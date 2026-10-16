فيضانات غير مسبوقة تجتاح إسطنبول.. قتلى وآلاف عمليات الإنقاذ وتعطل الطيران

ضربت فيضانات واسعة مدينة إسطنبول التركية جراء أمطار غزيرة قياسية، تسببت في سقوط قتلى وإجلاء آلاف السكان وتعطيل الدراسة وحركة الطيران، وسط تحذيرات من استمرار الأحوال الجوية السيئة وعمليات إنقاذ مكثفة في المناطق المتضررة.
وسجلت المدينة كميات استثنائية من الأمطار، بلغت في بعض المناطق نحو 242 مليمتراً، فيما تجاوزت القياسات في مواقع أخرى 270 مليمتراً، وفق تقارير محلية. ووصف مسؤولون الهطول بأنه الأشد منذ بدء تسجيل البيانات عام 1942، بينما أشارت تقديرات أخرى إلى أن بعض المناطق سجلت أعلى معدلاتها منذ عام 1985.
وأعلن وزير الداخلية التركي مصطفى تشيفتشي أن السيول أودت بحياة ثلاثة أشخاص على الأقل في إسطنبول، فيما استمرت عمليات البحث عن مفقودين في المناطق المتضررة. ومن بين الضحايا فتى يبلغ 14 عاماً توفي إثر تعرضه لصعق كهربائي بعدما دخل بركة مياه، وامرأة تبلغ 34 عاماً توفيت بعد إصابتها في حادث مرتبط بالسيول. وأفادت تقارير محلية لاحقاً بالعثور على ضحايا آخرين، ما استدعى استمرار تحديث الحصيلة مع تقدم عمليات البحث.
وقال تشيفتشي إن فرق الطوارئ تمكنت من إنقاذ أكثر من 3 آلاف شخص كانوا عالقين جراء ارتفاع المياه، فيما شارك نحو 46.6 ألف فرد في عمليات الاستجابة داخل إسطنبول، بدعم من أكثر من 2200 مركبة و14 قاربا، وتلقت السلطات آلاف البلاغات المتعلقة بغمر المنازل والمتاجر والطرق، وتعطل المركبات، وانهيارات أرضية وسقوط أشجار.
وأظهرت مشاهد متداولة غمر شوارع وأحياء سكنية بالمياه، وجرف السيول سيارات وإغراق طوابق سفلية ومواقف مغلقة، فيما اضطر عالقون إلى انتظار فرق الإنقاذ في مناطق ارتفع فيها منسوب المياه بسرعة. كما تسببت الفيضانات في اختناقات مرورية واسعة، وأغلقت طرقا وأنفاقا في عدد من المناطق.
وعلى صعيد النقل الجوي، قال حاكم إسطنبول داوود جول إن 51 رحلة كانت متجهة إلى مطار إسطنبول حُولت إلى مطارات أخرى، فيما أُلغيت 19 رحلة، وسط اضطراب حركة السفر بسبب الأحوال الجوية، حيث دعت السلطات المسافرين إلى متابعة تحديثات شركات الطيران قبل التوجه إلى المطار.
وامتدت تداعيات الطقس السيئ إلى مدن تركية أخرى، بينها كوجايلي وسكاريا وزونجولداك ويالوفا ودوزجي، حيث أعلنت السلطات تعليق الدراسة وإجراءات احترازية لحماية السكان، كما حث المسؤولون المواطنين على تجنب التنقل إلا للضرورة، والابتعاد عن الأنفاق والمناطق المنخفضة ومجاري المياه، مع دعوة سكان الطوابق السفلية إلى الانتقال إلى أماكن أكثر أماناً عند الحاجة.
وتواصل فرق الطوارئ عمليات سحب المياه وتقييم الأضرار ومساعدة السكان، فيما حذرت الأرصاد من استمرار فرص هطول الأمطار خلال الأيام التالية. وتبقى حصيلة الضحايا والأضرار عرضة للتحديث مع استكمال عمليات البحث والإنقاذ.
Widespread floods hit the Turkish city of Istanbul due to record heavy rainfall, resulting in fatalities, the evacuation of thousands of residents, and the disruption of classes and air travel, amid warnings of continued bad weather and intensive rescue operations in the affected areas.
The city recorded exceptional amounts of rain, with some areas receiving around 242 millimeters, while measurements in other locations exceeded 270 millimeters, according to local reports. Officials described the rainfall as the heaviest since data recording began in 1942, while other estimates indicated that some areas recorded their highest levels since 1985.
Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Cevdet announced that the floods claimed the lives of at least three people in Istanbul, while search operations for missing persons continued in the affected areas. Among the victims was a 14-year-old boy who died after being electrocuted when he entered a water pool, and a 34-year-old woman who died after being injured in a flood-related incident. Local reports later indicated the discovery of other victims, prompting continuous updates on the toll as search operations progressed.
Cevdet stated that emergency teams managed to rescue more than 3,000 people who were stranded due to rising waters, while around 46,600 individuals participated in response operations within Istanbul, supported by more than 2,200 vehicles and 14 boats. Authorities received thousands of reports related to flooding of homes, shops, and roads, vehicle breakdowns, landslides, and fallen trees.
Circulating footage showed streets and residential neighborhoods submerged in water, with floodwaters sweeping away cars and flooding basements and closed parking lots, while those stranded had to wait for rescue teams in areas where water levels rose rapidly. The floods also caused widespread traffic congestion, closing roads and tunnels in several areas.
In terms of air travel, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul stated that 51 flights heading to Istanbul Airport were diverted to other airports, while 19 flights were canceled, amid travel disruptions due to the weather conditions, with authorities urging travelers to check for updates from airlines before heading to the airport.
The repercussions of the bad weather extended to other Turkish cities, including Kocaeli, Sakarya, Zonguldak, Yalova, and Düzce, where authorities announced the suspension of classes and precautionary measures to protect residents. Officials also urged citizens to avoid traveling unless necessary and to stay away from tunnels, low-lying areas, and waterways, calling on residents of basements to move to safer places if needed.
Emergency teams continue to pump out water, assess damages, and assist residents, while meteorological authorities warned of continued chances of rain in the coming days. The toll of casualties and damages remains subject to updates as search and rescue operations are completed.