The Egyptian artist Huda Al-Itrebi has joined the cast of the series "Sultan Al-Deeb" starring Ahmed Al-Awdi, to compete in the upcoming Ramadan drama.

Sultan Al-Deeb

Al-Itrebi explained that she will have a dramatic line with artist Ahmed Al-Awdi, dominated by the emotional aspect, indicating that she portrays the character of Ahmed Al-Awdi's beloved.

The events of the series "Sultan Al-Deeb" take place in a social and popular context within the Nasr City area, where Ahmed Al-Awdi plays the role of a young man who grows up in a simple and poor family, before finding himself facing a series of challenges and conflicts that change the course of his life, with the escalation of events and his entry into fateful confrontations that turn his life upside down.

Cast of the Work

The cast includes Yara Al-Sukari, Rania Youssef, Sawsan Badr, Khaled Mahmoud, Mahmoud Abdel-Moghni, and Lujain Khalifa. The series is written by Mahmoud Hamdan and directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam.