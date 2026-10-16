طرح الفنان السعودي علي عبدالكريم أغنية وطنية جديدة، من كلمات الشاعر طلال اللبان وألحان الموسيقار الراحل طارق عبدالحكيم، في عمل غنائي يستحضر الإرث الموسيقي السعودي، ويجسد مشاعر الولاء والانتماء والاعتزاز بالوطن، عبر تعاون فني يجمع صوتاً ارتبط بالأغنية السعودية بألحان أحد أبرز روادها.
وأكد الفنان علي عبدالكريم لـ«عكاظ» أن الأغنية الوطنية تحمل رسالة وجدانية تعبّر عن محبة المملكة والوفاء لها، مشيراً إلى أن الوطن سيبقى مصدر فخر واعتزاز لأبنائه في مختلف الظروف، وأن الفن يؤدي دوراً مهماً في ترجمة هذه المشاعر إلى أعمال تبقى حاضرة في الذاكرة والوجدان.
ودعا عبدالكريم الله أن ينصر المملكة ويحفظ قيادتها وشعبها، ويديم عليها نعمة الأمن والأمان والاستقرار، مؤكداً اعتزازه بما تنعم به من تلاحم وطني.
وأشاد بجهود الجنود البواسل ورجال الأمن، مثمناً تضحياتهم في حماية الوطن وصون مقدراته والمحافظة على أمنه واستقراره، سائلاً الله أن يحفظهم ويسدد خطاهم.
The Saudi artist Ali Abdulkarim has released a new national song, with lyrics by poet Talal Al-Laban and music by the late composer Tariq Abdulhakim. This musical work evokes the Saudi musical heritage, embodying feelings of loyalty and belonging and pride in the homeland, through an artistic collaboration that brings together a voice associated with Saudi song and the melodies of one of its most prominent pioneers.
Ali Abdulkarim confirmed to “Okaz” that the national song carries a sentimental message that expresses the love for the Kingdom and loyalty to it, pointing out that the homeland will remain a source of pride and honor for its children in various circumstances, and that art plays an important role in translating these feelings into works that remain present in memory and emotion.
Abdulkarim prayed to God to support the Kingdom and protect its leadership and people, and to continue to grant it the blessing of security and stability, affirming his pride in the national unity it enjoys.
He praised the efforts of the brave soldiers and security men, appreciating their sacrifices in protecting the homeland and safeguarding its resources and maintaining its security and stability, asking God to protect them and guide their steps.