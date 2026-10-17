أكدت وزارة التجارة أن الحسابات البنكية للمنشأة التجارية مسؤولية مالكها، ويلزمه مراقبة جميع التعاملات، ومتابعة التحويلات المالية التي تتم من خلالها.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن ذلك يعزز الامتثال للأنظمة، ويحول دون تعرض مالك المنشأة للمساءلة القانونية عن أي مخالفات أو جرائم قد تتم من خلالها.
The Ministry of Commerce confirmed that the bank accounts of the commercial establishment are the responsibility of its owner, who is required to monitor all transactions and follow up on the financial transfers that occur through them.
The ministry explained that this enhances compliance with regulations and prevents the owner of the establishment from facing legal accountability for any violations or crimes that may occur through them.