طرح الفنان السعودي علي عبدالكريم أغنية وطنية جديدة، من كلمات الشاعر طلال اللبان وألحان الموسيقار الراحل طارق عبدالحكيم، في عمل غنائي يستحضر الإرث الموسيقي السعودي، ويجسد مشاعر الولاء والانتماء والاعتزاز بالوطن، عبر تعاون فني يجمع صوتاً ارتبط بالأغنية السعودية بألحان أحد أبرز روادها.

وأكد الفنان علي عبدالكريم لـ«عكاظ» أن الأغنية الوطنية تحمل رسالة وجدانية تعبّر عن محبة المملكة والوفاء لها، مشيراً إلى أن الوطن سيبقى مصدر فخر واعتزاز لأبنائه في مختلف الظروف، وأن الفن يؤدي دوراً مهماً في ترجمة هذه المشاعر إلى أعمال تبقى حاضرة في الذاكرة والوجدان.

ودعا عبدالكريم الله أن ينصر المملكة ويحفظ قيادتها وشعبها، ويديم عليها نعمة الأمن والأمان والاستقرار، مؤكداً اعتزازه بما تنعم به من تلاحم وطني.

وأشاد بجهود الجنود البواسل ورجال الأمن، مثمناً تضحياتهم في حماية الوطن وصون مقدراته والمحافظة على أمنه واستقراره، سائلاً الله أن يحفظهم ويسدد خطاهم.