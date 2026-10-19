Lawyer Ayman Mahfouz filed a complaint with the Attorney General against the Egyptian actress Elham Shahin, accusing her of promoting immorality and debauchery, following her controversial statements regarding the play "The Virtuous Prostitute," which she announced her intention to present, coinciding with her participation in the ninth edition of the "El Gouna Film Festival."

Criticism of the Work

Elham Shahin faced a wide wave of criticism following her announcement of her intention to present the play based on the text by the French writer Jean-Paul Sartre, which sparked a debate about the title of the work and its content.

In response to the criticism, Elham Shahin clarified that the play was previously presented by the late artist Samira Ayoub in the 1960s, pointing out that the word "prostitute" is part of the vocabulary of classical Arabic and has appeared in dictionaries and linguistic references.

The actress's statements came amid ongoing controversy over the choice of the play's title, which elicited mixed reactions following her announcement of her intention to present the work.