تقدم المحامي أيمن محفوظ ببلاغ إلى النائب العام ضد الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين، يتهمها فيه بنشر الفسق والفجور، على خلفية تصريحاتها المثيرة للجدل بشأن مسرحية «المومس الفاضلة»، التي أعلنت نيتها تقديمها، بالتزامن مع مشاركتها في فعاليات الدورة التاسعة من «مهرجان الجونة السينمائي».
انتقادات العمل
وتعرضت إلهام شاهين لموجة واسعة من الانتقادات عقب إعلان نيتها تقديم المسرحية المأخوذة عن نص الأديب الفرنسي جان بول سارتر، وهو ما أثار جدلاً حول اسم العمل ومضمونه.
وفي ردها على الانتقادات، أوضحت إلهام شاهين أن المسرحية سبق أن قدمتها الفنانة الراحلة سميحة أيوب في الستينيات، مشيرةً إلى أن كلمة «المومس» من مفردات اللغة العربية الفصحى، ووردت في القواميس والمعاجم اللغوية.
وجاءت تصريحات الفنانة في ظل استمرار الجدل حول اختيار عنوان المسرحية، الذي أثار ردود فعل متباينة عقب إعلانها نيتها تقديم العمل.
Lawyer Ayman Mahfouz filed a complaint with the Attorney General against the Egyptian actress Elham Shahin, accusing her of promoting immorality and debauchery, following her controversial statements regarding the play "The Virtuous Prostitute," which she announced her intention to present, coinciding with her participation in the ninth edition of the "El Gouna Film Festival."
Criticism of the Work
Elham Shahin faced a wide wave of criticism following her announcement of her intention to present the play based on the text by the French writer Jean-Paul Sartre, which sparked a debate about the title of the work and its content.
In response to the criticism, Elham Shahin clarified that the play was previously presented by the late artist Samira Ayoub in the 1960s, pointing out that the word "prostitute" is part of the vocabulary of classical Arabic and has appeared in dictionaries and linguistic references.
The actress's statements came amid ongoing controversy over the choice of the play's title, which elicited mixed reactions following her announcement of her intention to present the work.