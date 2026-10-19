انضمت الفنانة المصرية هدى الإتربي إلى قائمة أبطال مسلسل «سلطان الديب» للفنان أحمد العوضي، لتنافس به في دراما رمضان القادم.
سلطان الديب
وأوضحت الإتربي، بأنه سيجمعها خط درامي بالفنان أحمد العوضي، يطغى عليه الجانب العاطفي، مشيرة إلى أنها تجسد شخصية حبيبة أحمد العوضي.
وتدور أحداث مسلسل سلطان الديب في إطار اجتماعي شعبي داخل منطقة الناصرية، إذ يجسد أحمد العوضي شخصية شاب ينشأ في أسرة بسيطة وفقيرة، قبل أن يجد نفسه في مواجهة سلسلة من التحديات والصراعات التي تغير مسار حياته، مع تصاعد الأحداث ودخوله في مواجهات مصيرية تقلب حياته رأساً على عقب.
أبطال العمل
يضم العمل كل من يارا السكري، رانيا يوسف، سوسن بدر، خالد محمود، محمود عبدالمغني، لجين خليفة، وهو من تأليف محمود حمدان، وإخراج محمد عبد السلام.
The Egyptian artist Huda Al-Itrebi has joined the cast of the series "Sultan Al-Deeb" starring Ahmed Al-Awdi, to compete in the upcoming Ramadan drama.
Sultan Al-Deeb
Al-Itrebi explained that she will have a dramatic line with artist Ahmed Al-Awdi, dominated by the emotional aspect, indicating that she portrays the character of Ahmed Al-Awdi's beloved.
The events of the series "Sultan Al-Deeb" take place in a social and popular context within the Nasr City area, where Ahmed Al-Awdi plays the role of a young man who grows up in a simple and poor family, before finding himself facing a series of challenges and conflicts that change the course of his life, with the escalation of events and his entry into fateful confrontations that turn his life upside down.
Cast of the Work
The cast includes Yara Al-Sukari, Rania Youssef, Sawsan Badr, Khaled Mahmoud, Mahmoud Abdel-Moghni, and Lujain Khalifa. The series is written by Mahmoud Hamdan and directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam.