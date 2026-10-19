The British pound touched its highest level against the euro in 17 months during today's trading (Monday), supported by positive British economic data, at a time when the European currency faced pressure due to unrest in France and rising energy prices.



The pound rose by 0.20%, bringing the euro's price to 84.14 pence at 2:35 PM Mecca time, after previously falling to 83.95 pence, which is the lowest level for the euro against the pound since May 2025.



The rise of the British currency followed data showing that the British economy grew in August at a pace that exceeded expectations, amid varying investor estimates regarding the Bank of England's interest rate direction.



Commerzbank indicated that the resilience of the British economy may give the Bank of England room to raise interest rates without significantly impacting economic growth, according to Reuters.