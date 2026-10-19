انتقد صانع المحتوى اللبناني جورج ديب، الشهير باسم «دكتور فود»، احتفال طليقته صانعة المحتوى شروق صن شاين بالطلاق، معتبراً أن تحويل الانفصال إلى مناسبة علنية أمر غير طبيعي، مؤكداً رفضه استغلال هذه التجربة الشخصية لجذب الاهتمام وإثارة الجدل.

مواجهة حادة

ونفى دكتور فود، في تصريحات إعلامية، صحة الأنباء المتداولة بشأن وقوع مواجهة حادة بينه وبين شروق أمام القاضي خلال فترة سجنه، مؤكداً أنه لم يرها خلال تلك الفترة.

وكشف أن شروق حاولت التصالح معه عقب توقيفه، لكنه رفض، رغم تواصلها مع فريق الدفاع عنه مرات عدة.

حفلة طلاق

وتطرق دكتور فود إلى إقامة حفلة للاحتفال بالطلاق، واصفاً ما حدث بأنه حالة مرضية تحتاج إلى علاج، في إشارة إلى اعتراضه على تحويل نهاية العلاقة الزوجية إلى حدث استعراضي عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وأوضح أن الطلاق، وفق رؤيته، يمثل نهاية العلاقة بين الطرفين، بحيث يواصل كل منهما حياته بصورة مستقلة، بعيداً عن نشر تفاصيل التجربة الشخصية وتداولها على نطاق واسع، معرباً عن قلقه على طفليه حنا ويوسف، خشية أن يطّلعا مستقبلاً على ما نُشر بشأن انفصال والديهما والجدل الذي رافقه.

وأشار إلى أن استمرار تداول تفاصيل العلاقة السابقة عبر المنصات الرقمية قد يضع الطفلين في مواقف محرجة عندما يكبران ويعرفان ما حدث بين والديهما.