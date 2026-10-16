تدرس إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تخفيف العقوبات المفروضة على ناقلات النفط المرتبطة بروسيا وإيران، المعروفة باسم «أسطول الظل»، في محاولة لزيادة إمدادات الوقود وخفض تكاليف الشحن، وسط ارتفاع أسعار الديزل وضغوط متزايدة قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس في نوفمبر القادم.

وتثير الخطوة جدلاً داخل الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، بسبب مخاوف من تخفيف الضغوط الاقتصادية على موسكو، فيما يرى محللون أن تأثيرها المحتمل على أسعار الوقود قد يكون محدوداً.

وبحسب صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» البريطانية، نقلاً عن أشخاص مطلعين على المناقشات، تشمل المقترحات السماح ببيع ناقلات مدرجة على قوائم العقوبات إلى مشغلين تجاريين شرعيين، مع إمكانية رفع العقوبات عنها والسماح لها بالعمل في الأسواق العالمية دون القيود الحالية.

وأشار وزير الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت إلى أن نقص الناقلات يمثل عقبة رئيسية أمام نقل النفط والوقود المكرر، ويسهم في ارتفاع تكاليف الشحن عالمياً.

وقال رايت، إن إزالة العقوبات عن بعض السفن قد توفر قدراً من التخفيف لضغوط الشحن.

من جانبها، أوضحت مسؤولة في وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية أن مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية قد ينظر في السماح ببيع ناقلات «أسطول الظل» إلى مشترين شرعيين، ورفع العقوبات عنها وفقاً لكل حالة على حدة، شريطة إعادتها إلى الاستخدام التجاري القانوني.

وأكدت أن هذه الخطوة تستهدف إخراج السفن من أسطول الظل وإعادتها إلى التجارة العالمية المشروعة، مشيرة إلى أن المكتب يجري مراجعة دقيقة قبل رفع العقوبات عن أي جهة.

انتخابات نوفمبر تضغط على إدارة ترمب

وتأتي هذه التحركات ضمن مساعي إدارة ترمب لاحتواء ارتفاع أسعار الوقود قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي، التي ستحدد السيطرة على الكونغرس الأمريكي.

وأظهرت بيانات صدرت خلال الأسبوع ارتفاع التضخم الاستهلاكي في الولايات المتحدة إلى 3.7% في سبتمبر، مع انتقال أثر ارتفاع أسعار الوقود إلى الاقتصاد.

وسعت الإدارة الأمريكية إلى زيادة المعروض من الديزل عبر الضغط على حلفائها لضخ كميات إضافية في الأسواق، كما هددت بفرض حظر على صادرات الوقود.

ووقّع ترمب أيضاً أمراً تنفيذياً يسمح باستخدام الديزل الأحمر المعفى من الضرائب على الطرق العامة.

ورغم هذه الإجراءات، بلغ متوسط سعر الديزل في محطات الوقود 6.31 دولار للغالون الخميس، مقترباً من مستوى قياسي بلغ 6.53 دولار خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.

وحذرت وكالة الطاقة الدولية من استمرار نقص عالمي في الديزل حتى منتصف عام 2027، ما يزيد الضغوط على أسواق الطاقة.

وقال بوب مكنالي، المستشار السابق لشؤون الطاقة في إدارة جورج دبليو بوش ورئيس شركة «رابيدان إنرجي»، إن الإدارة الأمريكية تبحث مختلف الخيارات لخفض أسعار الوقود قبل الانتخابات، حتى لو كان تأثير بعضها محدوداً.

تأثير محدود محتمل على أسعار الوقود

ورغم الرهان على زيادة قدرة نقل النفط والمنتجات المكررة، يرى محللون أن تخفيف العقوبات على الناقلات قد لا يؤدي إلى انخفاض ملموس في أسعار الوقود.

ميلوني تنتقد توجه ترمب بشأن النفط الروسي

وأثارت مساعي الإدارة الأمريكية لتخفيف العقوبات على الوقود الروسي والناقلات المستخدمة في نقل النفط الخام والمنتجات البترولية قلق سياسيين في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، وسط مخاوف من إضعاف الضغوط الدولية على موسكو بسبب حرب أوكرانيا.

وكان ترمب قد أعلن الأسبوع الماضي عزمه تعليق العقوبات على الديزل الروسي بصورة مؤقتة، وهو ما أثار انتقادات من حلفاء أوروبيين وأعضاء في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي من الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي، وصفوا الخطوة بأنها «هدية لخصمنا وخيانة لحلفائنا».

والأربعاء، انتقدت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني خطة ترمب لشراء الديزل من روسيا، ووصفتها بأنها «خيار شديد الخطورة»، معتبرة أنها تقوض الضغوط الدولية على الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بسبب الحرب في أوكرانيا.

وقال جيريمي بانر، الشريك في مكتب «هيوز هابارد» للمحاماة في واشنطن، إن تسهيل شراء الناقلات الخاضعة للعقوبات قد يتيح للإدارة الأمريكية تجنب الانتقادات المرتبطة بإصدار تراخيص جديدة مباشرة لجهات مرتبطة بروسيا.

وبينما تسعى واشنطن إلى تخفيف أعباء الوقود عن المستهلكين قبل الانتخابات، يبقى تأثير تخفيف العقوبات على ناقلات «أسطول الظل» غير محسوم، في ظل تقديرات تشير إلى أن مخاطر الحرب في الشرق الأوسط تمثل عاملاً رئيسياً في ارتفاع الأسعار، وأن إعادة تشغيل الناقلات المعاقبة قد لا تكون كافية وحدها لتغيير اتجاه السوق.