في لفتة إنسانية تعكس قيمة الوفاء بين الفنانين، زارت الفنانة المصرية أنغام منزل الفنانة الإماراتية أحلام الشامسي، لتقديم التعازي والمواساة في وفاة علي بن مبارك الهاجري الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله عن عمر يناهز 33 عاماً، في موقف حمل رسالة تضامن في وقت تعيش فيه أحلام أجواء الحزن على الفقيد.

توثيق الزيارة

وحرصت أحلام على توثيق الزيارة عبر خاصية الستوري في حسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام، ونشرت صورة النجمة المصرية بإطلالة باللون الأسود، وأرفقتها برسالة شكر عبّرت من خلالها عن تقديرها لمحبّة زميلتها وحرصها على الوقوف إلى جانبها في هذه الظروف الصعبة. وأرفقت أحلام الصورة بتعليق كتبت فيه: «شكراً على مجيئك وعلى محبتك أختي الغالية، إن شاء الله ما نجي لك إلا بالفرح، جزاك الله خير يا حبيبتي يا أنغام». وتأتي هذه المبادرة لتسلّط الضوء على الجانب الإنساني في العلاقات التي تجمع نجوم الغناء العربي، حيث تتجاوز الروابط بينهم حدود التعاون الفني، لتظهر في المواقف الشخصية التي تتطلب الدعم والمساندة.

تضامن يتجاوز الكلمات

وتكتسب زيارة أنغام أهمية خاصة، إذ لا تقتصر المواساة على الكلمات المكتوبة أو الرسائل الهاتفية، بل تعدّت ذلك وحضرت شخصياً لتقديم واجب العزاء والتعبير عن الاهتمام والتعاطف.

وفاة مفاجئة

وتوفي علي نجل مبارك الهاجري من زواجه السابق، عن عمر يناهز 33 عاماً، مساء (السبت) 10 أكتوبر، وأشارت تقارير إلى وفاة علي فجأةً وهو نائم في سريره، بسبب ظاهرة تُعرف علمياً بـ «الموت القلبي المفاجئ»، بحسب معلومات متداولة من مقربين من الأسرة.