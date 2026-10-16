The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering easing sanctions on oil tankers linked to Russia and Iran, known as the "shadow fleet," in an attempt to increase fuel supplies and reduce shipping costs, amid rising diesel prices and increasing pressure ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in November.

This move has sparked controversy within the United States and Europe due to concerns about easing economic pressure on Moscow, while analysts believe its potential impact on fuel prices may be limited.

According to the British newspaper "Financial Times," citing informed sources on the discussions, the proposals include allowing the sale of tankers listed on sanctions lists to legitimate commercial operators, with the possibility of lifting sanctions on them and allowing them to operate in global markets without current restrictions.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright pointed out that the shortage of tankers represents a major obstacle to transporting oil and refined fuel, contributing to rising shipping costs globally.

Wright stated that removing sanctions on some ships could provide some relief to shipping pressures.

For her part, a U.S. Treasury official explained that the Office of Foreign Assets Control may consider allowing the sale of "shadow fleet" tankers to legitimate buyers and lifting sanctions on a case-by-case basis, provided they are returned to legal commercial use.

She confirmed that this step aims to remove ships from the shadow fleet and return them to legitimate global trade, noting that the office is conducting a thorough review before lifting sanctions on any entity.

November elections pressuring the Trump administration

These moves come as part of the Trump administration's efforts to contain rising fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections, which will determine control of the U.S. Congress.

Data released during the week showed that consumer inflation in the United States rose to 3.7% in September, as the impact of rising fuel prices spread to the economy.

The U.S. administration has sought to increase diesel supply by pressuring its allies to pump additional quantities into the markets, and it has also threatened to impose a ban on fuel exports.

Trump also signed an executive order allowing the use of tax-exempt red diesel on public roads.

Despite these measures, the average price of diesel at gas stations reached $6.31 per gallon on Thursday, nearing a record level of $6.53 in recent weeks.

The International Energy Agency warned of a continued global diesel shortage until mid-2027, increasing pressure on energy markets.

Bob McNally, a former energy advisor in the George W. Bush administration and president of Rapidan Energy, stated that the U.S. administration is exploring various options to lower fuel prices before the elections, even if the impact of some of them is limited.

Potential limited impact on fuel prices

Despite the bet on increasing the capacity to transport oil and refined products, analysts believe that easing sanctions on tankers may not lead to a significant decrease in fuel prices.

Meloni criticizes Trump's approach to Russian oil

The U.S. administration's efforts to ease sanctions on Russian fuel and the tankers used to transport crude oil and petroleum products have raised concerns among politicians in the United States and Europe, amid fears of weakening international pressure on Moscow due to the war in Ukraine.

Last week, Trump announced his intention to temporarily suspend sanctions on Russian diesel, which drew criticism from European allies and members of the U.S. Senate from both the Republican and Democratic parties, who described the move as "a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our allies."

On Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized Trump's plan to purchase diesel from Russia, calling it "a very dangerous option," arguing that it undermines international pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin due to the war in Ukraine.

Jeremy Banner, a partner at the Hughes Hubbard law firm in Washington, stated that facilitating the purchase of sanctioned tankers could allow the U.S. administration to avoid criticism associated with issuing new licenses directly to entities linked to Russia.

While Washington seeks to alleviate fuel burdens on consumers ahead of the elections, the impact of easing sanctions on "shadow fleet" tankers remains uncertain, as estimates suggest that the risks of war in the Middle East are a key factor in rising prices, and that merely reactivating sanctioned tankers may not be sufficient to change market direction.