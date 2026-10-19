The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasir bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, expressed their condolences and sympathy to the Director of the National Water Company in the Jazan region, Engineer Ali Al-Qasimi, on the passing of his father (may God have mercy on him).

They asked Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.