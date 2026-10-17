أكدت وزارة التجارة أن الحسابات البنكية للمنشأة التجارية مسؤولية مالكها، ويلزمه مراقبة جميع التعاملات، ومتابعة التحويلات المالية التي تتم من خلالها.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن ذلك يعزز الامتثال للأنظمة، ويحول دون تعرض مالك المنشأة للمساءلة القانونية عن أي مخالفات أو جرائم قد تتم من خلالها.