حسمت الفنانة المصرية رانيا يوسف الجدل المثار حول تصريحات نُسبت إليها بشأن الفنانة نادية الجندي، والتي زعمت أنها كانت سببًا في أزمتها مع المنتج محمد مختار، مؤكدة أنها لم تتهم الجندي بالتسبب في الخلاف، ولم تصدر عنها أي تصريحات بهذا المعنى.

وأوضحت رانيا يوسف، خلال استضافتها في بودكاست «منا وفينا»، أن ما تردد بشأن تحميل نادية الجندي مسؤولية أزمتها مع محمد مختار لا أساس له من الصحة، مشيرة إلى أنها لا تربطها بالجندي علاقة شخصية، ولم يسبق أن جمعهما أي عمل فني.

وقالت رانيا يوسف إنها لا تعرف نادية الجندي على المستوى الشخصي، ولم تعمل معها من قبل، مؤكدة أنها لا تملك ما يتيح لها الحكم عليها أو تحميلها مسؤولية خلافات لا تخصها.

وشددت الفنانة المصرية على رفضها الزج بأسماء فنانين آخرين في خلافات شخصية لا علاقة لهم بها، نافية بشكل قاطع أن تكون قد حمّلت نادية الجندي مسؤولية أزمتها مع المنتج محمد مختار.