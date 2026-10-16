طور باحثون في جامعة «سيتشينوف» الطبية الروسية اختبار دم يهدف إلى الكشف المبكر عن سرطان الثدي، وأظهرت نتائجه الأولية قدرة على رصد نسبة مرتفعة من حالات الإصابة.
وشملت الدراسة 135 امرأة، شُخّصت 55 منهن بسرطان الثدي. واعتمد الاختبار على قياس مستويات خمسة بروتينات في الدم، هي الأوستيوبونتين، وVEGFR2 القابل للذوبان، والنيوروبيلين-1، وsuPAR، والتيناسين-C، وهي مؤشرات ترتبط بعمليات الالتهاب وتكوين الأوعية الدموية ونمو الأورام.
وأظهرت النتائج أن الاختبار تمكن من الكشف عن 96.4% من حالات الإصابة ضمن عينة الدراسة، لكنه سجل أيضاً نتائج إيجابية خاطئة لدى بعض النساء غير المصابات، ما يشير إلى الحاجة لمزيد من التقييم قبل اعتماده للاستخدام على نطاق واسع.
وبرز بروتين الأوستيوبونتين باعتباره أحد أهم المؤشرات في الاختبار، لارتباطه بالالتهاب وانتشار الخلايا السرطانية. ويبحث العلماء كذلك إمكانية استهداف هذا البروتين لتطوير علاجات جديدة مضادة للسرطان.
ويرى الباحثون أن الاختبار قد يسهم مستقبلاً في تحديد النساء اللاتي يحتجن إلى فحوص تشخيصية إضافية، بما يعزز فرص اكتشاف المرض في مراحله المبكرة. غير أنهم شددوا على أن الدراسة أُجريت على عينة محدودة، ولذلك لا يمكن اعتبار الاختبار بديلاً عن التصوير الشعاعي للثدي في الوقت الراهن.
Researchers at the Russian «Sechenov» Medical University have developed a blood test aimed at the early detection of breast cancer, and its preliminary results show the ability to detect a high percentage of cases.
The study included 135 women, 55 of whom were diagnosed with breast cancer. The test relied on measuring the levels of five proteins in the blood: osteopontin, soluble VEGFR2, neuropilin-1, suPAR, and tenascin-C, which are indicators associated with inflammation, angiogenesis, and tumor growth.
The results showed that the test was able to detect 96.4% of the cases within the study sample, but it also recorded false positive results in some women who were not affected, indicating the need for further evaluation before it can be adopted for widespread use.
Osteopontin emerged as one of the most important indicators in the test due to its association with inflammation and the spread of cancer cells. Scientists are also exploring the possibility of targeting this protein to develop new cancer treatments.
Researchers believe that the test could potentially help identify women who need additional diagnostic examinations in the future, thereby increasing the chances of detecting the disease in its early stages. However, they emphasized that the study was conducted on a limited sample, and therefore the test cannot currently be considered a substitute for mammography.