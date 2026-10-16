ضربت فيضانات واسعة مدينة إسطنبول التركية جراء أمطار غزيرة قياسية، تسببت في سقوط قتلى وإجلاء آلاف السكان وتعطيل الدراسة وحركة الطيران، وسط تحذيرات من استمرار الأحوال الجوية السيئة وعمليات إنقاذ مكثفة في المناطق المتضررة.

فيضانات غير مسبوقة تجتاح إسطنبول.. قتلى وآلاف عمليات الإنقاذ وتعطل الطيران

وسجلت المدينة كميات استثنائية من الأمطار، بلغت في بعض المناطق نحو 242 مليمتراً، فيما تجاوزت القياسات في مواقع أخرى 270 مليمتراً، وفق تقارير محلية. ووصف مسؤولون الهطول بأنه الأشد منذ بدء تسجيل البيانات عام 1942، بينما أشارت تقديرات أخرى إلى أن بعض المناطق سجلت أعلى معدلاتها منذ عام 1985.

فيضانات غير مسبوقة تجتاح إسطنبول.. قتلى وآلاف عمليات الإنقاذ وتعطل الطيران

وأعلن وزير الداخلية التركي مصطفى تشيفتشي أن السيول أودت بحياة ثلاثة أشخاص على الأقل في إسطنبول، فيما استمرت عمليات البحث عن مفقودين في المناطق المتضررة. ومن بين الضحايا فتى يبلغ 14 عاماً توفي إثر تعرضه لصعق كهربائي بعدما دخل بركة مياه، وامرأة تبلغ 34 عاماً توفيت بعد إصابتها في حادث مرتبط بالسيول. وأفادت تقارير محلية لاحقاً بالعثور على ضحايا آخرين، ما استدعى استمرار تحديث الحصيلة مع تقدم عمليات البحث.

وقال تشيفتشي إن فرق الطوارئ تمكنت من إنقاذ أكثر من 3 آلاف شخص كانوا عالقين جراء ارتفاع المياه، فيما شارك نحو 46.6 ألف فرد في عمليات الاستجابة داخل إسطنبول، بدعم من أكثر من 2200 مركبة و14 قاربا، وتلقت السلطات آلاف البلاغات المتعلقة بغمر المنازل والمتاجر والطرق، وتعطل المركبات، وانهيارات أرضية وسقوط أشجار.

فيضانات غير مسبوقة تجتاح إسطنبول.. قتلى وآلاف عمليات الإنقاذ وتعطل الطيران

وأظهرت مشاهد متداولة غمر شوارع وأحياء سكنية بالمياه، وجرف السيول سيارات وإغراق طوابق سفلية ومواقف مغلقة، فيما اضطر عالقون إلى انتظار فرق الإنقاذ في مناطق ارتفع فيها منسوب المياه بسرعة. كما تسببت الفيضانات في اختناقات مرورية واسعة، وأغلقت طرقا وأنفاقا في عدد من المناطق.

وعلى صعيد النقل الجوي، قال حاكم إسطنبول داوود جول إن 51 رحلة كانت متجهة إلى مطار إسطنبول حُولت إلى مطارات أخرى، فيما أُلغيت 19 رحلة، وسط اضطراب حركة السفر بسبب الأحوال الجوية، حيث دعت السلطات المسافرين إلى متابعة تحديثات شركات الطيران قبل التوجه إلى المطار.

وامتدت تداعيات الطقس السيئ إلى مدن تركية أخرى، بينها كوجايلي وسكاريا وزونجولداك ويالوفا ودوزجي، حيث أعلنت السلطات تعليق الدراسة وإجراءات احترازية لحماية السكان، كما حث المسؤولون المواطنين على تجنب التنقل إلا للضرورة، والابتعاد عن الأنفاق والمناطق المنخفضة ومجاري المياه، مع دعوة سكان الطوابق السفلية إلى الانتقال إلى أماكن أكثر أماناً عند الحاجة.

وتواصل فرق الطوارئ عمليات سحب المياه وتقييم الأضرار ومساعدة السكان، فيما حذرت الأرصاد من استمرار فرص هطول الأمطار خلال الأيام التالية. وتبقى حصيلة الضحايا والأضرار عرضة للتحديث مع استكمال عمليات البحث والإنقاذ.