صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي عن سقوط وتحطم طائرة عمودية استطلاعية من نوع (AH-6i) داخل الأراضي السعودية بمنطقة (نجران) تابعة لوزارة الحرس الوطني نتيجة عطل فني، وقد نتج عن الحادث استشهاد طاقمها الجوي المكون من ضابطين -رحمهما الله-.
سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته ويتقبلهم من الشهداء الأبرار، وأن يلهم أهلهم وذويهم الصبر والسلوان، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
The official spokesman for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced the crash of a reconnaissance helicopter of the type (AH-6i) within Saudi territory in the (Najran) region, belonging to the Ministry of National Guard, due to a technical malfunction. The incident resulted in the martyrdom of its aircrew, consisting of two officers - may Allah have mercy on them.
We ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop them in His vast mercy and accept them among the righteous martyrs, and to grant their families and loved ones patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.