فيضانات غير مسبوقة تجتاح إسطنبول.. قتلى وآلاف عمليات الإنقاذ وتعطل الطيران

Widespread floods hit the Turkish city of Istanbul due to record heavy rainfall, resulting in fatalities, the evacuation of thousands of residents, and the disruption of classes and air travel, amid warnings of continued bad weather and intensive rescue operations in the affected areas.

The city recorded exceptional amounts of rain, with some areas receiving around 242 millimeters, while measurements in other locations exceeded 270 millimeters, according to local reports. Officials described the rainfall as the heaviest since data recording began in 1942, while other estimates indicated that some areas recorded their highest levels since 1985.

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Cevdet announced that the floods claimed the lives of at least three people in Istanbul, while search operations for missing persons continued in the affected areas. Among the victims was a 14-year-old boy who died after being electrocuted when he entered a water pool, and a 34-year-old woman who died after being injured in a flood-related incident. Local reports later indicated the discovery of other victims, prompting continuous updates on the toll as search operations progressed.

Cevdet stated that emergency teams managed to rescue more than 3,000 people who were stranded due to rising waters, while around 46,600 individuals participated in response operations within Istanbul, supported by more than 2,200 vehicles and 14 boats. Authorities received thousands of reports related to flooding of homes, shops, and roads, vehicle breakdowns, landslides, and fallen trees.

Circulating footage showed streets and residential neighborhoods submerged in water, with floodwaters sweeping away cars and flooding basements and closed parking lots, while those stranded had to wait for rescue teams in areas where water levels rose rapidly. The floods also caused widespread traffic congestion, closing roads and tunnels in several areas.

In terms of air travel, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul stated that 51 flights heading to Istanbul Airport were diverted to other airports, while 19 flights were canceled, amid travel disruptions due to the weather conditions, with authorities urging travelers to check for updates from airlines before heading to the airport.

The repercussions of the bad weather extended to other Turkish cities, including Kocaeli, Sakarya, Zonguldak, Yalova, and Düzce, where authorities announced the suspension of classes and precautionary measures to protect residents. Officials also urged citizens to avoid traveling unless necessary and to stay away from tunnels, low-lying areas, and waterways, calling on residents of basements to move to safer places if needed.

Emergency teams continue to pump out water, assess damages, and assist residents, while meteorological authorities warned of continued chances of rain in the coming days. The toll of casualties and damages remains subject to updates as search and rescue operations are completed.