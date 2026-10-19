Saudi oil exports are set to record the second highest monthly level in October, following the outbreak of the Iran War at the end of February, according to data from the shipping and commodities tracking company "Kpler."

The data revealed that the average exports from the Kingdom reached 5.55 million barrels per day during the period from October 1 to 15, compared to 7.16 million barrels per day in September, which recorded the highest monthly level since the outbreak of the war, while the average exports in February were 7.33 million barrels per day, the highest since the beginning of the year.

Kpler's data, as reported by "Asharq Bloomberg," showed that oil exports from the Ras Tanura port on the Arabian Gulf reached 2.98 million barrels per day during the first half of October, compared to 4.16 million barrels per day in September, while the Yanbu port on the Red Sea recorded exports averaging 2.34 million barrels per day, compared to 2.54 million barrels per day during the same period, in addition to 229,000 barrels per day from unspecified loading ports.

Saudi exports maintained their levels despite disruptions in navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the escalation of Iranian attacks on ships, along with the continued Houthi attacks on Saudi lands and facilities.

The data reflected the resilience of Saudi "Aramco" in managing oil export routes and redirecting shipments between the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, benefiting from the "East-West" pipeline that connects the Eastern Province to the Yanbu port.

Exports from Ras Tanura had completely stopped during April and May, before Yanbu took over the export of all Saudi shipments, reaching its peak in June at 4.29 million barrels per day, accounting for about 93% of total exports, compared to 815,000 barrels per day in February.

Aramco resumed intensifying export operations through Ras Tanura following the targeting of the "East-West" pipeline by drones launched from Iraq during September, with the port's exports rising to nearly double those of Yanbu during the same month.