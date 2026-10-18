The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received the Saudi Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, today (Sunday) in a meeting that discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop joint cooperation, along with updates on regional situations, according to the Emirates News Agency.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Khalid bin Salman conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the President of the UAE, while Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.

The two sides discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, serving their common interests and supporting the aspirations of both peoples towards further development and prosperity.

The meeting also reviewed the current regional developments, with both sides exchanging views on them, emphasizing the importance of supporting efforts aimed at establishing security and stability and achieving lasting peace in the region.