ضرب زلزال قوي بلغت قوته 7 درجات، اليوم (الجمعة)، شبه جزيرة كامتشاتكا في أقصى شرق روسيا، فيما لم تصدر تحذيرات من أمواج تسونامي، ولم ترد تقارير أولية عن خسائر بشرية أو أضرار كبيرة.

مركز الزلزال

وأفاد المركز الأوروبي المتوسطي لرصد الزلازل بأن الهزة وقعت في منطقة كامتشاتكا على عمق يقارب 140 كيلومتراً، بينما أشارت تقديرات أخرى إلى عمق يقترب من 148 كيلومتراً.

ويقع مركز الزلزال بالقرب من الساحل الشرقي لشبه الجزيرة، وهي منطقة تشهد نشاطاً زلزالياً وبركانياً متكرراً بسبب موقعها على نطاق «حلقة النار» في المحيط الهادئ.

لا تحذير من تسونامي

وأكدت مراكز التحذير المختصة عدم وجود تهديد متوقع من أمواج تسونامي نتيجة الزلزال، رغم قوته، فيما تواصل جهات الرصد متابعة أي تطورات أو هزات ارتدادية محتملة خلال الساعات المقبلة.

ولم تشر التقارير الأولية إلى تسجيل أضرار مادية كبيرة أو سقوط ضحايا، مع استمرار عمليات التقييم في المناطق القريبة من مركز الهزة.

منطقة نشطة زلزالياً

وتعد كامتشاتكا من أكثر مناطق العالم نشاطاً من الناحية الزلزالية والبركانية، نتيجة حركة الصفائح التكتونية في المنطقة.

وسبق أن شهدت المنطقة زلازل قوية خلال السنوات الماضية، من بينها زلزال بلغت قوته 8.8 درجات قبالة سواحل كامتشاتكا في يوليو 2025، وأدى حينها إلى صدور تحذيرات من تسونامي في مناطق عدة حول المحيط الهادئ.