال كلمته، المادة 200 من الدستور المصري والتي تنص على أن "القوات المسلحة ملك للشعب، مهمتها حماية البلاد والحفاظ على أمنها وسلامة أراضيها وصون الدستور والديمقراطية والحفاظ على المقومات الأساسية للدولة ومدنيتها، ومكتسبات الشعب وحقوق وحريات الأفراد، والدولة وحدها هى التى تُنشئ هذه القوات، ويحظر على أى فرد أو هيئة أو جهة أو جماعة إنشاء تشكيلات أو فرق أو تنظيمات عسكرية أو شبه عسكرية".
وأشار السيسي إلى أن هذه المادة في الدستور المصري، تهدف إلى "تحصين الدولة المصرية ضد أي محاولة للاختراق، أو تولي أشخاص لا يستطيعون تحمل مسؤولية الدولة المصرية، أو حتى لا يعرفون معنى الدولة"، لافتاً إلى أنه أصر على أن تكون تلك المادة في الدستور المصري حين أقر في عام 2014.
استهداف المملكة يؤثر على الأمن القومي
وقبل يومين أكد الرئيس المصري أن مصر والسعودية هما قلب الأمتين العربية والإسلامية، وأن مصر لا تقبل المساس بأمن المملكة وحدودها.
وقال خلال كلمته في احتفالية تخريج دفعة جديدة من طلاب كلية الشرطة أول أمس (الخميس) إن مقولة إن الأمن القومي لكل من مصر والسعودية ودول الخليج العربي مرتبط هي مقولة صحيحة، مؤكداً أن استهداف المملكة على هذا النحو يؤثر على الأمن القومي العربي والمصري، وترفض كذلك المساس بأمن البحر الأحمر والممرات البحرية الدولية، مشدداً على أن ما يهم هو أمن المملكة وعدم المساس به واستقرارها وخفض التصعيد.
The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed his country's readiness to implement any measures requested by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to defend it in accordance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pointing out that if the approval of the Egyptian Parliament is required, it will not be delayed for a moment.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reiterated that the constitution will not be amended, revealing that the end of his presidency in Egypt will be in 2030.
During the graduation ceremony of the first batch from the military academy on Saturday, El-Sisi stated that the end of his term as president will be in 2030, adding, "This is a settled matter," referring to previous statements in which he confirmed that "the Egyptian constitution will not be touched."
El-Sisi expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the brothers in the Gulf, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for their support of Egypt following the events of 2013, affirming that their support and the bridges of gas ships came without calculation, and without their position, Egypt would have faced an unknown path.
President El-Sisi directed the Egyptian Armed Forces to give a military salute to the brothers in the Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, for their historical positions with Egypt.
During his speech, the Egyptian president read Article 200 of the Egyptian constitution, which states that "the armed forces are the property of the people, their mission is to protect the country, maintain its security and territorial integrity, safeguard the constitution and democracy, and preserve the essential components of the state and its civil nature, as well as the gains of the people and the rights and freedoms of individuals. Only the state may establish these forces, and it is prohibited for any individual, entity, authority, or group to create military or paramilitary formations or organizations."
El-Sisi pointed out that this article in the Egyptian constitution aims to "fortify the Egyptian state against any attempt at infiltration, or the assumption of power by individuals who cannot bear the responsibility of the Egyptian state, or who do not even understand the meaning of the state," noting that he insisted on including this article in the Egyptian constitution when it was approved in 2014.
Two days ago, the Egyptian president affirmed that Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the heart of the Arab and Islamic nations, and that Egypt does not accept any harm to the security and borders of the Kingdom.
During his speech at the graduation ceremony of a new batch of police academy students the day before yesterday (Thursday), he stated that the saying that the national security of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states is interconnected is a true statement, emphasizing that targeting the Kingdom in this manner affects Arab and Egyptian national security, and also rejects any harm to the security of the Red Sea and international maritime passages, stressing that what matters is the security of the Kingdom and not harming it, its stability, and de-escalation.