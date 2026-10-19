قدّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، تعازيهما ومواساتهما لمدير شركة المياه الوطنية بمنطقة جازان المهندس علي القاسمي، في وفاة والده (رحمه الله).

وسأل الله العلي القدير أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.