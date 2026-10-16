A powerful earthquake measuring 7 degrees struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of Russia today (Friday), with no tsunami warnings issued, and no initial reports of casualties or significant damage.



Epicenter of the earthquake

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that the tremor occurred in the Kamchatka region at a depth of approximately 140 kilometers, while other estimates indicated a depth close to 148 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located near the eastern coast of the peninsula, an area that experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire."



No tsunami warning

Specialized warning centers confirmed that there is no expected threat from tsunami waves as a result of the earthquake, despite its strength, while monitoring agencies continue to track any developments or potential aftershocks in the coming hours.

Initial reports did not indicate any significant material damage or casualties, as assessment operations continue in areas close to the epicenter of the tremor.



Seismically active region

Kamchatka is considered one of the most seismically and volcanically active regions in the world, due to the movement of tectonic plates in the area.

The region has previously experienced strong earthquakes in past years, including an earthquake measuring 8.8 degrees off the coast of Kamchatka in July 2025, which led to tsunami warnings being issued in several areas around the Pacific Ocean.