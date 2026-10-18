The official spokesman for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced the crash of a reconnaissance helicopter of the type (AH-6i) within Saudi territory in the (Najran) region, belonging to the Ministry of National Guard, due to a technical malfunction. The incident resulted in the martyrdom of its aircrew, consisting of two officers - may Allah have mercy on them.

We ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop them in His vast mercy and accept them among the righteous martyrs, and to grant their families and loved ones patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.