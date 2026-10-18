Abdulaziz bin Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed passed away this evening (Sunday), brother of both Zamil bin Watban Al-Jarba and Talal bin Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed (may God have mercy on him).

The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held tomorrow afternoon (Monday) at King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Mosque in Riyadh, and his body will be laid to rest in Arqa Cemetery.



The condolences for men and women will be held at the home of the deceased's brother, Zamil Al-Jarba, in the Arqa neighborhood of Riyadh.

"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace. Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.