انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى مساء اليوم (الأحد)، عبدالعزيز بن عبدالعزيز الرشيد، أخ كل من زامل بن وطبان الجرباء، وطلال بن عبدالعزيز الرشيد (رحمه الله).

وسيُصلّى على الفقيد عصر غد (الإثنين)، في جامع الملك خالد بن عبدالعزيز بمدينة الرياض، فيما سيوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة عرقة.


ويُقام العزاء للرجال والنساء في منزل أخ الفقيد زامل الجرباء، بحي عرقة في الرياض.

"عكاظ" التي آلمها النبأ، تتقدم بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى ذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله تعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.