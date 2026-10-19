لامس الجنيه الإسترليني أعلى مستوى له أمام اليورو منذ 17 شهراً خلال تعاملات اليوم (الإثنين)، مدعوماً ببيانات اقتصادية بريطانية إيجابية، في وقت تعرضت فيه العملة الأوروبية لضغوط نتيجة الاضطرابات في فرنسا وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.


وارتفع الإسترليني بنسبة 0.20%، ليصل سعر اليورو إلى 84.14 بنس عند الساعة 02:35 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، بعدما تراجع في وقت سابق إلى 83.95 بنس، وهو أدنى مستوى لليورو أمام الإسترليني منذ مايو 2025.


وجاء صعود العملة البريطانية عقب بيانات أظهرت نمو الاقتصاد البريطاني خلال أغسطس بوتيرة تجاوزت التوقعات، وسط تباين تقديرات المستثمرين بشأن توجهات أسعار الفائدة لدى بنك إنجلترا.


وأشار «كومرتس بنك» إلى أن مرونة الاقتصاد البريطاني قد تمنح بنك إنجلترا مجالاً لرفع أسعار الفائدة دون التأثير بصورة كبيرة على النمو الاقتصادي، وفقاً لوكالة «رويترز».