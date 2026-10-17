The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirmed his country's readiness to implement any measures requested by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to defend it in accordance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pointing out that if the approval of the Egyptian Parliament is required, it will not be delayed for a moment.



President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reiterated that the constitution will not be amended, revealing that the end of his presidency in Egypt will be in 2030.

During the graduation ceremony of the first batch from the military academy on Saturday, El-Sisi stated that the end of his term as president will be in 2030, adding, "This is a settled matter," referring to previous statements in which he confirmed that "the Egyptian constitution will not be touched."



El-Sisi expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the brothers in the Gulf, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for their support of Egypt following the events of 2013, affirming that their support and the bridges of gas ships came without calculation, and without their position, Egypt would have faced an unknown path.



President El-Sisi directed the Egyptian Armed Forces to give a military salute to the brothers in the Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, for their historical positions with Egypt.

During his speech, the Egyptian president read Article 200 of the Egyptian constitution, which states that "the armed forces are the property of the people, their mission is to protect the country, maintain its security and territorial integrity, safeguard the constitution and democracy, and preserve the essential components of the state and its civil nature, as well as the gains of the people and the rights and freedoms of individuals. Only the state may establish these forces, and it is prohibited for any individual, entity, authority, or group to create military or paramilitary formations or organizations."

El-Sisi pointed out that this article in the Egyptian constitution aims to "fortify the Egyptian state against any attempt at infiltration, or the assumption of power by individuals who cannot bear the responsibility of the Egyptian state, or who do not even understand the meaning of the state," noting that he insisted on including this article in the Egyptian constitution when it was approved in 2014.



Two days ago, the Egyptian president affirmed that Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the heart of the Arab and Islamic nations, and that Egypt does not accept any harm to the security and borders of the Kingdom.



During his speech at the graduation ceremony of a new batch of police academy students the day before yesterday (Thursday), he stated that the saying that the national security of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states is interconnected is a true statement, emphasizing that targeting the Kingdom in this manner affects Arab and Egyptian national security, and also rejects any harm to the security of the Red Sea and international maritime passages, stressing that what matters is the security of the Kingdom and not harming it, its stability, and de-escalation.