استقبل رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، اليوم (الأحد)، وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في لقاء تناول العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين وسبل تطوير التعاون المشترك، إلى جانب مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، بحسب وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية.

ونقل الأمير خالد بن سلمان، في مستهل اللقاء، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إلى رئيس دولة الإمارات، فيما حمّله الشيخ محمد بن زايد تحياته إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد.

وبحث الجانبان آفاق تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات، بما يخدم مصالحهما المشتركة ويدعم تطلعات الشعبين نحو مزيد من التنمية والازدهار.

كما استعرض اللقاء التطورات الإقليمية الراهنة، وتبادل الطرفان وجهات النظر بشأنها، مؤكدين أهمية دعم الجهود الرامية إلى ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار وتحقيق سلام دائم في المنطقة.