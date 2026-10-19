انضمت الفنانة المصرية هدى الإتربي إلى قائمة أبطال مسلسل «سلطان الديب» للفنان أحمد العوضي، لتنافس به في دراما رمضان القادم.

سلطان الديب

وأوضحت الإتربي، بأنه سيجمعها خط درامي بالفنان أحمد العوضي، يطغى عليه الجانب العاطفي، مشيرة إلى أنها تجسد شخصية حبيبة أحمد العوضي.

وتدور أحداث مسلسل سلطان الديب في إطار اجتماعي شعبي داخل منطقة الناصرية، إذ يجسد أحمد العوضي شخصية شاب ينشأ في أسرة بسيطة وفقيرة، قبل أن يجد نفسه في مواجهة سلسلة من التحديات والصراعات التي تغير مسار حياته، مع تصاعد الأحداث ودخوله في مواجهات مصيرية تقلب حياته رأساً على عقب.

أبطال العمل

يضم العمل كل من يارا السكري، رانيا يوسف، سوسن بدر، خالد محمود، محمود عبدالمغني، لجين خليفة، وهو من تأليف محمود حمدان، وإخراج محمد عبد السلام.