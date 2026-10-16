أقرت الهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر اشتراطات جديدة لتنظيم نشاط تأجير قوارب النزهة في البحر الأحمر، تضمنت منع ممارسة النشاط دون ترخيص، وإلزام المشغلين بالإفصاح عن أسعار الرحلات والخدمات الإضافية وسياسات الحجز والإلغاء واسترداد المبالغ، مع حظر تحصيل أي عمولات أو مبالغ غير معلنة من المستفيدين.

وألزمت الاشتراطات ملاك قوارب النزهة من الأفراد الراغبين في تأجيرها بالتعاقد مع مشغل أنشطة بحرية سياحية مرخص من الهيئة، على أن تتم الرحلات عبر المراسي السياحية المرخصة، مع الحصول على تصاريح الإبحار اللازمة.

وحددت الهيئة مدة تراخيص النشاط بـ12 شهراً، مع إتاحة طلب التجديد خلال فترة تتراوح بين 30 و60 يوماً قبل انتهاء الترخيص، ومنحت نفسها صلاحية تعليق التراخيص أو إلغائها عند مخالفة الاشتراطات أو ممارسة أنشطة غير مصرح بها أو تهديد السلامة العامة والبيئة البحرية.

وشددت الاشتراطات على ضرورة الإفصاح للمستفيدين قبل الحجز عن مدة الرحلة ومسارها ونقاط الانطلاق والعودة والخدمات المقدمة، وعدم إجراء تغييرات جوهرية على البرنامج المعلن إلا بعد إشعار المستفيد أو الحصول على موافقته متى أمكن، مع إلزام المشغلين بتنفيذ عمليات الحجز والتأجير وإصدار العقود عبر المنصة الإلكترونية المعتمدة أو وسيط رقمي معتمد.

كما حظرت الرسو في المناطق غير المخصصة، واستخدام المراسي على الشعاب المرجانية والموائل البحرية، وألزمت المشغلين باتخاذ تدابير السلامة وحماية البيئة، والإبلاغ عن الحوادث البحرية والبيئية، والإفصاح عن مدى ملاءمة القوارب والخدمات للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة.

ومنحت الهيئة المنشآت وملاك القوارب الحاصلين على تراخيص أو تصاريح سارية قبل نفاذ الاشتراطات مهلة تصل إلى 365 يوماً من تاريخ نشرها لتصحيح أوضاعهم، فيما يبدأ سريان الاشتراطات الجديدة بعد مضي 180 يوماً من تاريخ النشر.

وألزمت الاشتراطات ملاك قوارب النزهة من الأفراد الراغبين في تأجيرها بالتعاقد مع مشغل أنشطة بحرية سياحية مرخص من الهيئة، على أن تتم الرحلات عبر المراسي السياحية المرخصة، مع الحصول على تصاريح الإبحار اللازمة.

وحددت الهيئة مدة تراخيص النشاط بـ12 شهراً، مع إتاحة طلب التجديد خلال فترة تتراوح بين 30 و60 يوماً قبل انتهاء الترخيص، ومنحت نفسها صلاحية تعليق التراخيص أو إلغائها عند مخالفة الاشتراطات أو ممارسة أنشطة غير مصرح بها أو تهديد السلامة العامة والبيئة البحرية.

وشددت الاشتراطات على ضرورة الإفصاح للمستفيدين قبل الحجز عن مدة الرحلة ومسارها ونقاط الانطلاق والعودة والخدمات المقدمة، وعدم إجراء تغييرات جوهرية على البرنامج المعلن إلا بعد إشعار المستفيد أو الحصول على موافقته متى أمكن، مع إلزام المشغلين بتنفيذ عمليات الحجز والتأجير وإصدار العقود عبر المنصة الإلكترونية المعتمدة أو وسيط رقمي معتمد.

كما حظرت الرسو في المناطق غير المخصصة، واستخدام المراسي على الشعاب المرجانية والموائل البحرية، وألزمت المشغلين باتخاذ تدابير السلامة وحماية البيئة، والإبلاغ عن الحوادث البحرية والبيئية، والإفصاح عن مدى ملاءمة القوارب والخدمات للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة.

ومنحت الهيئة المنشآت وملاك القوارب الحاصلين على تراخيص أو تصاريح سارية قبل نفاذ الاشتراطات مهلة تصل إلى 365 يوماً من تاريخ نشرها لتصحيح أوضاعهم، فيما يبدأ سريان الاشتراطات الجديدة بعد مضي 180 يوماً من تاريخ النشر.