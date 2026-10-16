The Saudi Red Sea Authority has approved new regulations to organize the activity of renting recreational boats in the Red Sea, which include prohibiting the practice of the activity without a license, and requiring operators to disclose prices for trips and additional services, as well as booking, cancellation, and refund policies, while banning the collection of any undisclosed commissions or amounts from beneficiaries.

The regulations require individual owners of recreational boats wishing to rent them to contract with a licensed marine tourism activities operator from the authority, ensuring that trips are conducted through licensed tourist marinas, along with obtaining the necessary sailing permits.

The authority has set the duration of activity licenses at 12 months, allowing for renewal requests to be made within a period ranging from 30 to 60 days before the license expires, and has granted itself the authority to suspend or revoke licenses in case of violations of the regulations, unauthorized activities, or threats to public safety and the marine environment.

The regulations emphasize the necessity of disclosing to beneficiaries before booking the duration of the trip, its route, departure and return points, and the services provided, and prohibit making substantial changes to the announced program unless the beneficiary is notified or their consent is obtained whenever possible, while requiring operators to carry out booking and rental operations and issue contracts through the approved electronic platform or a certified digital intermediary.

It also prohibited anchoring in non-designated areas, using marinas on coral reefs and marine habitats, and obligated operators to take safety measures and protect the environment, report marine and environmental incidents, and disclose the suitability of boats and services for persons with disabilities.

The authority has granted establishments and boat owners with valid licenses or permits prior to the enforcement of the regulations a grace period of up to 365 days from the date of publication to rectify their situations, while the new regulations will take effect 180 days after the date of publication.

The regulations require individual owners of recreational boats wishing to rent them to contract with a licensed marine tourism activities operator from the authority, ensuring that trips are conducted through licensed tourist marinas, along with obtaining the necessary sailing permits.

The authority has set the duration of activity licenses at 12 months, allowing for renewal requests to be made within a period ranging from 30 to 60 days before the license expires, and has granted itself the authority to suspend or revoke licenses in case of violations of the regulations, unauthorized activities, or threats to public safety and the marine environment.

The regulations emphasize the necessity of disclosing to beneficiaries before booking the duration of the trip, its route, departure and return points, and the services provided, and prohibit making substantial changes to the announced program unless the beneficiary is notified or their consent is obtained whenever possible, while requiring operators to carry out booking and rental operations and issue contracts through the approved electronic platform or a certified digital intermediary.

It also prohibited anchoring in non-designated areas, using marinas on coral reefs and marine habitats, and obligated operators to take safety measures and protect the environment, report marine and environmental incidents, and disclose the suitability of boats and services for persons with disabilities.

The authority has granted establishments and boat owners with valid licenses or permits prior to the enforcement of the regulations a grace period of up to 365 days from the date of publication to rectify their situations, while the new regulations will take effect 180 days after the date of publication.