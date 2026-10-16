Researchers at the Russian «Sechenov» Medical University have developed a blood test aimed at the early detection of breast cancer, and its preliminary results show the ability to detect a high percentage of cases.

The study included 135 women, 55 of whom were diagnosed with breast cancer. The test relied on measuring the levels of five proteins in the blood: osteopontin, soluble VEGFR2, neuropilin-1, suPAR, and tenascin-C, which are indicators associated with inflammation, angiogenesis, and tumor growth.

The results showed that the test was able to detect 96.4% of the cases within the study sample, but it also recorded false positive results in some women who were not affected, indicating the need for further evaluation before it can be adopted for widespread use.

Osteopontin emerged as one of the most important indicators in the test due to its association with inflammation and the spread of cancer cells. Scientists are also exploring the possibility of targeting this protein to develop new cancer treatments.

Researchers believe that the test could potentially help identify women who need additional diagnostic examinations in the future, thereby increasing the chances of detecting the disease in its early stages. However, they emphasized that the study was conducted on a limited sample, and therefore the test cannot currently be considered a substitute for mammography.