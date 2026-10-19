لامس الجنيه الإسترليني أعلى مستوى له أمام اليورو منذ 17 شهراً خلال تعاملات اليوم (الإثنين)، مدعوماً ببيانات اقتصادية بريطانية إيجابية، في وقت تعرضت فيه العملة الأوروبية لضغوط نتيجة الاضطرابات في فرنسا وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.
وارتفع الإسترليني بنسبة 0.20%، ليصل سعر اليورو إلى 84.14 بنس عند الساعة 02:35 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، بعدما تراجع في وقت سابق إلى 83.95 بنس، وهو أدنى مستوى لليورو أمام الإسترليني منذ مايو 2025.
وجاء صعود العملة البريطانية عقب بيانات أظهرت نمو الاقتصاد البريطاني خلال أغسطس بوتيرة تجاوزت التوقعات، وسط تباين تقديرات المستثمرين بشأن توجهات أسعار الفائدة لدى بنك إنجلترا.
وأشار «كومرتس بنك» إلى أن مرونة الاقتصاد البريطاني قد تمنح بنك إنجلترا مجالاً لرفع أسعار الفائدة دون التأثير بصورة كبيرة على النمو الاقتصادي، وفقاً لوكالة «رويترز».
The British pound touched its highest level against the euro in 17 months during today's trading (Monday), supported by positive British economic data, at a time when the European currency faced pressure due to unrest in France and rising energy prices.
The pound rose by 0.20%, bringing the euro's price to 84.14 pence at 2:35 PM Mecca time, after previously falling to 83.95 pence, which is the lowest level for the euro against the pound since May 2025.
The rise of the British currency followed data showing that the British economy grew in August at a pace that exceeded expectations, amid varying investor estimates regarding the Bank of England's interest rate direction.
Commerzbank indicated that the resilience of the British economy may give the Bank of England room to raise interest rates without significantly impacting economic growth, according to Reuters.