صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي عن سقوط وتحطم طائرة عمودية استطلاعية من نوع (AH-6i) داخل الأراضي السعودية بمنطقة (نجران) تابعة لوزارة الحرس الوطني نتيجة عطل فني، وقد نتج عن الحادث استشهاد طاقمها الجوي المكون من ضابطين -رحمهما الله-.

سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته ويتقبلهم من الشهداء الأبرار، وأن يلهم أهلهم وذويهم الصبر والسلوان، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.