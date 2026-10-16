أصدر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- أمرًا ملكيًا بترقية وتعيين (26) قاضيًا بديوان المظالم.

وأوضح رئيس ديوان المظالم رئيس مجلس القضاء الإداري الدكتور علي بن أحمد الأحيدب، أن الأمر الملكي الكريم تضمن ترقية وتعيين أربعة عشر قاضيًا على درجة (قاضي/ب)، وترقية اثني عشر قاضيًا إلى درجة (قاضي/ج).

وأكد أن الأمر الملكي يأتي ليعزز الكوادر القضائية، ويرفع كفاءة العمل القضائي وجودة مخرجاته، مفيدًا أن القضاء الإداري يحظى برعاية ودعم خادم الحرمين الشريفين واهتمام ومتابعة ولي العهد -حفظهما الله- وهو ما يؤكده هذا الأمر الملكي بدعم ديوان المظالم، وتحفيز قضاته وكوادره في جميع المجالات، ومواصلة مسيرة القضاء الإداري الرائدة.