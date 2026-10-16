أصدر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- أمرًا ملكيًا بترقية وتعيين (26) قاضيًا بديوان المظالم.
وأوضح رئيس ديوان المظالم رئيس مجلس القضاء الإداري الدكتور علي بن أحمد الأحيدب، أن الأمر الملكي الكريم تضمن ترقية وتعيين أربعة عشر قاضيًا على درجة (قاضي/ب)، وترقية اثني عشر قاضيًا إلى درجة (قاضي/ج).
وأكد أن الأمر الملكي يأتي ليعزز الكوادر القضائية، ويرفع كفاءة العمل القضائي وجودة مخرجاته، مفيدًا أن القضاء الإداري يحظى برعاية ودعم خادم الحرمين الشريفين واهتمام ومتابعة ولي العهد -حفظهما الله- وهو ما يؤكده هذا الأمر الملكي بدعم ديوان المظالم، وتحفيز قضاته وكوادره في جميع المجالات، ومواصلة مسيرة القضاء الإداري الرائدة.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - issued a royal decree promoting and appointing (26) judges in the Board of Grievances.
The President of the Board of Grievances and Chairman of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Ahaidib, explained that the royal decree includes the promotion and appointment of fourteen judges to the rank of (Judge/B), and the promotion of twelve judges to the rank of (Judge/C).
He affirmed that the royal decree aims to enhance judicial personnel, improve the efficiency of judicial work, and the quality of its outputs, noting that the administrative judiciary enjoys the care and support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the attention and follow-up of the Crown Prince - may God protect them both - which is confirmed by this royal decree supporting the Board of Grievances and motivating its judges and personnel in all fields, continuing the pioneering journey of the administrative judiciary.