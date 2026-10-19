في لفتة إنسانية تعكس قيمة الوفاء بين الفنانين، زارت الفنانة المصرية أنغام منزل الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي، لتقديم التعازي والمواساة في وفاة علي بن مبارك الهاجري الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله عن عمر يناهز 33 عاماً، في موقف حمل رسالة تضامن في وقت تعيش فيه أحلام أجواء الحزن على الفقيد.
توثيق الزيارة
وحرصت أحلام على توثيق الزيارة عبر خاصية الستوري في حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام، ونشرت صورة النجمة المصرية بإطلالة باللون الأسود، وأرفقتها برسالة شكر عبّرت من خلالها عن تقديرها لمحبّة زميلتها وحرصها على الوقوف إلى جانبها في هذه الظروف الصعبة. وأرفقت أحلام الصورة بتعليق كتبت فيه: «شكراً على مجيئك وعلى محبتك أختي الغالية، إن شاء الله ما نجي لك إلا بالفرح، جزاك الله خير يا حبيبتي يا أنغام». وتأتي هذه المبادرة لتسلّط الضوء على الجانب الإنساني في العلاقات التي تجمع نجوم الغناء العربي، حيث تتجاوز الروابط بينهم حدود التعاون الفني، لتظهر في المواقف الشخصية التي تتطلب الدعم والمساندة.
تضامن يتجاوز الكلمات
وتكتسب زيارة أنغام أهمية خاصة، إذ لا تقتصر المواساة على الكلمات المكتوبة أو الرسائل الهاتفية، بل تعدّت ذلك وحضرت شخصياً لتقديم واجب العزاء والتعبير عن الاهتمام والتعاطف.
وفاة مفاجئة
وتوفي علي نجل مبارك الهاجري من زواجه السابق، عن عمر يناهز 33 عاماً، مساء (السبت) 10 أكتوبر، وأشارت تقارير إلى وفاة علي فجأةً وهو نائم في سريره، بسبب ظاهرة تُعرف علمياً بـ «الموت القلبي المفاجئ»، بحسب معلومات متداولة من مقربين من الأسرة.
In a humanitarian gesture that reflects the value of loyalty among artists, the Egyptian artist Angham visited the home of Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi to offer condolences and support following the death of Ali bin Mubarak Al Hajri, who passed away at the age of 33. This act carried a message of solidarity during a time when Ahlam is experiencing sorrow for the deceased.
Documenting the Visit
Ahlam made sure to document the visit through the story feature on her official Instagram account, posting a picture of the Egyptian star in a black outfit, accompanied by a message of thanks expressing her appreciation for her colleague's love and her commitment to standing by her during these difficult times. Ahlam captioned the photo: "Thank you for coming and for your love, my dear sister. May we only meet in joy, may God reward you, my beloved Angham." This initiative highlights the human aspect of the relationships that unite Arab singing stars, where the bonds between them go beyond artistic collaboration to manifest in personal situations that require support and assistance.
Solidarity Beyond Words
The visit from Angham holds special significance, as condolences are not limited to written words or text messages; she went beyond that and personally attended to offer her condolences and express care and empathy.
Sudden Death
Ali, the son of Mubarak Al Hajri from his previous marriage, passed away at the age of 33 on the evening of Saturday, October 10. Reports indicated that Ali died suddenly while sleeping in his bed, due to a phenomenon scientifically known as "sudden cardiac death," according to information circulated by close family members.