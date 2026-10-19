تقدم المحامي أيمن محفوظ ببلاغ إلى النائب العام ضد الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين، يتهمها فيه بنشر الفسق والفجور، على خلفية تصريحاتها المثيرة للجدل بشأن مسرحية «المومس الفاضلة»، التي أعلنت نيتها تقديمها، بالتزامن مع مشاركتها في فعاليات الدورة التاسعة من «مهرجان الجونة السينمائي».

انتقادات العمل

وتعرضت إلهام شاهين لموجة واسعة من الانتقادات عقب إعلان نيتها تقديم المسرحية المأخوذة عن نص الأديب الفرنسي جان بول سارتر، وهو ما أثار جدلاً حول اسم العمل ومضمونه.

وفي ردها على الانتقادات، أوضحت إلهام شاهين أن المسرحية سبق أن قدمتها الفنانة الراحلة سميحة أيوب في الستينيات، مشيرةً إلى أن كلمة «المومس» من مفردات اللغة العربية الفصحى، ووردت في القواميس والمعاجم اللغوية.

وجاءت تصريحات الفنانة في ظل استمرار الجدل حول اختيار عنوان المسرحية، الذي أثار ردود فعل متباينة عقب إعلانها نيتها تقديم العمل.