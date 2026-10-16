The Ministry of Commerce has set financial penalties of up to 100,000 riyals for establishments that sell essential goods at prices exceeding those specified by a decision from the Minister of Commerce or the relevant authority. The fine for using the phrase "goods sold are non-returnable and non-exchangeable" can reach up to 1,000 riyals, according to the penalties table for municipal violations related to the ministry's jurisdiction.

The table clarified that the fine for exceeding the specified prices for essential goods is calculated based on the difference between the specified price and the selling price, with a minimum of 5,000 riyals and a maximum of 100,000 riyals for each item, while granting the establishment a corrective period of 14 days after notification.

The violations included refusal to sell or issue invoices, failure to display prices on the goods offered, non-compliance with return and exchange policies, and discrepancies between the final price of the product or service and the advertised price, with fines ranging from 200 to 1,000 riyals based on the classification of the municipalities and trusts.

The table imposed fines ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 riyals on establishments that do not open a dedicated bank account, granting them a corrective period of 30 days, and doubling the fine for repeated violations. The fine for possessing or displaying goods of unknown origin or containing misleading information ranged from 1,000 to 5,000 riyals and was classified as a serious violation.

The penalties included fines ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 riyals for wasting flour, dough, or bread in excess of 5% of the quantity allocated to the establishment weekly, increasing to between 2,000 and 10,000 riyals when repackaging subsidized flour or using it for purposes other than those intended.

In electronic payment violations, the table specified fines ranging from 200 to 1,000 riyals for not providing valid and ready-to-use electronic payment methods, and between 400 and 2,000 riyals for refusing to use them, with the fine doubling for repeated violations.

The violations also included non-compliance with the rules for discounts and commercial competitions, providing incorrect information about products, and the abusive commercial use of national symbols and logos or religious and sectarian symbols, with fines ranging from 200 to 1,000 riyals, doubled for repeat offenses as stated in the table.

The table confirmed the application of these penalties within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Commerce, in a manner that does not conflict with the jurisdictions of other authorities according to the relevant regulations and decisions.