أكد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، استعداد بلاده لتنفيذ أي إجراء تطلبه المملكة العربية السعودية والدفاع عنها وفقاً لتوجهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مشيراً إلى أنه لو تطلب الأمر موافقة البرلمان المصري فلن يتأخر لحظة.

لن نسمح بالمساس بالسعودية

وقال السيسي، خلال كلمته في حفل تخريج الدفعة الأولى من الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية، اليوم السبت، "أعرف أن هذا الموضوع يتطلب تصديقاً من البرلمان، وأرجو أن ينعقد البرلمان في جلسة طارئة ويعطينا التفويض إذا طلب الأمر منا".

وأضاف: "نحن لا نبحث عن دور، لكن ليس معقولاً أن نسمح بالمساس بالسعودية واستقرارها".

وجدد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي التأكيد على أنه لن يتم تعديل الدستور، كاشفا أن نهاية رئاسته لمصر ستكون في عام 2030.

وأعلن السيسي أن نهاية مدته في رئاسة البلاد ستكون في عام 2030، مضيفاً "هذا أمر محسوم"، مشيراً إلى تصريحات سابقة أكد فيها أن "الدستور المصري لن يُمس".

الشكر لدول الخليج وعلى رأسهم السعودية


وأعرب السيسي عن خالص شكره وتقديره للأشقاء في الخليج، وعلى رأسهم المملكة العربية السعودية، لمساندتهم مصر عقب أحداث عام 2013، مؤكداً أن دعمهم وجسور سفن الغاز بترول جاءت دون حساب، ولولا موقفهم لخاضت مصر مساراً مجهولاً.


ووجّه الرئيس السيسي القوات المسلحة المصرية بتقديم تحية عسكرية للأشقاء في دول الخليج وعلى رأسها السعودية على مواقفهم التاريخية مع مصر.

وقرأ الرئيس المصري خلال كلمته، المادة 200 من الدستور المصري والتي تنص على أن "القوات المسلحة ملك للشعب، مهمتها حماية البلاد والحفاظ على أمنها وسلامة أراضيها وصون الدستور والديمقراطية والحفاظ على المقومات الأساسية للدولة ومدنيتها، ومكتسبات الشعب وحقوق وحريات الأفراد، والدولة وحدها هى التى تُنشئ هذه القوات، ويحظر على أى فرد أو هيئة أو جهة أو جماعة إنشاء تشكيلات أو فرق أو تنظيمات عسكرية أو شبه عسكرية".

وأشار السيسي إلى أن هذه المادة في الدستور المصري، تهدف إلى "تحصين الدولة المصرية ضد أي محاولة للاختراق، أو تولي أشخاص لا يستطيعون تحمل مسؤولية الدولة المصرية، أو حتى لا يعرفون معنى الدولة"، لافتاً إلى أنه أصر على أن تكون تلك المادة في الدستور المصري حين أقر في عام 2014.

استهداف المملكة يؤثر على الأمن القومي


وقبل يومين أكد الرئيس المصري أن مصر والسعودية هما قلب الأمتين العربية والإسلامية، وأن مصر لا تقبل المساس بأمن المملكة وحدودها.

وقال خلال كلمته في احتفالية تخريج دفعة جديدة من طلاب كلية الشرطة أول أمس (الخميس) إن مقولة إن الأمن القومي لكل من مصر والسعودية ودول الخليج العربي مرتبط هي مقولة صحيحة، مؤكداً أن استهداف المملكة على هذا النحو يؤثر على الأمن القومي العربي والمصري، وترفض كذلك المساس بأمن البحر الأحمر والممرات البحرية الدولية، مشدداً على أن ما يهم هو أمن المملكة وعدم المساس به واستقرارها وخفض التصعيد.