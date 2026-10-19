The Egyptian artist Rania Youssef has resolved the controversy surrounding statements attributed to her regarding the artist Nadia El Gendy, in which it was claimed that she was the cause of her crisis with producer Mohamed Mokhtar, confirming that she did not accuse El Gendy of causing the dispute, nor did she make any statements to that effect.

Rania Youssef clarified, during her appearance on the podcast "Mena W Fina," that the rumors about blaming Nadia El Gendy for her crisis with Mohamed Mokhtar are unfounded, noting that she does not have a personal relationship with El Gendy and that they have never worked together on any artistic project.

Rania Youssef stated that she does not know Nadia El Gendy on a personal level and has never collaborated with her before, emphasizing that she does not have the grounds to judge her or hold her responsible for disputes that do not concern her.

The Egyptian artist stressed her refusal to involve the names of other artists in personal disputes that they have no connection to, firmly denying that she has held Nadia El Gendy responsible for her crisis with producer Mohamed Mokhtar.