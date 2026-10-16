The Saudi artist Ali Abdulkarim has released a new national song, with lyrics by poet Talal Al-Laban and music by the late composer Tariq Abdulhakim. This musical work evokes the Saudi musical heritage, embodying feelings of loyalty and belonging and pride in the homeland, through an artistic collaboration that brings together a voice associated with Saudi song and the melodies of one of its most prominent pioneers.

Ali Abdulkarim confirmed to “Okaz” that the national song carries a sentimental message that expresses the love for the Kingdom and loyalty to it, pointing out that the homeland will remain a source of pride and honor for its children in various circumstances, and that art plays an important role in translating these feelings into works that remain present in memory and emotion.

Abdulkarim prayed to God to support the Kingdom and protect its leadership and people, and to continue to grant it the blessing of security and stability, affirming his pride in the national unity it enjoys.

He praised the efforts of the brave soldiers and security men, appreciating their sacrifices in protecting the homeland and safeguarding its resources and maintaining its security and stability, asking God to protect them and guide their steps.