In a humanitarian gesture that reflects the value of loyalty among artists, the Egyptian artist Angham visited the home of Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi to offer condolences and support following the death of Ali bin Mubarak Al Hajri, who passed away at the age of 33. This act carried a message of solidarity during a time when Ahlam is experiencing sorrow for the deceased.

Documenting the Visit

Ahlam made sure to document the visit through the story feature on her official Instagram account, posting a picture of the Egyptian star in a black outfit, accompanied by a message of thanks expressing her appreciation for her colleague's love and her commitment to standing by her during these difficult times. Ahlam captioned the photo: "Thank you for coming and for your love, my dear sister. May we only meet in joy, may God reward you, my beloved Angham." This initiative highlights the human aspect of the relationships that unite Arab singing stars, where the bonds between them go beyond artistic collaboration to manifest in personal situations that require support and assistance.

Solidarity Beyond Words

The visit from Angham holds special significance, as condolences are not limited to written words or text messages; she went beyond that and personally attended to offer her condolences and express care and empathy.

Sudden Death

Ali, the son of Mubarak Al Hajri from his previous marriage, passed away at the age of 33 on the evening of Saturday, October 10. Reports indicated that Ali died suddenly while sleeping in his bed, due to a phenomenon scientifically known as "sudden cardiac death," according to information circulated by close family members.