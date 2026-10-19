تتجه صادرات السعودية من النفط خلال أكتوبر الجاري إلى تسجيل ثاني أعلى مستوى شهري منذ اندلاع حرب إيران نهاية فبراير الماضي، وفقاً لبيانات شركة «كبلر» المتخصصة في تتبع الشحنات والسلع.

وكشفت البيانات أن متوسط صادرات المملكة بلغ 5.55 مليون برميل يومياً خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 15 أكتوبر، مقارنة بـ7.16 مليون برميل يومياً في سبتمبر الماضي، الذي سجل أعلى مستوى شهري منذ اندلاع الحرب، فيما بلغ متوسط الصادرات في فبراير 7.33 مليون برميل يومياً، وهو الأعلى منذ بداية العام،

وأظهرت بيانات «كبلر» التي نقلتها «الشرق بلومبيرغ» أن صادرات النفط من ميناء رأس تنورة على الخليج العربي بلغت 2.98 مليون برميل يومياً خلال النصف الأول من أكتوبر، مقابل 4.16 مليون برميل يومياً في سبتمبر، فيما سجل ميناء ينبع على البحر الأحمر صادرات بمتوسط 2.34 مليون برميل يومياً، مقارنة بـ2.54 مليون برميل يومياً خلال الفترة نفسها، إضافة إلى 229 ألف برميل يومياً من موانئ تحميل أخرى غير محددة.

وعكست البيانات مرونة شركة «أرامكو» السعودية في إدارة مسارات تصدير النفط، وإعادة توجيه الشحنات بين الخليج العربي والبحر الأحمر، مستفيدة من خط أنابيب «شرق-غرب» الذي يربط المنطقة الشرقية بميناء ينبع.

وكانت صادرات رأس تنورة قد توقفت بالكامل خلال أبريل ومايو الماضيين، قبل أن تتولى ينبع تصدير كامل الشحنات السعودية، لتصل صادراتها إلى ذروتها في يونيو عند 4.29 مليون برميل يومياً، بما يعادل نحو 93% من إجمالي الصادرات، مقارنة بـ815 ألف برميل يومياً في فبراير.

وعادت «أرامكو» إلى تكثيف عمليات التصدير عبر رأس تنورة عقب استهداف خط أنابيب «شرق-غرب» بطائرات مسيّرة انطلقت من العراق خلال سبتمبر الماضي، لترتفع صادرات الميناء إلى نحو مثلي صادرات ينبع خلال الشهر نفسه.