The Lebanese content creator George Dib, known as "Dr. Food," criticized his ex-wife, content creator Shrouq Sun Shine, for celebrating their divorce, considering that turning the separation into a public occasion is unnatural. He emphasized his rejection of exploiting this personal experience to attract attention and provoke controversy.

Intense Confrontation

Dr. Food denied, in media statements, the circulating news about an intense confrontation between him and Shrouq in front of the judge during his imprisonment, confirming that he did not see her during that period.

He revealed that Shrouq tried to reconcile with him after his arrest, but he refused, despite her contacting his defense team several times.

Divorce Party

Dr. Food addressed the holding of a party to celebrate the divorce, describing what happened as a pathological case that needs treatment, referring to his objection to turning the end of the marital relationship into a showy event through social media platforms.

He clarified that divorce, according to his perspective, represents the end of the relationship between the two parties, allowing each to continue their lives independently, away from sharing personal experience details and widely circulating them. He expressed concern for his children, Hanaa and Youssef, fearing that they might later come across what was published about their parents' separation and the accompanying controversy.

He pointed out that the continued circulation of details about the previous relationship through digital platforms could put the children in embarrassing situations when they grow up and learn what happened between their parents.