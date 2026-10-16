The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - issued a royal decree promoting and appointing (26) judges in the Board of Grievances.

The President of the Board of Grievances and Chairman of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Ahaidib, explained that the royal decree includes the promotion and appointment of fourteen judges to the rank of (Judge/B), and the promotion of twelve judges to the rank of (Judge/C).

He affirmed that the royal decree aims to enhance judicial personnel, improve the efficiency of judicial work, and the quality of its outputs, noting that the administrative judiciary enjoys the care and support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the attention and follow-up of the Crown Prince - may God protect them both - which is confirmed by this royal decree supporting the Board of Grievances and motivating its judges and personnel in all fields, continuing the pioneering journey of the administrative judiciary.